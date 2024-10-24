Mobile phone manufacturer melds with Venom with slick new ‘alien’ case

HMD

Timed to the release of Venom: The Last Dance, cellphone company Human Mobile Devices has melded with the titular alien symbiote seen in the hit franchise. 

Calling its new mobile device, Fusion, the world’s first “symbiotic smartphone,” HMD has created a glass case for it that contains a crawling, oozing Venom-like black liquid that squiggles and dances under the surface.

In reality, it’s not an alien, it’s a very expensive magnetic substance known as a ferrofluid, which is controlled by 160 electromagnetic arrays.

If that sounds like something you’d be afraid of dropping though your butterfingers, you’d be right — but you needn’t worry. While the Fusion phone is now available for preorder, complete with Venom alerts and other themed sound effects, there are only three of the cases in the world and they’re not available for purchase. 

Carol and Daryl’s ‘Walking Dead’ adventures to continue in Spain for ‘Daryl Dixon’ season 3
AMC/Jace Downs

One of the most beloved duos in pop culture, Daryl Dixon and Carol Peletier, will apparently be busting heads in Spain as The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon‘s third season will take place in the European country. 

Production is currently underway, with Eduardo Noriega, Óscar Jaenada, Alexandra Masangkay, Candela Saitta and Hugo Arbués joining the cast.

The second season of Norman Reedus‘ spin-off The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon – The Book of Carol debuts on Sept. 29 on AMC and AMC+. It centers on Carol’s journey from the States to France to find her zombie apocalypse battle buddy. 

Once reunited, it seems they’ll be off to Spain. 

AMC explains production of season 3 is based in Madrid with extensive location shooting planned in the Galicia, Aragón, Catalonia and Valencia regions, “each providing a new and unique backdrop for the post-apocalyptic world.”

The network teases, “Season three follows Daryl Dixon and Carol Peletier as they continue their journey to somehow return home and to the ones they love. As they struggle to find their way back, the path takes them farther astray, leading them through distant lands with ever-changing and unfamiliar conditions as they witness the various effects of the walker apocalypse.”

In brief: Leighton Meester joins ‘The Buccaneers’ and more
Gossip Girl‘s Leighton Meester has joined the season 2 cast of Apple TV’s The Buccaneers in an as-yet undisclosed role. The period drama follows “a group of fun-loving young American girls [who] explode into the tightly corseted London season of the 1870s, kicking off an Anglo-American culture clash as the land of the stiff upper lip is infiltrated by a refreshing disregard for centuries of tradition,” per the streaming service. Season 2 finds the Buccaneers settling in quite nicely to their news lives, with Kristine Frøseth‘s Nan now a duchess, while Alisha Boe‘s Conchita has become Lady Brightlingsea and Imogen Waterhouse‘s Jinny, wanted for kidnapping her unborn child, now a celebrity …

“No matter what words they use, the question beneath the question remains the same. … ‘Which one of you will hurt me?’” That’s the input offered to Anna Kendrick in the official trailer to her directorial debut, Woman of the Hour. The “stranger-than-fiction story,” based on real events, also stars Kendrick as “an aspiring actress who crosses paths with a serial killer (Daniel Zovatto) on the set of the popular show, The Dating Game,” according to a synopsis in the trailer’s description. Woman of the Hour premieres Oct. 18 on Netflix …

MGM+ has renewed Billy the Kid for a third and final season. The epic romantic adventure, inspired by the life of the famous American outlaw, played by Tom Blyth, follows him from his early days as a cowboy and gunslinger to his pivotal role in the Lincoln County War and beyond. The season 3 synopsis reads, “The Lincoln County War may be officially over, but both Billy the Kid and Sheriff Pat Garrett (Alex Roe) have important issues to resolve — there is a reckoning to come. Billy is still at large, and Garrett is out to capture him, dead or alive. And with a bounty on his head, Billy has the opportunity to quit New Mexico altogether and pursue a future with Dulcinea, the love of his life,” portrayed by Nuria Vega

Certified geeks Zack Snyder and Joe Manganiello share their nerdiest treasures
Netflix

Zack Snyder has made his share of “geek” films, from Man of Steel to The Watchmen to his latest Rebel Moon films. And now in a conversation posted by Netflix Geeked, he and another nerdcore superstar, Joe Manganiello, share their respective nerdiest treasures. 

“The nerdiest thing I own is … the life-size Han Solo in carbon freeze,” Snyder began, earning an envious “Ooh” from the Magic Mike star. 

Snyder continues, “I did a TV commercial with Harrison Ford, and I remember … he was like, ‘You know, I’m glad you’re just not one of those weirdo dorks, you know?'”

“And I was like, ‘Yeah! Me? Nah, of course not,'” earning a laugh from Manganiello. “Yeah, me? I don’t have you frozen in carbonite in my living room,” Joe added. 

Zack said he had to “come clean” to the Star Wars star, admitting that yes, he is one of those dorks, and yes, he did have Ford’s likeness entombed as his alter ego was at the end of The Empire Strikes Back

“And he was like, ‘That’s really disappointing,'” the director recalled.

For his part, Joe said, “Apart from all the things for the Friday night D&D games” — he hosts a weekly Dungeon & Dragons get-together for his famous friends — “the coolest thing that would appeal to nerds that I have is the Deathstroke helmet from the Justice League end credits scene.” 

Snyder, Justice League‘s original director, nodded but added, “That’s not even nerdy, that’s just cool.” 

