‘Misguided’: Cattlemen’s trade group raises alarm over Trump plan to import beef from Argentina

Cattle are shown at the Cattlemen’s Columbus Livestock Auction in Columbus Wednesday, Oct. 8, 2025. (Melissa Phillip/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) — The National Cattlemen’s Beef Association (NCBA) has pushed back against President Trump’s plan to increase beef imports from Argentina, calling it “misguided.”

The group, which describes itself as “the national trade association representing U.S. cattle producers,” said in a statement that “efforts to manipulate markets only risk damaging the livelihoods of American cattlemen and women, while doing little to impact the price consumers are paying,” calling it “a misguided effort to lower the price of beef in grocery stores.”

“The National Cattlemen’s Beef Association and its members cannot stand behind the President while he undercuts the future of family farmers and ranchers by importing Argentinian beef in an attempt to influence prices,” said NCBA CEO Colin Woodall in the statement, in part.

“If President Trump is truly an ally of America’s cattle producers, we call on him to abandon this effort to manipulate markets,” he added.

Trump told reporters on Air Force One earlier this week that buying beef from Argentina “will bring our beef prices down” while also helping Argentina economically. On Wednesday, the president posted on his Truth Social online platform that American cattle ranchers “have to get their prices down,” and that they “don’t understand that the only reason they are doing so well, for the first time in decades, is because I put Tariffs on cattle coming into the United States, including a 50% Tariff on Brazil.”

The NCBA said in their statement that the U.S. already has a deep beef trade imbalance with Argentina.

“During the past five years, Argentina has shipped beef valued at more than $800 million to the U.S., while purchasing only $7 million of U.S. beef,” the statement said, adding “It is imperative that President Trump and Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins let the cattle markets work.”

Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla., told ABC News Wednesday that he was concerned about the impacts of increasing foreign beef imports.

“We’ve got all the folks that are ranchers in my state that are handling beef. They would tell you firsthand American beef is the best beef in the world. That’s why we work hard to be able to export it,” he said.

“The president worked very hard to be able to open up Australia and Japan and other places to increase American beef going in there because the world wants American beef. So I’m a big proponent of raising more American beef to solve America’s issues,” Lankford further said.

Eight House Republicans also sent a letter to the White House Tuesday, expressing their concerns about President Trump’s plans to increase beef imports from Argentina.

“While we recognize the importance of strong trade relationships and diverse markets, our producers are seeking clarity on how this decision will be made, what safety and inspection standards will apply, and how this policy aligns with your administration’s commitment to strengthening American agriculture,” the letter reads, in part. It was signed by representatives from Colorado, Kansas, Minnesota, Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Texas.

Last week, the president announced a $20 billion bailout for Argentina’s foundering economy, prompting questions as to why the U.S. would commit billions to boost the economy of a foreign country when thousands of American farmers are suffering.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Famed Tennessee sheriff who inspired Hollywood movie ‘Walking Tall’ implicated in wife’s murder
Bettmann/Getty Images

(NASHVILLE) — It was long believed that Pauline Mullins Pusser, the wife of the legendary Tennessee sheriff Buford Pusser, was shot and killed in an ambush meant for her husband, but new evidence suggests that it was the late sheriff who killed his wife.

A Tennessee Bureau of Investigation report uncovered “inconsistencies in Buford Pusser’s statements to law enforcement and to others,” District Attorney Mark Davidson said at a press conference Friday.

Law enforcement uncovered physical, medical, forensic, ballistic and reenactment evidence that contradicted the McNairy County sheriff’s account of his wife’s 1967 murder.

The sheriff’s story inspired the movie “Walking Tall” in 1973 and several sequels, a 2004 remake and several books, Davidson said.

Buford Pusser died in a car accident in 1974.

“This case is not about tearing down a legend, it is about giving dignity and closure to Pauline and her family and ensuring that the truth is not buried with time,” Davidson said.

The sheriff had reported that his wife volunteered to ride along with him in the dark, early morning hours on a disturbance call. He claimed that a car pulled alongside his and fired several shots toward them, killing Pauline and injuring him in what he claimed was an ambush intended for him carried out by unknown assailants, according to Davidson.

The sheriff, who was also shot in the ambush, recovered from his injuries and no viable suspects were found and no charges were filed.

Investigators now believe that Pauline Pusser was shot outside the vehicle then placed inside the vehicle, which is not what Buford Pusser has told investigators at the time of the murder.

