Missouri lawmakers pass new congressional map that could help Republicans flip a House seat

Sen. Jason Bean speaks with senate staff during a filibuster on September 12, 2025 in Jefferson City, Missouri. Michael B. Thomas/Getty Images

(MISSOURI) — The Missouri state Senate voted on Friday to pass the bill with a new congressional map that favors Republicans, sending it to Gov. Mike Kehoe’s desk and notching Republicans a second win in their efforts to redraw congressional maps to favor the GOP, although the maps are facing a new legal challenge as well.

The Missouri House of Representatives voted on Tuesday to pass the map. President Donald Trump had encouraged the state to redraw its congressional lines mid-decade, and Kehoe proposed a map in late August as what he said was a way to more fairly represent Missourians. The new map would likely allow Republicans to hold seven of Missouri’s eight congressional seats, of which Democrats currently hold two.

It is possible that implementing the map may be decided by voters, as opponents of the congressional map bill can try to gather enough signatures in most of the state’s congressional districts to force a statewide vote on the bill.

During hours of debate on Friday, which Republicans eventually shut down using a procedural move, Democrats continued to slam the new map as detrimental to voters – particularly for voters in Kansas City, Missouri, which would be split among multiple districts. One Republican said he would vote against the map because the Senate did not have enough time to look at the provisions in the bills it is considering.

Democratic state Sen. Barbara Washington, who represents part of Kansas City and is close with U.S. Rep. Emanuel Cleaver, whose seat is redrawn in the new map to be much more favorable to Republicans, alleged that the new map dilutes the political power of Black voters and hurts their communities.

“You don’t like our voice, so you’re trying to take it away. You don’t like our power, so you’re trying to dilute it. You don’t like our community strength, so you’re attempting to weaken it,” she said.

“We haven’t even had the opportunity to talk about why, the why behind the new map, the why behind Republicans deciding to erase Kansas City voters and to erase Kansas City values… in this map, Kansas City is erased,” Democratic state Sen. Maggie Nurrenbern said earlier.

One Republican Senator, state Sen. Mike Moon, said he would not support the congressional map, decrying the process in the Senate and how it seemed as if the bill was being pushed through because of pressure from Trump.

Addressing his constituents, Moon said that he is “probably alone as a Republican. I don’t know if someone else will join me in this,” and would vote no on the bills because the Senate has not debated and deliberated enough on parts of them. “It’s not because I don’t want Republican ideals to win the day,” he said, but because he’s not “a yes man.”

During a hearing on Thursday by the Missouri Senate’s Local Government, Elections and Pensions committee on the proposed new congressional map, Cleaver framed the new map as discriminatory and as fanning the flames of a mid-decade redistricting war.

“There’s already a plan for California to respond, then another state’s going to respond, then New York is going to respond, then another state’s going to respond, and then Maryland is going to respond,” Cleaver said.

“Democrats have said, you know, we’re going to fight fire with fire, and that’s exactly what’s going to happen. But I want to warn all of us, if you fight fire with fire long enough, all you’re going to have left is ashes.”

The congressional map is expected to be fought over in court. ABC affiliate KMIZ reported that voters in districts impacted by the map filed a lawsuit on Friday in the circuit court of Cole County, Missouri, asking for a judge to declare the map unconstitutional and to stop the Secretary of State from using the new districts in future elections.

ABC News’ Grace Sandman and Brittany Shepherd contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Sen. Van Hollen says an armed National Guard in DC would be ‘troubling’
ABC News

(WASHINGTON) — Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., on Sunday underlined his stance that President Donald Trump deploying the National Guard to Washington, D.C., over concerns of high crime and the level of homelessness amounts to an “abuse of power.”

“All of this is a total abuse of power. It’s a manufactured emergency,” Van Hollen said in an interview with “This Week” co-anchor Martha Raddatz. “Obviously D.C. can do more to reduce violent crime, as we can across the country. But as you pointed out, crime in D.C. is at a 30-year low and a downward trajectory. So, this is all an opportunity for Donald Trump to play dictator in Washington, D.C.”

“The way the law is written, it appears he has the legal authority. And Mayor [Muriel] Bowser conceded that. So, what is the abuse of power here?” Raddatz pressed.

“The abuse of power is claiming that this is an emergency. And everybody who is watching what happens knows that this is not an emergency in Washington, D.C.,” Van Hollen argued.

Violent crime levels have decreased compared to years prior, down 26% since 2024, a 30-year low, leaving outstanding questions over why Trump deployed roughly 800 troops around the city.

