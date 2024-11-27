‘Moana 2’ scores Disney Animation record with $13.8 million in previews

Disney

How far will Moana 2 go at the box office? That’s yet to be determined, but the film has already scored a Disney Animation record.

The film earned $13.8 million at the box office on Tuesday in preview screenings, according to Variety. That makes it the largest preview sum amounted in Disney Animation’s history. It’s also the most a film has made in a pre-Thanksgiving preview, and it’s the second-best preview sum of all time for an animated movie.

To compare this to recent animated films, Inside Out 2 brought in $13 million in Thursday previews before it scored $152 million over its opening weekend, while Toy Story 4 collected $12 million in Thursday previews and scored $121 million over its first three days.

Moana 2 officially opens in theaters on Wednesday. It is estimated to earn anywhere from $135 million to $145 million over its first five days.

In brief: Lori Loughlin makes TV series return and more

Prime Video has released first-look images for the new Dick Wolf police drama On Call, featuring Lori Loughlin‘s TV series return. The series “follows a rookie and veteran officer duo,” played by Pretty Little LiarsTroian Bellisario and The Good Doctor‘s Brandon Larracuente, “as they go on patrol in Long Beach, California.” The show will explore “the morality of protecting and serving a community.” Loughlin, who served two months behind bars for her role in the Operation Varsity Blues college admissions scandal, will play Lit. Bishop. ER‘s Eriq La Salle and Tulsa King‘s Rich Ting also star. On Call premieres Jan. 9 …

A sequel to the 2023 film The Family Plan is in the works, with Mark Wahlberg set to produce and reprise his role as Dan Morgan, a government assassin turned suburban dad, Apple Original Films has announced. Michelle Monaghan, Zoe Colletti and Van Crosby will also return. The sequel “takes place during Christmas in Europe. Dan has planned the perfect vacation for the Morgans, but his past continues to haunt them in unexpected ways.” The Family Plan premiered as the most-watched film on Apple TV+ last year, according to the streaming service …

Killers of the Flower Moon‘s Lily Gladstone and Breaking Bad‘s Bryan Cranston have been tapped to star in the upcoming action-thriller Lone Wolf, according to Deadline. The movie follows Gladstone as a troubled vet struggling with addiction who is recruited by Cranston for a covert government plot to assassinate a high-level politician, per the outlet. But after being set to take the fall, she must use her skills to outwit the shadow agents to protect the future of her son …

CBS has picked up the Young Sheldon spin-off George and Mandy’s First Marriage for a full season, the network has announced. The series “follows Georgie and Mandy,” played respectively by Montana Jordan and Emily Osment, “as they raise their young family in Texas while navigating the challenges of adulthood, parenting and marriage.” Rachel Bay Jones, Will Sasso, Dougie Baldwin and Jessie Prez also star. The premiere episode of George and Mandy’s First Marriage amassed 10.6 million multiplatform viewers in its first seven days, according to VideoAmp and Paramount+ internal data. The show airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on CBS …

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic via Getty Images

Yellowstone actor and country singer Luke Grimes made his debut at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville on Friday.

“I can’t believe it’s happening, first of all,” Grimes told Good Morning America backstage before he hit the iconic stage. “I’ve always loved music. I’ve played music since I was really young. I never thought I would do it to a level where I got to play the Opry, and it means the world.”

Grimes said he was equal parts honored and “so nervous” for the moment “because so many of my heroes have done it.”

“Just to feel like I’m part of that community at all is amazing,” he continued.

Grimes released his self-titled debut album in March, a milestone he said “feels like a dream come true.”

He explained of the music, “This is kind of who I really am. This is my real story.”

That story is told through songs like “No Horse to Ride” and “Hold On,” which he performed during his Opry debut.

Grimes said one of his biggest musical inspirations came from growing up playing music in church, saying gospel music had a “huge influence” on him, as well as the music from his childhood.

“My dad loved all the ’70s outlaw country stuff. That was huge in our house. Elvis was huge in our house. So anything sort of Americana, that kind of thing,” he explained. “And then, growing up … ’90s country radio — like Alan Jackson, Tim McGraw, you know, all those guys.”

Grimes and his wife, Bianca Rodrigues Grimesannounced the arrival of their firstborn child, a son named Rigel, in October.

“I’m still processing how it’s changing me, you know, day by day,” he said, calling fatherhood “the biggest event that’s ever happened in my life.”

Disney/Mark Seliger

Eugene and Dan Levy may never have hosted an awards show together, but the Schitt’s Creek stars’ stint onstage on ABC Sunday night delivered numbers not seen since 2021. 

The telecast broke a streak of all-time low ratings earned by the last two broadcasts, according to numbers confirmed by ABC Audio.

The Levys — but more importantly the coronation of two already-popular shows The Bear and Shōgun — boosted the viewership by more than 54% from the last one, which was held in January on Fox, to nearly 7 million people.

That January telecast, the strike-delayed 75th annual Emmys, drew just 4.3 million people.

ABC points out that the 2021 telecast, which was held on CBS, also benefitted from an NFL game lead-in, which Sunday night’s telecast didn’t have. 

