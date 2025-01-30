Mira Sorvino shares excitement for ‘Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion’ sequel

Mira Sorvino shares excitement for ‘Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion’ sequel
Touchstone/Getty Images

Another reunion for Romy and Michele is in the works, and actress Mira Sorvino says she and Lisa Kudrow are “pretty excited” about it.

Sorvino, who starred in the 1997 beloved film Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion with Kudrow, took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a report that she and Kudrow are in “final talks” to star in the sequel. Good Morning America confirmed the news on Wednesday.

Alongside a screenshot of the report from The Hollywood Reporter, Sorvino wrote, “We’re pretty excited about it,” adding in the comments, “Michele, this is definitely the cutest we’ve ever looked!”

According to the report, Sorvino and Kudrow, who will reprise their roles as Romy White and Michele Weinberger, respectively, are also in final talks to serve as executive producers.

Tim Federle, who is known for directing High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, is slated to direct the highly anticipated film, with Emily in Paris showrunner Robin Schiff set to write the script.

Schiff originally penned the screenplay for the 1997 film.

Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion followed two best friends, Romy and Michele, who decide to create fake careers to impress former classmates at their 10-year high school reunion. Over the years, the film has become a cult classic.

Alan Cumming, Janeane Garofalo, Elaine Hendrix, Julia Campbell and Justin Theroux also starred in the film.

Earlier this month, Kudrow talked about the film on The Drew Barrymore Show, and said that she and Sorvino were “as close as we have ever been” in terms of a sequel.

“There’s a script that’s really good,” Kudrow said. “Robin Schiff wrote it.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Jason Kelce to host limited late-night show for ESPN
Jason Kelce to host limited late-night show for ESPN
Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

While Jason Kelce can already be seen on ESPN as the host of Monday Night Countdown, the now-retired former Philadelphia Eagles All-Pro center will be testing out his game as a late-night host. 

They Call It Late Night With Jason Kelce will kick off a five-episode run on Jan. 4 at 1 a.m. ET on ESPN, with the fifth episode, on Feb. 1, beginning at 1:30 a.m.

The sports network teases “an immersive experience … showcasing the Super Bowl champion’s oversized personality and infectious humor mixed with celebrity guests from the football world and beyond, in front of a live audience of NFL fans.” 

“The show’s format will position Kelce and his guests to dissect NFL topics and storylines, mainly focused on that weekend’s games” and will include “active participation from the fans in attendance.”

The show will be available on ESPN+, ESPN YouTube and the Jason Kelce channel on YouTube presented by ESPN following its initial ESPN airing. 

Jason and his younger brother, Travis Kelce, have been making their mark off the field for some time: Travis can be seen in the FX series Grotesquerie and also hosts the Prime Video series Are You Smarter Than A Celebrity?

Jason has appeared in numerous commercials, in addition to hosting the sibling NFL stars’ podcast New Heights, and making a headline-grabbing entry in the ring in the most recent WrestleMania. 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Robert De Niro, Ben Stiller in talks to return for new ‘Meet the Parents’ film: Report
Robert De Niro, Ben Stiller in talks to return for new ‘Meet the Parents’ film: Report
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

It seems there’s more of the family left to meet.

Robert De Niro, Ben Stiller, Teri Polo and Blythe Tanner are in talks to return for another movie in the Meet the Parents series, Deadline reports.

There are no plot details for the new film, which is being developed for Universal Pictures, but John Hamburg is set to write the screenplay. Hamburg wrote all three of the franchise’s films and produced Little Fockers. No director has been slated to helm it as of yet.

De Niro and Jane Rosenthal will produce the film through Tribeca Productions, as will Stiller and John Lesher through Red Hour Films.

The original Meet the Parents film was released in 2000, when it grossed more than $330 million worldwide and was the seventh-highest-grossing film globally that year.

Its sequel, Meet the Fockers, was released in 2004, while the third film in the franchise, Little Fockers, was released in 2010. As a whole, the franchise has generated over $1.13 billion.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Will Ferrell, Reese Witherspoon face off in ‘You’re Cordially Invited’ trailer
Will Ferrell, Reese Witherspoon face off in ‘You’re Cordially Invited’ trailer
Glen Wilson

Will Ferrell and Reese Witherspoon go toe-to-toe in a brand-new chaotic trailer.

In the new look at the upcoming comedy You’re Cordially Invited, released Wednesday, the two stars play concerned family members of brides-to-be in the film about double-booked weddings. Also featured in the trailer is an appearance from NFL legend Peyton Manning and a rogue alligator.

Along with Ferrell and Witherspoon, the film, which comes to Prime Video on Jan. 30, stars Geraldine Viswanathan, Meredith Hagner, Jimmy Tatro, Stony Blyden, Leanne Morgan, Rory Scovel, Keyla Monterroso Mejia, Ramona Young, Jack McBrayer and Celia Weston.

The trailer shows the point of contention in the film with Ferrell and Witherspoon both arriving in the hotel lobby as McBrayer, who plays a hotel employee, informs them, “We’ve double-booked your weddings.”

This realization kicks off a wild battle between Witherspoon and Ferrell’s characters to make sure each of their family’s special weekends goes off without a hitch.

The trailer concludes with Ferrell holding down an alligator in a hotel bed as Witherspoon looks on in horror.

Ferrell and Witherspoon both serve as producers on the project alongside Nicholas Stoller, Conor Welch, Lauren Neustadter and Jessica Elbaum. Stoller also wrote and directed the project.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.