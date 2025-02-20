Mitch McConnell announces he will not seek reelection next year
(WASHINGTON) — Longtime Republican Sen. Mitch McConnell announced on Thursday he will not seek reelection next year.
McConnell, who turned 83 today, was largely expected to end his Senate tenure at the conclusion of his term in January 2027 but made it official in a floor speech in which he reflected on his decades-long political career.
“Seven times my fellow Kentuckians have sent me to the Senate. Every day in between I have humbled by the trust they place in me to do their business, right here,” he said. “Representing our commonwealth has been the honor of a lifetime.”
“I will not seek this honor for an eighth time,” he continued. “My current term in the Senate will be my last.”
The Kentucky lawmaker stepped down from his role as party leader last year after a record-breaking 18 years atop the GOP conference.
McConnell said Thursday that serving in the role was “a rare and, yes, rather specific childhood dream” come true.
Since ending his tenure as leader, McConnell has distinguished himself as one of few Republican senators willing to challenge President Donald Trump. He has voted against three of Trump’s Cabinet nominees so far, more than any other GOP lawmaker in the body.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
(WASHINGTON) — Sixty years after Black Americans gained the right to vote in the United States through the Voting Rights Act of 1965, Sen. Tim Scott on Friday makes history, becoming the longest-serving African American in the 235-year history of the United States Senate. This historic moment will be shared alongside four other African-American senators, making this the largest group of Black senators to ever serve concurrently in the U.S. Capitol, a building constructed with the labor of enslaved Black people.
The previous longest-serving Black senator was the late Republican Sen. Edward Brooke of Massachusetts, who held office from 1967 until 1979. Scott, the first elected Black senator from the South, is the first to serve in both the House of Representatives and the Senate.
In his first speech as a freshman senator, Scott said, “I believe in the greatness of America because I have experienced the goodness of our people in America. An ordinary guy like me can be blessed with an extraordinary opportunity like this.”
Born and raised in North Charleston, South Carolina, Scott was raised in a single-parent household after the divorce of his parents. He was a troubled teenager who failed English, Spanish, geography, and civics in his freshman year in High School. He often recalls his close relationship with his grandfather, who was forced to drop out of school in the third grade, picked cotton to survive, and was not allowed to vote for more than half of his life. His grandfather was also unable to learn how to read, only to witness his grandson’s career rise from those humble beginnings in South Carolina to become both a member of Congress and a U.S. senator.
“Our family went from cotton to Congress in one lifetime,” Scott said at the Republican National Convention in 2020.
After serving in the House of Representatives from 2011 until 2013, Scott was appointed by then-South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley to the Senate in 2012 after former Senator Jim DeMint left to become president of the Heritage Foundation. Democratic Senator Cory Booker, who was elected in a special election did not join the Senate until months after Scott’s appointment.
In 2024, the Senate will see its highest-ever Black senators serving concurrently. This group includes Sens. Raphael Warnock, Booker, Scott, Angela Alsobrooks, and Lisa Blunt Rochester. Rochester and Alsobrooks will also break barriers as the first two women to serve together in the Senate concurrently.
During his early days in the Senate, Scott occasionally would serve as the only Black person in the Senate. In 2016, following the controversial deaths of Eric Garner, Walter Scott, and Philando Castile he delivered a poignant speech about the deep divide between law enforcement and communities in America. He revealed that, as an elected official, he had been stopped and questioned seven times while driving. Even as a senator, Scott was questioned about his identity by Capitol Police despite wearing a pin identifying himenator.
“While I thank God I have not endured bodily harm, I have, however, felt the pressure applied by the scales of justice when they are slanted. I have felt the anger, the frustration, the sadness, and the humiliation that comes with feeling like you’re being targeted for nothing more than being just yourself,” Scott said in 2016.
As his career extends into the 119th Congress, Scott will make history as the first Black chairman of a Senate standing committee. He will lead the Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs Committee and will also chair the National Republican Senatorial Committee, the only Black Republican to hold such a position.
Marking the milestone achievement, Scott said in a statement, “My goal is simple: make America work for Americans. As we get to work cleaning up the mess from the previous administration, I look forward to working with President Trump on his priorities, including paving a path for all Americans to have the necessary tools and resources to achieve their version of the American Dream.”
“We will unlock opportunity, strengthen our nation, and make America the shining city on the Hill again,” he added.
(WASHINGTON) — Democratic Sen. John Fetterman has accepted President-elect Donald Trump’s invitation to visit him at his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida, the senator said in a statement provided to ABC News.
“President Trump invited me to meet, and I accepted. I’m the Senator for all Pennsylvanians — not just Democrats in Pennsylvania,” Fetterman said in the statement. “I’ve been clear that no one is my gatekeeper. I will meet with an have conversations with anyone if it helps me deliver for Pennsylvania and the nation.”
Fetterman, once branded as a progressive, has increasingly signaled he’s willing to act more independently.
He was one of the first Democrats in the Senate to meet with Pete Hegseth, Trump’s pick to lead the Department of Defense, and he’s expressed willingness to back some of Trump’s other Cabinet nominees.