Over the weekend, several Republican-led states announced additional Guard troops would also deploy to Washington to support the president’s mission.

As some outlets report the National Guard could be armed soon, Van Hollen said, “Well, that’s very troubling, because, as you know, the National Guard, first of all, is not supposed to engage in any local law enforcement activity. We have the Posse Comitatus Act that prohibits them from engaging in local law enforcement. And so I’m not sure what it is that they need to do where they need to be armed.”

Despite fierce criticism from Democrats like Van Hollen and protests from some Washington residents, the White House has defended its decision to surge federal law enforcement to the city and bring in the National Guard as necessary and legal.

Here are more highlights from Van Hollen’s interview

On D.C. police chief saying additional law enforcement ‘positive’
Raddatz: The mayor suggested this week that the surge of — of federal police could be useful in fighting crime. And there is a crime problem in D.C. We all live here. I want you to — I want to play you something that D.C.’s police chief, Pamela Smith, said this week.

Pamela Smith (video clip): You’re talking about 500 additional personnel in the District of Columbia. And as you know, we’ve talked about the fact that we’re down in numbers with our police officers. And so, this enhanced presence clearly is going to impact us in a positive way.

Raddatz: So, do you see anything positive about this?

Van Hollen: Well, I understand the position the police chief is in. The best way to help the police chief in Washington, D.C., is for President Trump and Republicans in Congress to give them the $1 billion in money that belongs to them so that they can hire those police, rather than bringing in these federal agents.

I would also say, Martha, I would think that taxpayers all over the country, federal taxpayers, have to ask themselves how it is that we are using resources, national resources, the FBI, the DEA, folks who are supposed to be out and about protecting the country from violent criminals, and now they’re spending their time taking down tents of homeless people in the District of Columbia. I would think people all over the country would worry about that diversion of resources.

On what Congress does if Trump goes past the 30-day limit
Raddatz: The — the president says he’s going to maintain control of D.C. police past this 30-day limit, no matter what Congress does. So, then what do you do?

Van Hollen: Well, that clearly is a violation of the statute. And so, we’ll end up right back in court. Of course, the president also thought he had the ability to essentially take out the police chief and have his people come in and run the police department. A federal judge already said that that was not authorized. And in the same way, his ability to extend it beyond 30 days is not authorized. And so, they’re going to have to pass this statute in the — this extension in the Congress. And I don’t think that that’s going to pass.

On his reaction to the Trump-Putin summit
Van Hollen: Well, Martha, there’s no sugarcoating this. Donald Trump, once again, got played by Vladimir Putin. Vladimir Putin got the red carpet treatment on American soil. But we got no ceasefire, no imminent meeting between Putin and [Ukrainian President Volodymyr] Zelenskyy. All the threats and sanctions that, you know, Donald Trump talked about, apparently, have been set aside. Donald Trump got flattered by Vladimir Putin. But when it comes to Ukraine under European allies, this was a setback. I do believe that Congress now, the Senate in particular, should move forward on bipartisan legislation that has over 60 senators as co-sponsors that would impose sanctions on Russia and Vladimir Putin.

Personal relations are important. And I have no objection to people talking. But you want to have a clear objective in mind. Clearly, Vladimir Putin had a clear objective in mind. And he came to Alaska and gave up nothing, whereas, you know, Donald Trump said he had hoped to do, you know, a ceasefire, he had hoped to fly in Zelenskyy maybe even while Vladimir Putin was there. None of that happened. And meanwhile, they’ve taken the pressure off the sanctions. I mean, again, Donald Trump was supposed to impose sanctions on Russia weeks ago now, and nothing. So, this was a victory for Vladimir Putin.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Texas Republicans say ‘hunt down’ Democrats who are leaving state over redistricting
Brandon Bell/Getty Images

(AUSTIN, Texas) — Democratic statehouse legislators are planning to leave Texas on Sunday in order to break the quorum of a special legislative session in which Republican state legislators are aiming to pass a new congressional map that could create up to five new GOP seats.

The move comes after a marathon public hearing on the plan in the state Capitol on Friday and less than a week after state Republican legislators proposed the new maps. Republicans hold a majority in the Texas state legislature; Democrats had said they would consider all options to stop the maps from being passed, although their options for striking back have been limited.

“We’re not walking out on our responsibilities; we’re walking out on a rigged system that refuses to listen to the people we represent. As of today, this corrupt special session is over,” state Rep. Gene Wu, who chairs the House Democratic Caucus, said in a statement.

After news broke of Democratic legislators breaking quorum, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton wrote in a post on X that Democrats who left should be arrested and brought back to the state capitol.

