‘Moana’ star says people should stop making fun of Ariana Grande & Cynthia Erivo’s teary ‘Wicked’ press tour

Theo Wargo/Getty Images

The Wicked promotional run has become the press tour that has spawned a thousand memes, as stars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo were seen constantly tearing up, full-out crying and being dramatic while talking about the film. But the star of another musical film — albeit an animated one — says people just don’t understand what it’s like to be, as she puts it, “a theater kid.”

Auli’i Cravalho, who provides the voice of the main character in Disney’s Moana and Moana 2, tells Vanity Fair, “I need people to understand what it’s like to be a theater kid. Being a theater kid is emotional. Get off my girls Ariana and Cynthia’s backs. Do you understand me?”

She continues, “You don’t know what it’s like to be working on a film for this long. The film is two hours and 40 minutes long. If you’re not crying after working with someone for that long, and you’re both theater kids and you’re singing live … I am very passionate about this.”

Auli’i says she plans to see Wicked as soon as she can.

‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ slashing onto digital Oct. 1
Marvel Studios

Ryan Reynolds posted to social media a heads-up that his blockbuster Deadpool & Wolverine is coming to HD digital to rent or own on Oct. 1.

It will be released on Blu-ray and HD DVD on Oct. 22. 

“Enjoy @thehughjackman’s abs from the comfort and privacy of your home,” Ryan jabbed at his buddy Hugh Jackman, whose shirt is conveniently blown off at the climax of the movie. 

The advert for the digital release teases “loads of extras,” including making-of clips and deleted scenes, one of which evidently centers on Wolverine’s reaction to the heretofore unseen oversized bulge sported by Nicepool — one of Ryan’s variants.

“Hey cowboy: My eyes are up here,” he gently admonishes the razor-clawed hero. “I know it’s tempting,” he smiles. “I look at it myself sometimes.”

Marvel Studios’ Deadpool & Wolverine made more than $1.3 billion worldwide since its release on July 26. 

Marvel Studios is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News. 

 

‘Squid Game’ creator says he lost nine teeth from stress making original hit
Hwang directing Lee for Season 1 – Netflix

Some people would metaphorically give their teeth to launch a hit TV show, but for Squid Game creator Hwang Dong-hyuk, it was literal. 

He clarified to the BBC that he was under so much stress making the original series, which became a global phenomenon, that he lost “eight or nine” teeth. He’d previously said six of his teeth fell out. 

In preparation for the anticipated follow-up to the show, which is due on Netflix on Dec. 25, Hwang said, “The stress I feel now is much greater,” adding of his chompers that he’ll “probably have to pull out a few more very soon.”

That said, the Emmy-winning show’s creator said much like his show’s contestants, he pursued a second season for the jackpot. 

“Even though the first series was such a huge global success, honestly I didn’t make much,” he tells the outlet. “So doing the second series will help compensate me for the success of the first one too.”

That said, he explained he “didn’t fully finish the story” of the first season’s winner, Lee Jung-jae‘s Seong Gi-hun aka Player 456. For the forthcoming go-round, Gi-hun takes on the life-or-death game once again, with vengeance on his mind for the people behind it. 

Julia Roberts, Riley Keough to narrate audiobook of Lisa Marie Presley’s memoir
Keough and Presley in 2017 – Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Julia Roberts was “so moved” by the late Lisa Marie Presley‘s memoir that she’s lending her voice to the star in an audiobook version of From Here to the Great Unknown

Lisa Marie’s actress daughter, Riley Keough, will also co-narrate the memoir, People is reporting.

Presley died in January 2023 of a small bowel obstruction. She was 54.

In a statement to the magazine, Riley said, “I’m so thrilled to have Julia be a part of this and read the voice of my mother. I couldn’t think of anyone more perfect to help share her story with the world.”

People says Presley had previously asked Riley for assistance with the work, which explores her growing up as the only child of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, as well as “her romantic relationships, motherhood and becoming a grandmother.”

Also addressed are Lisa Marie’s grief over losing her famous father, her own “struggles with addiction and the loss of her son Benjamin, Riley’s brother, who died by suicide in 2020.”

Riley’s father, Danny Keough, helped finish the book using voice recordings Lisa Marie left for her daughter, People says. 

In a statement to the magazine, Roberts said, “I was so moved by Lisa Marie’s incredible memoir. It was a real privilege to give voice to her wild and beautiful life and I deeply appreciate Riley entrusting me with her mother’s story.” 

For her part, Riley expressed of her mother, “What … I hope I’ve done in finishing it for her, is to go beneath the magazine headline idea of her and … turn her into a three-dimensional human being: the best mother, a wild child, a fierce friend, an underrated artist, frank, funny, traumatized, joyous, grieving, everything that she was throughout her remarkable life.” 

The audiobook debuts on Oct. 8.