He also broke away from the progressive wing of his party last year by becoming an outspoken advocate for Israel, at one point traveling there to meet with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
As Senate Majority Leader John Thune has made clear he won’t back changes to the Senate rules requiring 60 votes to pass most legislation, Trump will need Democratic allies in the Senate.
This could mark an early effort by Trump to court Fetterman.
In an interview last month with ABC News’ “This Week” co-anchor Jonathan Karl, Fetterman said he hopes Trump is successful in his second term and that he’s not “rooting against him.”
“If you’re rooting against the president, you are rooting against the nation,” Fetterman said. “So country first. I know that’s become maybe like a cliche, but it happens to be true.”
Fetterman told Karl his Democratic colleagues need to “chill out” over everything Trump does.
“I’ve been warning people, like, ‘You got to chill out,’ you know? Like the constant, you know, freakout, it’s not helpful,” Fetterman said. “Pack a lunch, pace yourself, because he hasn’t even taken office yet.”
Fetterman was elected to the Senate in 2022, beating Trump-backed Dr. Mehmet Oz, who Trump has picked to lead the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.
He suffered a stroke during the campaign and was treated for depression the following year.
(WASHINGTON) — At noon today, Donald Trump takes the presidential oath for a second time, capping a historic political comeback to the White House.
The ceremony has been moved inside to the U.S. Capitol Rotunda because of frigid weather for only the first time since Ronald Reagan’s second inauguration 40 years ago.
Trump has told ABC’s Rachel Scott the themes of his inaugural address with be “unity, strength and fairness.” He will call for a “revolution of common sense,” according to excerpts of his speech.
Mike Pence to attend inauguration
Former Vice President Mike Pence announced his plans to attend the inauguration.
“Today, I will attend the Inauguration of President Donald Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance at the U. S. Capitol,” Pence wrote on X. “This is a day when every American does well to celebrate our democracy and the peaceful transfer of power under the Constitution of the United States.”
Pence was seen arriving at the U.S. Capitol at around 9:30 a.m.
Trump and Vance have had a contentious relationship and did not interact publicly for four years after Pence broke with Trump by refusing to reject the 2020 election results.
Biden tells Trump: ‘Welcome home’
As Trump exited his limousine, Biden said to him: “Welcome home.”
Trump walked up the steps with Melania Trump and they shook hands with the Bidens.
Trump is now at the White House
Trump has arrived at the White House, where he will have tea with President Biden.
The two men will later ride together to the U.S. Capitol for Trump’s swearing in.
Trump’s return caps what has been a remarkable political comeback unlike anything in American history.
This isn’t Trump’s first time back at the White House. Biden invited him for an Oval Office meeting days after his victory in November.
Hundreds available to attend inauguration from inside the Capitol Rotunda
Guests will attend the inauguration from the Capitol Rotunda and overflow areas, with 800 able to attend from inside the Rotunda.
About 1,300 can attend in the Emancipation Hall, and 500 can watch from the theater in the Capitol Visitor Center.
— ABC News’ Justin Gomez and Allison Pecorin
Trump will rename Gulf of Mexico the ‘Gulf of America’ among 1st actions
Among the first executive orders set to be signed by President-elect Donald Trump will be an order to rename the Gulf of Mexico as the “Gulf of America.”
During his January press conference at Mar-A-Lago, Trump declared he would change the name, saying it’s currently run by cartels and that “it’s ours.”
“We’re going to be changing the name of the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America, which has a beautiful ring that covers a lot of territory, the Gulf of America,” Trump said. “What a beautiful name. And it’s appropriate. It’s appropriate. And Mexico has to stop allowing millions of people to pour into our country.”
Presidents have the authority to rename geographic regions and features via executive order.
-ABC News’ John Santucci and Kelsey Walsh
Biden takes selfie with first lady at White House
President Joe Biden snapped a selfie with first lady Jill Biden outside the White House, documenting their final morning in office.
The Bidens will soon host the Trumps for tea and coffee at the White House.
Bidens greet Harris at the White House Vice President Kamala Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff have arrived at the White House.
They exchanged handshakes with President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden.
The Trumps will soon join Biden at the White House for tea. They have just exited St. John’s Episcopal Church.
Supporters line up outside Capital One Arena before dawn, despite sub-freezing temps
Temperatures in the high teens and low 20s did little to stop Trump supporters from lining up early to attend inauguration events at Capital One Arena.
Those at the front of the line arrived at 3 a.m., despite the fact that Trump was eight hours away from taking the oath, and doors were four hours away from opening.
Thousands were lined up by the time doors opened at 7 a.m.
ABC News spoke with supporters from all over the nation including southern California, Florida, and New York. Many arrived with family members that spanned generations.
ABC News’ Meghan Mistry
Trumps arrive for church service
Donald Trump and Melania Trump have arrived for a church service at St. John’s in Washington, a tradition for presidential inaugurations.
Trump said he’s feeling “great.”
After church, President Biden and first lady Jill Biden will welcome the Trumps to the White House — an invitation that Trump did not offer the Bidens four years ago when he skipped the inaugural events entirely.
