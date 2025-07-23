Missing 22-year-old Wisconsin graduate student found dead in the Mississippi River

La Crosse Police Department

(LA CROSSE, Wis.) — A 22-year-old graduate student who disappeared after leaving a bar early Sunday morning has been found dead in the Mississippi River, according to the La Crosse Police Department.

Eliotte Heinz, a graduate student at Viterbo University in La Crosse, Wisconsin, was last seen on Sunday at approximately 3:22 a.m. near the Mississippi River, police said. According to her missing person poster, Heinz was allegedly seen leaving Bronco’s Bar in La Crosse at approximately 2:30 a.m.

Heinz’s body was found in the Mississippi River near Brownsville, Minnesota, on Wednesday, police said.

“This was not the outcome we had hoped for throughout this search. Our thoughts are with Eliotte’s family, friends and all those who knew Eliotte. We are grateful for the outpouring of support from so many within the La Crosse community, the State of Wisconsin and nationally to locate Eliotte,” police said in a statement on Wednesday.

Police said they are continuing to investigate and “will await the results of an autopsy for an official cause of death.”

Viterbo University said in a statement the community is “heartbroken by this loss” and extends “our deepest sympathies to her families and friends.”

“There are no words that can ease the pain of losing someone so young, with so much life ahead of her. Our hearts go out to to Eliotte’s family. We hold them in our prayers and stand with them in their grief,” Viterbo University President Rick Trietley.

Earlier Tuesday, police had said the search for Heinz remained active, with “numerous resources” being utilized as they continue to receive tips.

Members of the community gathered to search for Heinz and hand out copies of her missing person poster.

Heinz’s family had asked for residents in the area to review home security camera footage from early Sunday morning between 2 a.m. and 6 a.m., saying “even the smallest detail could make a difference.”

“The outpouring of supporting in the search efforts for Eliotte has been overwhelming, and we are deeply grateful for the kindness, prayers and encouragement from the community and beyond,” the family said in a statement shared on the university’s social media on Tuesday prior to the discovery of her body.

Viterbo will hold a memorial service for Heinz this fall, “in coordination with her family once students return to campus,” the university said in a statement.

Gastonia County Sheriff’s Office

(GASTONIA, N.C.) — The parents of a 7-year-old boy who was fatally struck by a car while trying to cross a street in North Carolina have been charged with manslaughter and remain in jail on $1.5 million bond, police said.

The child was hit by a Jeep Cherokee on May 27 in Gastonia, located west of Charlotte, police said.

He was attempting to cross the street outside of a crosswalk with a 10-year-old boy when the crash occurred, according to the Gastonia Police Department. He suffered life-threatening injuries and died at a hospital.

His parents — Jessica Ivey, 30, and Samuele Jenkins, 31 — were charged two days after the deadly collision with felony involuntary manslaughter, felony child neglect and misdemeanor child neglect, police said.

The parents said the older child was the boy’s brother, ABC Charlotte affiliate WSOC reported.

The Gastonia Police Department said in a press release that its investigation “revealed that the children involved were unsupervised at the time the boy stepped into traffic.”

“In such cases, adults must be held accountable for their responsibilities to ensure a safe environment for their children,” the department added.

A judge set the parents’ bond at $1.5 million during a court appearance on Friday. They remain in custody in the Gaston County Jail, online jail records show. They have not yet entered a plea to the charges.

ABC News has reached out to Ivey’s public defender for comment and did not immediately receive a response. Jenkins’ attorney said he was appointed to the case on Wednesday and had not received any documents yet.

The 76-year-old female driver of the Jeep has not been charged, police said.

“At this time, there is no evidence of speeding or wrongdoing on the part of the driver, therefore no charges have been filed,” the Gastonia Police Department said. “The driver continues to be cooperative and the incident remains under active investigation by the Gastonia Police Department’s Traffic Division.”

Police did not release the name of the boy who was fatally struck, though his parents said his first name was Legend in an interview with WSOC prior to their arrest.

Ivey told the station that her two sons were walking the two blocks home from a shopping center for the first time on their own when the accident occurred, WSOC reported.

“It was just devastating. I’m still in shock,” she told WSOC.

“It’s hard. I haven’t stopped crying. My husband hasn’t stopped crying,” she told the station.

Ivey added that she wanted “justice for my baby” against the driver, whose name has not been publicly released.

