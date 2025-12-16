MIT professor shot, killed at his home in Boston suburbs: Officials

MIT professor shot, killed at his home in Boston suburbs: Officials

The William Barton Rogers Building on the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) campus in Cambridge, Massachusetts, US, on Wednesday, June 4, 2025. Photographer: Cassandra Klos/Bloomberg via Getty Images

(CAMBRIDGE, Mass.) — A professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology has been shot and killed at his home, authorities said.

Nuno F.G. Loureiro, 47, was found Monday night at his house in the upscale Boston suburb of Brookline. He was taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead on Tuesday, the Norfolk District Attorney’s office said.

The DA’s office said the homicide investigation is ongoing.

Authorities have investigated whether his death could be connected to this weekend’s Brown University shooting and, at this point, a senior law enforcement official briefed on both cases told ABC News there is nothing to suggest they’re connected.

The university said Loureiro was a “faculty member in the departments of Nuclear Science & Engineering and Physics, as well as the Director of MIT’s Plasma Science and Fusion Center.”

“Our deepest sympathies are with his family, students, colleagues, and all those who are grieving,” MIT said in a statement. “Focused outreach and conversations are taking place within our community to offer care and support for those who knew Prof. Loureiro, and a message will be shared with our wider community.” 

Loureiro was a native of Portugal, according to an MIT profile.

U.S. Ambassador to Portugal John J. Arrigo said in a statement, “I extend my deepest condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of Nuno Loureiro, who led MIT’s Plasma Science and Fusion Center. We honor his life, his leadership in science, and his enduring contributions.”

National Guard Sgt. Andrew Wolfe making ‘amazing’ progress after being shot in the head in deadly DC ambush: Trump
U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks during an event at Mount Airy Casino Resort on December 9, 2025 in Mount Pocono, Pennsylvania. Trump discussed his administration’s economic agenda and its efforts to lower the cost of living. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

(MOUNT POCONO, Pa.) — The West Virginia National Guard member who survived being shot in the head during an attack last month in Washington, D.C., is making “amazing” progress and is even able to stand up, according to President Donald Trump.

While giving a speech Tuesday night in Mount Pocono, Pennsylvania, Trump shared an update on the condition of 24-year-old U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Andrew Wolfe, who was critically wounded during the broad daylight Thanksgiving Eve shooting just blocks from the White Hous

“Today, I got a call that he is up from bed. Do you believe that? He got up from bed. He got up,” Trump said to loud applause.

Trump said he has been in close contact with Wolfe’s parents, Melody and Jason Wolfe, since the shooting, and has met with them in the Oval Office.

“He got up and, boy, they’re happy. It’s amazing,” Trump said.

During the speech, Trump called Wolfe’s mother, “The most positive person I’ve ever seen.”

“The night that he was so badly hit, and the doctors gave him almost no chance, I called their hospital room and spoke to her, and she said, ‘Sir, he’ll be fine,'” Trump said.

Trump’s update on Wolfe came just days after the West Virginia National Guard posted a Facebook video of Melody Wolfe, West Virginia National Guard Maj. Gen. Jim Seward and Andrew Wolfe’s wife, Leslie, reporting on the wounded Guardsman’s “remarkable improvement.”

In the video posted Dec. 6, Melody Wolfe said her son is coming off sedation and that he has been “very active” as doctors have scaled back on his pain medication.

“He’s coming along well, surpassing expectations,” Melody Wolfe said. “Just all the prayers that you’ve given, they’re working and we’re seeing that miracle happen in that hospital bed right now.”

On Nov. 26, Wolfe and 20-year-old Army Spc. Sarah Beckstrom were “ambushed” while conducting “high visibility patrols” in the nation’s capital, authorities said.

Becktrom, who was shot in the head from behind, was killed.

The suspected gunman, 29-year-old Afghan national Rahmanullah Lakanwal of Bellingham, Washington, was taken into custody after he was shot by a fellow National Guard member, authorities said.

Lakanwal was charged with one count of murder, two counts of assault with the intent to kill, and one count of possession of a firearm during a crime of violence. He pleaded not guilty to the charges through a court-appointed attorney last week during an arraignment from his hospital bed.

Search for missing Phoenix toddler heads into 2nd day: Police
Phoenix Police Department

(PHOENIX) — A Phoenix toddler remains missing, as the search to find her heads into the weekend, according to police.