“Democrats in the Texas House who try and run away like cowards should be found, arrested, and brought back to the Capitol immediately,” he wrote. “We should use every tool at our disposal to hunt down those who think they are above the law.”

Texas Gov. Gregg Abbott issued a blistering statement Sunday evening, accusing the House Democrats who fled the state and prevented quorum of doing so for illegitimate reasons. He said their premeditated decision could result in forfeiture of elected state office and demanded they must return when the statehouse reconvenes for special session at 3:00 p.m. CT on Monday or risk losing their jobs.

“This truancy ends now. The derelict Democrat House members must return to Texas and be in attendance when the House reconvenes at 3:00 PM on Monday, August 4, 2025. For any member who fails to do so, I will invoke Texas Attorney General Opinion No. KP-0382 to remove the missing Democrats from membership in the Texas House,” part of Abbott’s statement read.

The Texas House Democratic Caucus issued a four-word response to Abbott’s letter, “Come and take it.”

The walkout itself cannot stop the passage of the bill, but Democrats aim to run out the clock on the 30-day special legislative session, which would mean Abbott would have to call another one. Texas House Democrats previously broke quorum in 2021 to try to stop an elections bill and in 2003 to try to stop a similar redistricting effort by Republicans. Republicans eventually managed to pass the bills both times.

President Donald Trump has previously said he wanted Texas legislators to draw five new Republican districts.

More than 51 legislators are leaving the state, denying the state House the two-thirds majority out of 150 legislators it needs to have a quorum. An exact number of how many of the 62 Democratic legislators from the state House were leaving was not immediately available.

Democrats who break quorum risk accruing a $500-a-day fine, according to the state House rules, and potential legal action.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, speaking with “War Room” host and former Trump adviser Steve Bannon, said on Thursday, “The House rules and the Senate rules both allow for these people to be arrested if they leave … The challenge is, if they go out of state, we lose jurisdiction, and that — it’s been a challenge in the past, but in the end, as long as the governor is willing to keep calling sessions, ultimately they have to come home.”

Paxton also said he was not worried about defending the maps in court: “We’ve got, we’ve got good maps. And the legislature has the right to draw the maps they want. They’re politically based, not race-based. And if they’re politically based, then they’re defensible.”

Some of the Democratic legislators fleeing the state will appear on Sunday evening with Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker at a press conference. Pritzker has been a staunch supporter of Texas Democrats and has floated the possibility of getting Illinois’ own congressional maps redrawn if Texas redraws its maps. Illinois’ maps have been criticized by outside observers as highly partisan in favor of Democrats.

In late June, the chair of the Texas Democrats, Kendall Scudder, flew from Dallas to Oklahoma to see Pritzker, who was giving remarks at the state Democratic Party’s dinner. The pair had a private meeting during that time to talk about the possibility of lawmakers fleeing the state to Illinois — and if they were to flee the state, that they would have a place they would feel safe and supported.

Since then, Pritzker and Texas Democrats have been in touch, and a small group of them traveled to Chicago in July when members of the delegation left for Illinois and California for brief meetings.

Pritzker and his team have been helping behind the scenes to help find hotels in the area for the Democrats, help their operation, and grease the wheels so things go smoothly for them as they head to Illinois.

The bill containing the maps had been scheduled to be taken up on the state House floor on Monday.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Supreme Court allows Trump to move forward with plans for mass firings, reorganization of the federal government
Supreme Court allows Trump to move forward with plans for mass firings, reorganization of the federal government
Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — The Supreme Court is allowing President Donald Trump to move forward with an executive order mandating a restructure of federal agencies and mass layoffs of federal workers.

In a two paragraph unsigned order, the court explained that it was lifting a preliminary injunction issued by a district court in California because “the government is likely to succeed on its argument that the Executive Order and [OMB] memorandum are lawful.”

The court noted, however, that the justices “express no view on the legality of any Agency RIF [reduction in force] and Reorganization Plan produces or approved” by the administration under Trump’s direction. “Those plans are not before this Court,” it said.

The decision, another victory for Trump at the Supreme Court, allows the government to begin taking steps to dramatically overhaul 21 agencies and departments, including the departments of Commerce, Health and Human Services, Energy, Treasury and State.

Justice Sonia Sotomayor, in a brief statement concurring with the court’s decision, emphasized that the legality of the administration’s plans themselves has not yet been answered.

Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson was the sole dissent in the matter. In a 15-page opinion, the junior justice called the decision “not only truly unfortunate but also hubristic and senseless.”

 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.