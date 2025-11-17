‘Moana’ called by the sea in trailer for live-action film adaptation

Catherina Laga’aia as Moana in the upcoming live-action adaptation of ‘Moana.’ (Disney)

The teaser trailer for the live-action reimagining of Moana has arrived.

Catherine Laga’aia stars as Moana in the teaser, which shares a first look at the beloved story of a teenager who answers the ocean’s call and voyages beyond the reef of her island of Motunui.

The teaser opens the same way as the animated film, with a young Moana’s first encounter with the ocean, luring her in with a seashell and enveloping her.

It also features a giant hawk transforming into the demigod Maui (portrayed by Dwayne Johnson, who is reprising his role from the animated films), before diving into the ocean.

Laga’aia appears onscreen at the end of the teaser as the titular wayfinder, singing, “I am Moana!”

The upcoming film is directed by Emmy and Tony Award winner Thomas Kail and is produced by Johnson, Beau Flynn, Dany Garcia, Hiram Garcia and Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Auli’i Cravalho, who voiced Moana in both animated Moana films, also serves as an executive producer.

Along with Laga’aia and Johnson, the cast includes John Tui as Moana’s father, Chief Tui, Frankie Adams as Moana’s mother, Sina, and Rena Owen as Gramma Tala.

Johnson first revealed in 2023 that a Moana live-action was coming. He shared a video filmed on the Hawaiian island of Oahu with daughters Jasmine Lia Johnson and Tiana Gia Johnson.

A press release at the time added that the film will “celebrate the islands, communities and traditions of Pacific Islanders as seen through the eyes of a young woman eager to pave her own path.”

The live-action reimagining of Moana sails into theaters on July 10, 2026.

Weekend Watchlist: What’s new in theaters, on streaming
Ready, set, binge! Here’s a look at some of the new movies and TV shows coming to theaters and streaming services this weekend:

Hulu
All’s Fair: Kim Kardashian stars in Ryan Murphy‘s newest series about a group of female divorce lawyers.

Peacock
All Her Fault: Succession Emmy winner Sarah Snook stars in this new thriller series. 

Netflix
Frankenstein: Jacob Elordi is The Creature to Oscar Isaac‘s Dr. Frankenstein in this new adaptation of Mary Shelley‘s classic novel. 

Apple TV
Pluribus: Check out the new drama series from the creator of Better Call Saul starring Rhea Seehorn

Movie theaters
Christy: Sydney Sweeney transformed into boxer Christy Martin in this biopic about the athlete’s life.

Predator: Badlands: Elle Fanning stars in this new film from the director of Prey

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

SAG Awards announce name change to The Actor Awards
The Actor statue on display before the 24th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on Jan. 21, 2018, in Los Angeles, California. (Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Turner)

The SAG Awards are getting a new name.

SAG-AFTRA has announced that the Screen Actor’s Guild Awards will be renamed to The Actor Awards presented by SAG-AFTRA. This change will come into effect starting with the 32nd edition of the awards ceremony in 2026.

According to the guild, which announced the name change on Friday, this decision was made in order to align the show’s name with the physical statuette itself, which is known as The Actor.

“Evolving the show’s name to align with the award itself made obvious sense,” SAG-AFTRA said in a FAQ section on its website. “We wanted to provide clearer recognition in terms of what the show is about for our domestic and global audiences – we honor actors in film and television. Laser-focusing the name on those two things became the clearest and most straightforward path for this new chapter of the show.”

The guild also said that as the awards ceremony has expanded its global audience due to streaming on Netflix, the timing felt right to make the name change so as to “step confidently into the show’s next era.”

Actor Award nominations will be announced on Jan. 7, 2026. Because campaigning began before the announcement of the name change, the guild acknowledged that For Your Consideration campaigns can continue to refer to the ceremony as the SAG Awards for the time being. However, SAG-AFTRA has asked studios, networks and platforms to switch to the new name after the nominations are announced.

“We understand there will be a period of transition where people – past winners and audiences included – will still refer to their award and the show as the SAG Awards, and that’s OK,” the guild said in its FAQ. “We know it’ll take time to adjust to the change.”

‘Wheel of Fortune’ contestant makes history as biggest winner in show’s history
‘Wheel of Fortune’ crowns biggest winner in show’s history. (ABC)

A Connecticut woman became the biggest winner in Wheel of Fortune history Tuesday night after taking home more than $1 million in prizes.

Christina Derevjanik of Stamford, Connecticut, won a total of $1,035,155, becoming only the fourth contestant ever to land the show’s $1 million grand prize and the first since Ryan Seacrest took over as host, according to a press release.

Over the course of the game, Derevjanik collected $35,155 in cash and prizes, including trips to Montana and Tokyo, before advancing to the bonus round. She chose the category “Living Things” and correctly solved the puzzle, “PACK OF COYOTES.”

Seacrest then revealed the $1 million envelope, sparking confetti and cheers as Derevjanik celebrated her historic win.

Co-host Vanna White hugged her, saying, “I’m so happy for you!” Seacrest added, “Congratulations, you’re my first million-dollar winner. I have a tear in my eye.”

Following the episode, Seacrest told her she had become the biggest winner in the show’s history, to which Derevjanik responded, “I have no words!”

Derevjanik later admitted, “I was trying to manifest this. I was hoping for confetti, but I never thought it would actually happen.”

Outside the game show spotlight, Derevjanik works in marketing for a utilities company. In her free time, she enjoys solving puzzles, watching Hallmark movies and hiking with her dog, Hazel. An avid runner, she has completed 11 half marathons and one full marathon.

The $1 million grand prize wedge was first introduced in 2008 during the show’s 26th season.

To claim it, contestants must land on the wedge, solve the puzzle and make it to the bonus round without hitting bankruptcy.

The prize has only been awarded three times before, including to Michelle Lowenstein in 2008, Autumn Erhard in 2013 and Sarah Manchester in 2014.