“This was a cold case for decades but in 2022 TBI agents took another look at the archive file and coordinated with our office. That work accelerated in 2023 and in 2024, Pauline Mullins Pusser was exhumed for an autopsy,” Davidson said.

“It’s been said that the dead cannot cry out for justice, it is the duty of the living to do so. In this case that duty is being carried out 58 years later,” Davidson said.

Investigators used modern forensic science and investigative techniques that were not available in 1967, officials said.

A new autopsy also revealed cranial trauma suffered by Pauline Pusser does not match crime scene photographs of the interior of the vehicle she was allegedly killed in. Blood splatter on the outside of the vehicle also contradicts Buford Pusser’s account of the murder, Davidson said.

A forensic investigator also determined that a gunshot wound to Buford Pusser’s cheek was a close contact wound, not long range as he had described, and was likely self inflicted, Davidson said. Blood splatter analysis also indicated that someone was injured both inside and outside the vehicle, he said.

DOJ indicts voting machine company Smartmatic over allegedly bribing Philippines official
SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images, FILE

(NEW YORK) — The Department of Justice brought charges Thursday against the voting machine company Smartmatic, accusing it of allegedly bribing an official in the Philippines to win contracts, according to court papers filed in the Southern District of Florida.

The indictment accuses Smartmatic and a number of employees of bribing a Philippine official in order to retain business, specifically in relation to the purchase of voting machines in the 2016 Philippines election.

The charges come as Smartmatic is involved in a multibillion-dollar defamation lawsuit against Fox News, having accused the channel of “knowingly and intentionally” spreading false claims of voting machine fraud in the wake of the 2020 election, causing Smartmatic to lose business.

Fox has said they were covering newsworthy allegations made by President Donald Trump and others, and has accused Smartmatic of looking to profit off a lawsuit.

Thursday’s indictment alleges that the Philippine bribes exceeded $1 million.

“To finance the bribes, the co-conspirators allegedly created a slush fund by over-invoicing the cost per voting machine supplied for the 2016 Philippine elections,” a DOJ press release on the charges stated. “To conceal the corrupt payments, they used coded language, created fraudulent contracts and sham loan agreements, and routed transactions through bank accounts in Asia, Europe, and the U.S., including within the Southern District of Florida.”

The superseding indictment comes after the Department of Justice previously indicted a number of Smartmatic officials, but not the company itself.

The charges filed Thursday against Smartmatic include conspiracy to violate the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act and conspiracy to commit money laundering, among others.

Smartmatic in a statement said they “categorically deny those allegations” and called the indictment “wrong on the facts and wrong on the law,” adding that they believe the move was “targeted, political, and unjust.”

“We will contest the claims, and we are confident we will prevail in court,” the statement said.

Smartmatic also said the indictment was “more of the same” from the previous indictment last year, which they called “spurious.” The statement also claimed that the U.S. attorney in the case had been “misled and politically influenced by powerful interests, despite our extensive cooperation with the government.”

“Smartmatic will continue to stand by its people and principles,” the statement said. “We will not be intimidated by those pulling the strings of power.”

Manhunt on for suspect accused of fatally shooting ex-wife at Detroit hospital
Stock image of police lights. Douglas Sacha/Getty Images

(DETROIT) — Police are looking for a man they said shot and killed his ex-wife at a hospital in Detroit and then fled the scene.

The shooting occurred before 10 a.m. local time Friday in the basement of Henry Ford Hospital, where the victim worked, according to Detroit Police Chief Todd Bettison.

The suspect allegedly fired multiple shots from a handgun after getting into a “verbal altercation” with his ex-wife, Bettison said during a press briefing.

The suspect — identified as 53-year-old Mario Green — then fled the hospital in a 2011 white Dodge Charger, Bettison said. He was captured on video leaving the facility at approximately 9:55 a.m., the chief said.

“He is presumed to be armed and dangerous,” Bettison said. “We expect to have him in custody very, very shortly, but we’re asking for the community’s help.”

Bettison said there is no longer an active situation at the hospital, but it remains a crime scene. No other victims were located following a sweep of the hospital, police said.

Police did not release the name of the victim, who was approximately 40 years old. Bettison said he did not know what she did at the hospital or how Green was able to access the basement.

About a month ago, the victim had filed for a personal protection order against her Green, according to Detroit Assistant Police Chief Charles Fitzgerald.

“Unfortunately, it was not served on her ex husband, so it almost brings us here today, ” Fitzgerald told ABC Detroit affiliate WXYZ.

Green has an address in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, and is described as being approximately 6 feet 4 inches.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.