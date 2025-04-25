‘Miss Congeniality’ stars Heather Burns and more celebrate ‘April 25’ day

‘Miss Congeniality’ stars Heather Burns and more celebrate ‘April 25’ day
Warner Brothers/Getty Images

It’s April 25 and several Miss Congeniality stars are celebrating the “perfect date.”

On Friday, stars of the iconic movie took to Instagram to commemorate the date, which has unofficially been dubbed Miss Congeniality Day in pop culture for the 2000 film’s iconic scene with actress Heather Burns.

This year, the date also coincides with the film’s 25th anniversary.

In the movie, April 25 is mentioned when Burns’ character Cheryl Frasier aka Miss Rhode Island, a contestant in the Miss United States pageant, answers an interview prompt from William Shatner‘s character, pageant MC Stan Fields.

“Describe your perfect date,” Stan says in the scene.

Cheryl replies, “That’s a tough one. I’d have to say April 25th, because it’s not too hot, not too cold. All you need is a light jacket.”

Burns, who has commemorated the day several times over the years, took to her Instagram Story on Friday and shared a photo from the film with her co-stars, writing, “Happy April 25th! Wishing everyone peace and love.”

Shatner also shared an image from the film on his Instagram Story, writing, “Happy 25th anniversary!”

Actresses who starred as other pageant contestants in the movie, including Melissa De Sousa, Deirdre Quinn and LeeAnne Locken, also celebrated the date on social media.

De Sousa, who played Karen (Miss New York) in the movie, wrote, “April 25th is the perfect date! HAPPY 25TH ANNIVERSARY MISS CONGENIALITY!!!”

“What an unforgettable experience we had shooting this movie,” she added. “Such fond memories, starting with Sandra Bullock, who is the kindest human being. I made lifelong friends with these beautiful women!”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ to continue in new series with Ann Dowd and more
‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ to continue in new series with Ann Dowd and more
Hulu

The Handmaid’s Tale will get a follow-up series after it concludes its sixth and final season.

Hulu announced Tuesday that Margaret Atwood‘s 2019 novel, The Testaments, which is a sequel to The Handmaid’s Tale, is being developed into a new series.

The streaming platform announced the news in an Instagram post with a photo of the series’ stars gathered during a table reading.

The post stated that production on The Testaments will begin April 7, and Handmaid’s Tale star Elisabeth Moss will serve as an executive producer on the series.

Atwood’s novel takes place in the dystopian theocracy of Gilead, 15 years after the events of The Handmaid’s Tale.

It is narrated by three women: Agnes, a young woman living in Gilead; Daisy, a young woman living in Canada; and Aunt Lydia, who is a previous character from The Handmaid’s Tale and is portrayed by Ann Dowd in the hit Hulu series. Dowd will return to the role in the new series.

According to Hulu, The Testaments series is a “coming of age story that finds a new generation of young women in Gilead grappling with the bleak future that awaits them.”

Also starring in The Testaments are Girl Meets World star Rowan Blanchard as Shunammite, Chase Infiniti as Agnes, Lucy Halliday as Daisy, and Mattea Conforti as Becka.

The sixth and final season of The Handmaid’s Tale will arrive April 8 on Hulu with the first three episodes.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Ana de Armas comes face-to-face with Keanu Reeves’ John Wick in ‘Ballerina’ trailer
Ana de Armas comes face-to-face with Keanu Reeves’ John Wick in ‘Ballerina’ trailer
Murray Close

Ana de Armas joins the John Wick universe in the new trailer for Ballerina.

In the trailer, which Lionsgate released Wednesday, de Armas stars as a trained killer hunting for vengeance. Len Wiseman directed the film from a script by Shay Hatten and Derek Kolstad. Kolstad also wrote all of the previous John Wick films.

The story takes place during the events of John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum. It follows de Armas’ Eve Macarro as she starts training to be an assassin through the traditions of the Ruska Roma.

This new trailer finds Eve coming face-to-face with John Wick, played by Keanu Reeves, promising an epic showdown between the two.

“She sent you here to kill me?” Eve asks Reeves’ John, who simply responds, “You can leave.”

“I’m not leaving,” she says.

“That’s your choice,” Wick responds, before they begin shooting at each other.

Anjelica Huston, Gabriel Byrne, the late Lance Reddick, Catalina Sandino Moreno, Norman Reedus and Ian McShane also star in the film.

From the World of John Wick: Ballerina arrives in theaters on June 6.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

First look at ‘Avatar: Fire and Ash’ shows off new Na’vi clans
First look at ‘Avatar: Fire and Ash’ shows off new Na’vi clans
VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

Avatar: Fire and Ash made a big splash at CinemaCon 2025.

Convention attendees were all given 3D glasses to wear while watching a trailer for the film, which has yet to be released to the general public. According to Variety, the trailer showed off footage from the alien moon of Pandora, including two new Na’vi clans called the Wind Traders and the Ash People.

Zoe Saldaña, who plays Neytiri in the franchise, took to the stage to introduce the brand-new footage and explain the new film’s story.

“The Wind Traders are a peaceful, nomadic air-traveling clan, and the Ash People are former Na’vi who have forsaken Eywa,” Saldaña said, according to the outlet.

While director James Cameron was not in attendance, he prerecorded a video that was shared during the presentation.

“The Sully family are really put through the wringer on this one as they face not only the human invaders, but new adversaries, the Ash People,” Cameron said.

The director also apologized for not being in person at the convention.

“So sorry I can’t be there, but I’m in New Zealand, finishing up Avatar: Fire and Ash, which I think we can all agree is a good use of my time,” Cameron said. “I hope this film can provide a shot in the arm for theater owners, as we’re still struggling after the one-two punch of the pandemic and streaming.”

Avatar: Fire and Ash flies into movie theaters on Dec. 19.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.