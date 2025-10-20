Missing 9-year-old Melodee Buzzard spotted earlier this month, mom not cooperating: Sheriff

<figure><img src=”https://s3.amazonaws.com/syndication.abcaudio.com/files/2025-10-20/News_MelodeeBuzzard_102025.png” alt=””><figcaption>The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office is searching for Melodee Buzzard. This is the most recent photograph available, which was taken two years ago. Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office</figcaption></figure><p class=”p1″>(SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) — California authorities trying to <a href=”https://abcnews.go.com/US/santa-barbara-authorities-search-missing-girl/story?id=126576325″><span class=”s1″>track down missing 9-year-old Melodee Buzzard</span></a> say it appears she was seen earlier this month, but her mother is still not cooperating with investigators.</p><p class=”p2″>Evidence points to Melodee being with her mom, Ashlee Buzzard, as recently as Oct. 7, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office said on Monday.</p><p class=”p2″>Ashlee Buzzard and Melodee may have driven outside of Santa Barbara County and as far as Nebraska, the sheriff’s office said in a statement. Authorities said they believe Ashlee Buzzard was driving a rented white Chevrolet Malibu with the license plate 9MNG101.</p><p class=”p2″>The sheriff’s office said Ashlee Buzzard is not cooperating and hasn’t given authorities any information about Melodee’s whereabouts.</p><p class=”p2″>”The primary goal of this investigation is to verify the location and welfare of Melodee Buzzard and ensure that she is safe,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.</p><p class=”p2″>Authorities <a href=”https://abcnews.go.com/US/santa-barbara-authorities-search-missing-girl/story?id=126576325″><span class=”s1″>announced last week they were looking for Melodee,</span></a> initially saying she hadn’t been seen since October 2024. The department later said she had been spotted as recently as August 2025, and a sheriff’s spokesperson described her disappearance as “suspicious.” It appears Melodee was homeschooled for at least the last few years, according to the sheriff’s office.</p><p class=”p2″>As authorities continue their search, the sheriff’s office is asking community members to not conduct their own investigations.</p><p class=”p2″>”While well-intentioned, these efforts could unintentionally interfere with investigative work already in progress,” the department said.</p><p class=”p2″>The sheriff’s office urges anyone who has seen Melodee or has had contact with Ashlee Buzzard since Oct. 7 to call the department at 805-681-4150. Tips can be submitted anonymously at 805-681-4171 or <a href=”http://www.sbsheriff.org/home/anonymous-tip”><span class=”s1″>www.sbsheriff.org/home/anonymous-tip</span></a>.</p><p>Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.</p>
Judge cuts off alleged would-be Trump assassin as he delivers opening statement at his trial
(NEW YORK) — Ryan Routh, who is representing himself at his trial on charges of attempting to assassinate Donald Trump on his golf course last year, was cut off by the judge part way through his opening statement Thursday.
Routh, who is not a lawyer and has no legal education, launched into a speech about the origin of the human species, global conflicts, and his political grievances, before U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon cut him off after about six minutes for making arguments that she said have “absolutely nothing to do with the evidence in this case.”
“You do not have an unlimited license to go forward to make a mockery of the dignity of this courtroom,” Judge Cannon said.
Routh began his opening by contemplating how humans have gotten “derailed and so full of hate.”
“Modern trials seem to eliminate all that is human,” he told the jurors as he stood before the jury box. “What is in the heart and mind is all that matters.”
Routh then criticized U.S. foreign policy for standing by while, he said, “Putin has slaughtered 1.5 million” and “Netanyahu has killed 60,000” — arguing that the U.S. “supports his genocide.”
He also appeared to criticize Trump for “trading a war for an election” and moving the U.S. embassy in Israel.
After Judge Cannon criticized Routh for going off topic, Routh restarted his opening to encourage jurors to focus on his intent.
“This case hangs on intent. What is in one’s heart,” he said before nearly breaking into tears.
“This case means absolutely nothing. A life has been lived to the fullest,” he said before Cannon cut him off again.
Prosecutors allege that Routh put together a methodical plan — including purchasing a military-grade weapon, researching Trump’s movements, and utilizing a dozen burner phones — to kill Trump based on political grievances.