“I just don’t feel like she should still be able to drive,” Ivey told WSOC.

Jenkins told WSOC he was on the phone with his sons when the crash occurred.

“I heard my oldest son, he was like, ‘Oh my God, Legend, no, no,'” he told the station. “So I hung up and … I ran to find them.”

The parents are next scheduled to appear in court on June 20.

Lee County Sheriff’s Office

(BOCA GRANDE, Fla.) — A 9-year-old girl was attacked by a shark while snorkeling off the Florida Gulf Coast, with the animal nearly biting her entire hand off, her family said.

At approximately 12 p.m. on Wednesday, 9-year-old Leah Lendel was swimming in Boca Grande, Florida, near the shore, with her mother and two younger siblings about 4 feet away from her, Leah’s family said in a statement provided to ABC News.

Leah then went underwater to snorkel, but as she came up, “she screamed,” the family said.

Her mother, Nadia Lendel, looked over and saw her daughter’s right hand “up to the wrist all in blood and mostly torn off,” the family said.

As the mother screamed for help, she attempted to get Leah and her other children out to shore, with her husband — who was snorkeling “some distance away” — swimming “as fast as possible to shore,” the family said.

Once Leah made it to the shore, nearby construction workers who were on their lunch break assisted the family by calling for paramedics and putting a towel “to make a tourniquet and stop the blood loss,” the family said.

One of the construction workers, Alfonso Tello, told ABC Southwest Florida affiliate WZVN the shark that attacked Leah was about 8 feet long.

“Everybody was in shock,” Tello told WZVN.

After paramedics arrived on scene, they decided to airlift Leah to Tampa General Hospital for treatment, the Boca Grande Fire Department told ABC News in a statement.

Leah underwent a “long surgery” once at the hospital, the family said.

“We ask for mostly prayers and privacy at this time so we can process the situation,” the family said in a statement.

The status of Leah’s condition as of Thursday remains unclear.

Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office

(CINCINNATI) — Authorities in Ohio said a man “purposely” struck and killed a sheriff’s deputy the day after his teen son was fatally shot by police.

Rodney Hinton Jr. has been charged with aggravated murder in the death of the sheriff’s deputy, who was struck Friday while directing traffic near the University of Cincinnati, according to authorities.

Cincinnati police said Hinton is the father of 18-year-old Ryan Hinton, who was shot and killed by an officer the day before.

At a court appearance on Saturday, Hamilton County sheriff’s deputies packed the courtroom in support of the fallen deputy, according to ABC Cincinnati affiliate WCPO.

Prosecuting attorney Ryan Nelson said that Hinton Jr.’s movements in his car on Friday were “calculated and premeditated.” He added, “He lined up his car, deliberately accelerated his car and purposely caused the death of an on-duty deputy sheriff.”

The attorney representing Hinton Jr. said that he faces a “very serious, very terrible charge” but noted that he has no felonies in his record.

“I understand that this is an emotionally charged situation,” the attorney said, mentioning the death of Hinton Jr.’s son. He added, “I understand that there is a lot of sadness and a lot of anger in this room right now and in the community at large.”

The judge ordered Hinton Jr. held without bond in the Clermont County jail until his next hearing on May 6.

In a statement Saturday, attorneys representing the Hinton family said they were hired to investigate the death of Ryan Hinton and that Rodney Hinton, along with other family members, met with Cincinnati police on Friday to view body camera footage of his shooting death.

“Ryan Hinton’s family, including Ryan’s father, was present at the meeting and they were understandably distraught as they watched the bodycam video,” the statement said. “After the meeting with the police department, Ryan Hinton’s father left in his own vehicle and that was the last we heard from him until learning about the tragic incident involving a law enforcement officer who was working a traffic detail near the University of Cincinnati.”

The attorneys are Michael Wright, Shean Williams and Robert Gresham of The Cochran Firm, as well as Anthony Pierson of Pierson and Pierson, LLC, according to WCPO.

The statement went on to say: “This is an unimaginable tragedy for this community. Ryan Hinton’s family is heartbroken by this tragic turn of events and we are all devastated for the family of the officer who was killed.”

The deputy has not yet been publicly identified under an Ohio law that protects the privacy of victims and their families. However, police said the deputy had recently retired and was serving in a special capacity with the department.