The Phoenix Police Department is asking for help in locating 3-year-old Wednesday Guilford, who they say vanished Thursday with her mom, Kendal Guilford.

“Detectives are looking for 3yo Wednesday Guilford. She was last seen with her biological mother 32yo Kendal Guilford near 44th St. and Baseline Rd. walking a black French Bulldog,” the Phoenix Police Department posted on X late Thursday night.

Phoenix Police Department’s Sergeant Brian Bower told ABC News that Guilford’s family reached out for help locating her on Wednesday, and the case is civil, not criminal.

“This case does not involve any criminal nature and there is no custody documentation. Because there is no formal court paperwork for custody, and mom does not have a place to live, family members are worried for Wednesday’s welfare. This is more of a civil issue with detectives concerned for Wednesday’s welfare,” he said.

Bower said that Kendal Guilford is alleged to be homeless and use drugs.

“Mom is known to be homeless. She stays at friends’ houses, here and there. Dad was staying with the kid. Dad invited mom back over. Mom’s known to use drugs, so Dad’s like, ‘Hey, if you want to come over!’ Dad leaves the house for a little bit — when he gets back with other family members, the mom is gone with the daughter,” he said.

Bower added that Kendal Guilford is “not going to get arrested” if police find her and her daughter.

Wednesday Guilford is described as 3 feet tall and 40 pounds with brown eyes and brunette hair, according to local affiliate KNXV. The outlet noted that she was last seen wearing a pink dress with floral print and black flats.

Kendal Guilford is said to be 5 feet, 7 inches tall and 200 pounds with blue eyes and orange-blond hair, KNXV reported. She was last seen wearing a grey sweat suit and glasses with clear frames, according to the Arizona station.

Anyone with information regarding Wednesday Guilford can call the Phoenix Police Department Missing Persons Unit at (602) 534-2121.

New York AG Letitia James indicted for alleged fraud following pressure from Trump
(WASHINGTON) — New York Attorney General Letitia James has been indicted on at least one count of alleged fraud, becoming the second political figure in a span of two weeks to face prosecution after President Donald Trump’s public demand that the Justice Department move “now” to charge his political enemies, according to sources. 

The contents of the indictment were still not unsealed as of Thursday late afternoon. 

U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia Lindsey Halligan presented evidence to a federal grand jury Thursday seeking an indictment on charges of mortgage fraud against James, sources familiar with the matter told ABC News. 

A spokesperson for James’ legal team declined to comment to ABC News.

Halligan was named U.S. attorney by Trump after Trump ousted her predecessor, Erik Siebert, who sources say had expressed doubts internally about bringing cases against James and former FBI Director James Comey. 

As ABC News first reported, sources said Siebert and other career prosecutors in Virginia determined there was no clear evidence James had knowingly committed mortgage fraud when she purchased a home in the state in 2023, but Trump officials nevertheless pushed Siebert to bring criminal charges against her. 

“It looks to me like [James] is very guilty of something, but I really don’t know,” Trump said to reporters in the Oval Office in September when he confirmed he wanted Siebert “out” of the job. 

James, as New York AG, successfully brought a civil fraud case against Trump last year and leads multiple lawsuits challenging his administration’s policies. 

Trump administration officials have argued that James committed mortgage fraud because one of the documents related to her 2023 home purchase, they say, falsely indicated the property would be her primary residence. The investigation began after Bill Pulte, the director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency, sent the DOJ a criminal referral about James in April. 

However, investigators determined that the document — a limited power of attorney form used by James’ niece to sign documents on her behalf when James closed on the home — was never considered by the loan officers who approved the mortgage, sources said.

Halligan last month brought an indictment against Comey on charges of making a false statement and obstruction related to his testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee in 2020, just days after Trump issued a public demand for his Justice Department to act “now” to bring prosecutions against Comey, James, and California Sen. Adam Schiff.

“Nothing is being done. What about Comey, Adam ‘Shifty’ Schiff, and Leticia??” Trump wrote in a social media post directly addressing Attorney General Pam Bondi. “We can’t delay any longer, it’s killing our reputation and credibility. They impeached me twice, and indicted me (5 times!), OVER NOTHING. JUSTICE MUST BE SERVED, NOW!!!”

Comey pleaded not guilty on Wednesday and will seek to have his case dismissed for vindictive prosecution.