Hiding in the bushes of Trump’s Palm Beach golf course and armed with a rifle, Routh allegedly came within a few hundred yards of the then-presidential nominee before a Secret Service agent spotted his rifle poking out of the tree line.
Routh allegedly fled the scene but was later arrested by a local sheriff’s office on a nearby interstate.
Nearly a year after the failed assassination attempt, Routh now faces five criminal counts that risk sending him to prison for the rest of his life. Despite lacking any legal experience, Routh dismissed his lawyers earlier this year and intends to defend himself at trial.
“I will be representing myself moving forward; It was ridiculous from the outset to consider a random stranger that knows nothing of who I am to speak for me,” Routh told U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon in a July letter. “I am so sorry, I know this makes your life harder.”
Routh’s self-representation created some issues during the three days of jury selection earlier this week. Judge Cannon — who previously oversaw and dismissed one of Trump’s criminal cases — refused to use many of his proposed jury questions, deeming them too “political.”
Among other subjects, Routh had proposed asking jurors about their stance on Palestine and Ukraine, and about Trump’s proposed acquisition of Greenland.
Routh has said in court filings that he plans to defend himself by focusing on his self-described peaceful nature and his care for humanity, in part by calling to the stand his son and multiple friends to testify about his character.
Judge Cannon has barred him from trying to argue that his alleged actions were justified, that he did not intend to carry out the assassination, or that his actions were protected by First Amendment rights.
Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.
Armed individual reported at UMass Lowell was juvenile with replica firearm: Police
(LOWELL, Mass.) — An individual seen wielding what appeared to be a firearm near a Massachusetts university dormitory, prompting a shelter-in-place order and large law enforcement response, has been identified as a juvenile holding an airsoft replica firearm, police said Thursday.
The Lowell Police Department said it received a report of a person possibly armed with a gun on the University of Massachusetts Lowell’s campus just before 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, which marked the first day of classes for undergraduate students.
A video widely circulated online showed an individual walking with what appeared to be a firearm near a UMass Lowell dormitory on Wednesday.
The university issued a campus-wide shelter-in-place order and canceled classes and events for the rest of the day.
Multiple agencies responded, including local and state police, with the FBI and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives also providing assistance. Officers searched the grounds and a drone, K9s and a police air unit were deployed.
The shelter-in-place was ultimately lifted shortly after 5:15 p.m. Wednesday when authorities “determined the suspect was no longer in the vicinity,” UMass Lowell said in a statement.
There were no shots fired or any injuries, Lowell Police Chief Ron Dickerson said Wednesday.
Lowell police said Thursday they recovered the weapon, which was confirmed to be an airsoft replica firearm. The individual was identified as a juvenile male, police said.
“While the reported firearm in this case was ultimately determined to be an airsoft gun, our community can be certain that, as in this case, the Lowell Police Department will always utilize all available resources until the safety of all involved is assured,” Lowell Police Superintendent Greg Hudon said in a statement.
Police did not release any more details on the juvenile, including his age, how they identified him, what he was doing on campus or if any charges are possible. ABC News has reached out for more information.
ABC News’ Victoria Arancio contributed to this report.
Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.
3-year-old dies in hot car while in custody of contract worker of Alabama Department of Human Resources, police say
(BIRMINGHAM, Ala.) — A 3-year-old child died after being left in a vehicle while in the care of a contractor for the Alabama Department of Human Resources, the Birmingham Police Department said in a press release.Katerrius Sparks, from Bessemer, died on July 22, police said.
The contracted worker, whom police didn’t identify, has been cooperating with the investigation into the death, law enforcement said. The worker was “transported to the Birmingham Police Headquarters for questioning,” police said.
Police were dispatched to the 1500 block of Pine Tree Drive at about 5:30 p.m. on July 22, law enforcement said.
“Katerrius was accidentally left inside of a vehicle while in the care of a third-party contracted worker through the Department of Human Resources,” the police said. “Birmingham Fire & Rescue Service arrived and pronounced the victim deceased.”
He was identified by the Jefferson County Coroner, police said.
ABC News has reached out to the boy’s family’s attorney for comment.
Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.