Missouri state Senate set to consider new congressional map that could help GOP flip a seat, as Dems plan protests

Missouri state Senate set to consider new congressional map that could help GOP flip a seat, as Dems plan protests

Emily Curiel/The Kansas City Star/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — A new proposed congressional map in Missouri that could allow Republicans to flip at least one seat in the U.S. House of Representatives has advanced through the state House — but Democrats remain defiant.

The Missouri House of Representatives voted on Tuesday to pass the bill containing a new congressional map, first proposed by Gov. Mike Kehoe, over the objections of Democrats who say the map is racially discriminatory and an abuse of power. The state Senate is likely to hold hearings on the bill on Thursday and could pass it as soon as Friday.

Democrats and various outside groups who oppose the Republican-led effort are planning a day of protests in and around the state Capitol on Wednesday. One non-partisan coalition of anti-map advocates plans to lead what they claim will be a march that attracts thousands of people, while the national Democratic Party is also supporting a rally on Wednesday.

“The Democratic Party is united in our commitment to defend the American people against Republicans’ war on their rights and their pocketbooks … The Democratic Party is united in our commitment to defend the American people against Republicans’ war on their rights and their pocketbooks,” Democratic National Committee chair Ken Martin said in a statement.

Missouri’s entry into the mid-decade redistricting scramble encouraged by the White House has gotten praise from President Donald Trump.

Trump, in a post on his social media platform on Tuesday, praised the Missouri House passing the bill, saying “this new Map will give the wonderful people of Missouri the opportunity to elect an additional MAGA Republican in the 2026 Midterm Elections.”

The president, who had openly advocated for Missouri and other GOP-led states to redraw their congressional maps, called on the Missouri Senate to pass it “AS IS.”

Rep. Emanuel Cleaver of Missouri, whose district is targeted in the map, said Tuesday at a press conference on Capitol Hill alongside the Congressional Black Caucus that the new maps were “monumentally unpopular.”

“We are at a moment where there are powers trying to place this nation into the 1950s. They’re trying to reverse the direction of the country … and I don’t know if people realize the damage and danger of what’s going on,” Cleaver added.

Missouri House Democrats sounded a sad and defiant note in a press conference Tuesday, acknowledging they had no real way to stop the vote but arguing that the fight continues in the state Senate and beyond.

“We knew coming into this special session, we would lose. We knew that, but we showed up, and we will keep showing up, because the fight didn’t end today. There’s a lot of fight left. Missouri is just the latest, but it’s happening all over the country,” state House Minority Leader Ashley Aune told reporters.

Aune said she expects the map to go to a citizens referendum as soon as it passes the Senate. According to St. Louis Public Radio, opponents of the bill can try to gather enough signatures in most of the state’s congressional districts to force a statewide vote on the bill, although there are no guarantees this will be successful.

During Tuesday’s debate on the bill in the House, Republicans defended their authority to redraw congressional districts mid-decade.

“We may alter districts at any point. Being the case, it is totally appropriate this body, feeling this is a superior map to the current one, would pass it,” state Rep. Dirk Deaton, who sponsored the bill, said.

“Republicans do a better job of governance, both at the local level, the state level and the federal level. This is a great opportunity to see the districts more adequately represented in our federal government. We are a conservative state … we are a conservative state, and the voters of Missouri have elected that form of governance time and time again,” Rep. Brian Seitz said.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Ghislaine Maxwell makes pitch to Supreme Court
Ghislaine Maxwell makes pitch to Supreme Court
Jared Siskin/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — The U.S. Supreme Court should hear Ghislaine Maxwell’s appeal of her 2021 sex trafficking conviction because the government has an “obligation to honor” a non-prosecution agreement with Jeffrey Epstein that inoculated Maxwell from any criminal charges, her lawyers argued in a brief to the Supreme Court Monday.

“Plea and non-prosecution agreements resolve nearly every federal case. They routinely include promises that extend to others—co-conspirators, family members, potential witnesses. If those promises mean different things in different parts of the country, then trust in our system collapses,” the brief said.

Federal prosecutors have argued that the non-prosecution agreement applied only in Florida and did not bind New York, where charges against him, and subsequently Maxwell, were brought.

Maxwell’s attorneys argued the terms of the NPA Epstein signed were unqualified.

“It is not geographically limited to the Southern District of Florida, it is not conditioned on the co-conspirators being known by the government at the time, it does not depend on what any particular government attorney may have had in his or her head about who might be a co-conspirator, and it contains no other caveat or exception. This should be the end of the discussion,” the defense brief said.

The Justice Department has urged the Supreme Court to reject Maxwell’s petition even as Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche agreed to meet with Maxwell last week.

Prosecutors have argued Maxwell cannot enforce the NPA because she was not a party to it. The defense disagreed.

“Petitioner’s alleged status as Epstein’s co-conspirator was the entire basis of her prosecution,” the defense brief said.

“No one is above the law—not even the Southern District of New York. Our government made a deal, and it must honor it. The United States cannot promise immunity with one hand in Florida and prosecute with the other in New York. President Trump built his legacy in part on the power of a deal—and surely he would agree that when the United States gives its word, it must stand by it. We are appealing not only to the Supreme Court but to the President himself to recognize how profoundly unjust it is to scapegoat Ghislaine Maxwell for Epstein’s crimes, especially when the government promised she would not be prosecuted,” Maxwell’s attorney David Oscar Markus said in a statement.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Secret Service counter sniper team faces ‘chronic understaffing,’ DHS IG finds
Secret Service counter sniper team faces ‘chronic understaffing,’ DHS IG finds
Kevin Carter/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — More than a year after a Secret Service counter sniper team killed a would-be assassin targeting President Donald Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania, a report from the Department of Homeland Security Inspector General found the team faces “chronic understaffing.”