First to ABC: Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Tom Homan and Kellyanne Conway to speak at Capital One Arena, per sources
Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, “border czar” Tom Homan and Kellyanne Conway will speak at Capital One Arena, per sources familiar with the planning.
Elon Musk will join the speakers list as well.
The president will also swing by the Capital One Arena for the 60th Presidential Inaugural Ceremony Viewing & Parade.
The evening will include the Oval Office Signing Ceremony, followed by the Commander and Chief Ball, Liberty Ball, and Starlight Ball.
— ABC News’ Kelsey Walsh
Members of Trump’s family arrive at St. John’s
Trump is about to leave Blair House for the first event of the day: a service at St. John’s Episcopal Church.
Members of his family, including his children Ivanka Trump and Eric Trump, were seen arriving for the service.
Senior Trump adviser dismisses significance of Biden pardons
Jason Miller, a senior adviser to President-elect Donald Trump, dismissed the significance of President Joe Biden’s preemptive pardons for prominent political figures in an interview with “Good Morning America” on Monday.
“Today is about President Trump and starting to undo some of the disasters from the past four years,” Miller said shortly after the news of Biden’s inauguration day pardons broke.
“I really don’t care about Joe Biden anymore,” Miller added. “This is about the plan of action President Trump is going to start implementing, starting today.”
A preview of Trump’s inaugural address
Excerpts of Trump’s inaugural address, obtained by ABC News, show Trump will call for a “revolution of common sense.”
“I return to the presidency confident and optimistic that we are at the start of a thrilling new era of national success. A tide of change is sweeping the country,” he will say.
Trump will also hint at the sweeping executive action he will take, with as many as 200 orders prepared for Day 1.
“Today, I will sign a series of historic executive orders,” he’ll say. “With these actions, we will begin the complete restoration of America and the revolution of common sense.”
“My message to Americans today is that it is time for us to once again act with courage, vigor, and the vitality of history’s greatest civilization.”
What Trump has said he’ll do on Day 1
Mass deportations, Jan. 6 pardons and tariffs on trade partners. That’s just some of what Trump repeatedly vowed to do immediately after he is sworn into office.
Sources told ABC News Trump is likely to sign executive orders at the U.S. Capitol after his swearing-in and then additional ones later at Capital One Arena.
Separately, top Trump officials told ABC News he is preparing to take more than 200 executive actions on his first day in office.
While plans are still being finalized, sources said they could include declaring a national emergency on the U.S.-Mexico border, rescinding any DEI directives from the Biden administration and offsetting limits for offshore drilling on federal land.
Biden’s attendance restores hallmark of American democracy
After a bitter 2024 campaign, Biden will put politics aside and stand near his successor as he takes the presidential oath spelled out in the Constitution.
The gesture is a tradition of American democracy, but especially notable given that Trump skipped Biden’s inauguration four years ago after refusing to concede.
Still, Biden made sure to issue a final warning to Americans before he left office to be vigilant against potential abuses of power ahead.
“Today, an oligarchy is taking shape in America of extreme wealth, power, and influence that literally threatens our entire democracy, our basic rights and freedoms, and a fair shot for everyone to get ahead,” he said in his farewell address. “We see the consequences all across America.”
How to watch Trump’s inauguration
ABC News will have comprehensive coverage of the inauguration throughout the day.
Trump is expected to begin his day with a service at St. John’s Episcopal Church and a private tea at the White House before his swearing-in ceremony at noon in the Capitol Rotunda.
The network’s coverage will begin with a special edition of “Good Morning America” at 7 a.m. EST, followed by a day-long special report beginning at 9 a.m. EST and led by “World News Tonight” anchor and managing editor David Muir from Washington.
Inauguration coincides with MLK Day
Trump’s second swearing in is occurring on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
The last time that happened was former President Barack Obama’s second inauguration in 2013. Obama, the nation’s first Black president, took the oath of office that year using two Bibles, one that belonged to King and one that belonged to Abraham Lincoln.
The overlap isn’t expected to happen again until 2053.
Fauci, Milley react to preemptive pardons from Biden
Following Biden’s announcement of preemptive pardons to potential targets of the incoming Trump administration, the recipients express their gratitude to the outgoing president.
“I really truly appreciate the action President Biden has taken today on my behalf,” Dr. Anthony Fauci told ABC News Chief Washington Correspondent Jonathan Karl. “Let me be perfectly clear, Jon, I have committed no crime, you know that, and there are no possible grounds for any allegation or threat of criminal investigation or prosecution of me.”
Retired Gen. Mark Milley also expressed that he was “deeply grateful for the President’s action.”
“After forty-three years of faithful service in uniform to our Nation, protecting and defending the Constitution, I do not wish to spend whatever remaining time the Lord grants me fighting those who unjustly might seek retribution for perceived slights. I do not want to put my family, my friends, and those with whom I served through the resulting distraction, expense, and anxiety.”
“I wish this pardon weren’t necessary, but unfortunately, the political climate we are in now has made the need for one somewhat of a reality,” said Harry Dunn, former Capitol Police officer. “I, like all of the other public servants, was just doing my job and upholding my oath, and I will always honor that.”