“The United States Secret Service’s (Secret Service) Counter Sniper Team (CS) is staffed 73 percent below the level necessary to meet mission requirements,” the inspector general’s report says. “Failure to appropriately staff CS could limit the Secret Service’s ability to properly protect our Nation’s most senior leaders, risking injury or assassination, and subsequent national-level harm to the country’s sense of safety and security.”

The Secret Service does not have an effective process to hire counter snipers, the IG found; all the while, the demand for them increased 151% from 2020 to 2024.

It takes about three years from the time a uniformed Secret Service officer joins the agency to when they can join the counter sniper team, according to the IG.

Counter snipers who missed mandatory weapons training supported 47 of the 426 events (11%) attended by protectees in calendar year 2024, the inspector general found.

Those events included events attended by then-President Joe Biden, including the wake for Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson in Dallas on Jan. 8, 2024, a campaign reception in New York on Feb. 7, 2024, and when he delivered remarks in Manchester, New Hampshire on March 11, 2024.

The United States Secret Service has 344 protectees and supported 5,141 protective visits (4,723 domestic, 337 foreign, and 81 U.S. territorial), and its budget is about $1.2 billion to support protectees, according to the IG.

While the number of total counter snipers was redacted, the IG found that during the 2024 campaign, the Secret Service would sometimes rely on other components’ counter snipers. For example, when the president is visiting a site, a Secret Service counter sniper team would automatically be assigned, but if it was for another protectee, the Secret Service might assign another component’s team or rely on state and local support because of the staffing issues, the IG found.

In an August 2024 letter, the acting deputy director of ICE asked for Homeland Security Investigations Special Response teams to be embedded with the counter sniper teams to better cover residences in Palm Beach, Florida, and Wilmington and Rehoboth Beach, Delaware.

The Secret Service agreed with the inspector general’s assessment of the counter sniper team and are working on hiring more officers to become counter snipers.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Former football coach Derek Dooley entering Georgia Senate race
Former football coach Derek Dooley entering Georgia Senate race
Frederick Breedon/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Derek Dooley, a former University of Tennessee football coach, is launching a bid Monday for the Senate in Georgia, entering a shifting political landscape as candidates vie for coveted endorsements and the chance to unseat Democratic Sen. Jon Ossoff.

Dooley is leaning on his football background in his campaign launch, highlighting the fact that he is a political outsider and likening his views on sports to the world of politics.

“The foundation of football is the American Spirit. You work hard, you play by the rules, you keep fighting when adversity hits — you have a fair shot at achieving your dreams,” Dooley’s campaign says in his release.

“As a coach, I wanted that for all my players. As your next U.S. Senator, I want that for all Georgians — and all Americans.”

His campaign is betting on his newcomer status to appeal to voters, launching a “Georgia First” campaign aiming to make the case to voters that politicians put themselves first rather than their constituents.

Dooley is the son of legendary University of Georgia football coach Vince Dooley and has close personal ties to Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp. Kemp spent time with Dooley’s family growing up and roomed with Derek Dooley’s brother in college.

Vince Dooley, who passed away in 2022, endorsed Trump for president in 2016, appearing with him on stage at a rally in Atlanta.

“You’re the one who’s going to make America great again,” Dooley said, according to the University of Georgia’s student newspaper, the Red & Black.

Republicans are trying to avoid the outcome of their 2022 cycle in the state, when Herschel Walker, another football legend, lost to Sen. Raphael Warnock in a bruising campaign plagued with abortion allegations and questions on his readiness to serve in the Senate.

It led to the Peach State splitting the ticket between the Senate and gubernatorial races, where key candidate disparities appeared between Kemp and Walker. Republicans are now hoping to take back one of the two Democratic-held seats.

However, rather than a clear nominee, the field in the Georgia Republican primary continues to grow after several Republicans launched or mulled bids following Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp’s announcement that he will not run for the seat.

Dooley will, thus far, face off against Republican Reps. Mike Collins and Buddy Carter. Both congressmen have used their strong support of President Donald Trump and his agenda to boost their campaigns, as looming large over the candidates are the sought-after endorsements from Trump and Kemp.

Unlike the other candidates’ launches, Dooley doesn’t center his messages around his support for Trump as heavily as the others did.

Carter proclaimed himself as a “MAGA warrior” and Collins touted his close work with the president on passing the Laken Riley Act. Dooley, on the other hand, offers more of a biographical summary in his announcement, briefly praising Trump for producing results and saying at the end of his video that he’ll work with the president.

The battle for the primary comes as Kemp, who was seen as one of the strongest Republican candidates for the midterm cycle, officially decided not to run for the Senate in May, saying it wasn’t the “right decision” for him.

Since then, he has sought to work with the Trump administration to coalesce the field around a candidate in hopes of avoiding yet another midterm loss.

Trump met with Kemp earlier this summer to discuss the state’s Senate primary. The White House and Kemp have aimed to avoid a messy primary and have engaged with each other on the best approaches.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.