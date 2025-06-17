‘Modern Family’ star Aubrey Anderson-Emmons comes out as bisexual using quote from the sitcom

'Modern Family' star Aubrey Anderson-Emmons comes out as bisexual using quote from the sitcom
David Becker/Getty Images

Happy Pride Month to Aubrey Anderson-Emmons.

The actress, who played Lily Tucker-Pritchett on Modern Family, has come out as bisexual. She shared the announcement to her Instagram on Monday.

Her announcement video used audio from a Modern Family scene where her character, Lily, had a conversation with her parents, Mitchell (Jesse Tyler Ferguson) and Cam (Eric Stonestreet), and aunt Gloria (Sofia Vergara).

In the scene, Gloria tells Lily she is Vietnamese. “No I’m not, I’m gay,” Lily says in response.

Anderson-Emmons lip-synched the quote from the show while other text she wrote appeared on top of the footage. “people keep joking so much abt me being gay when I literally am(I’m bi),” the text reads.

Her caption also shared a message to her fellow members of the LGBTQIA+ community.

“happy pride month to all and to all a goodnight hehehe,” Anderson-Emmons captioned the video.

Anderson-Emmons joined the cast of Modern Family in season 3. She portrayed Lily until the show’s 11th and final season in 2020.

Met Gala 2025: Memorable looks from fashion’s biggest night
Met Gala 2025: Memorable looks from fashion's biggest night
Cindy Ord/MG25/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

The stars came out Monday night in New York for fashion’s biggest night, the annual Met Gala.

This year’s theme was “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” in coordination with the Costume Institute exhibit of the same name. According to Vogue,  the theme “take[s] the Black dandy as its subject, examining the importance of clothing and style to the formation of Black identities in the Atlantic diaspora.”

The dress code this year was “Tailored for You,” a “nod to the exhibition’s focus on menswear.”

Here are some of the night’s most memorable looks:

Demi Moore: The Oscar nominee wore a structured black-and-white beaded dress, with a collar that floated high above her head. The Thom Browne dress was designed to imitate the look of a men’s tie.

Colman Domingo: A co-chair of the night’s event, the Sing Sing actor paid tribute to the late fashion editor André Leon Talley, wearing a floor-length pleated blue cape, which had an embroidered bolero. He also had a second look: a black-and-white checkered jacket with a silk scarf tie, accessorized with large flower on his lapel.

Diana Ross: The music superstar wore an all-white gown with a white feathered rimmed hat, which she matched with an 18-foot train that was embroidered with the names of her children and grand children.

Zendaya: The Challengers star stunned in a tailored white three-piece Louis Vuitton suit, with a floppy white hat and snake brooch on the back.

Ayo Edebiri: The Bear star wore white shirt dress with red beads in the front, covered by a black long leather jacket, from Ferragamo by Maximilian Davis.

Cynthia Erivo: The Wicked star wore a black and red beaded corseted top, with a long flowing high-low skirt from Givenchy by Sarah Burton.

Halle Berry: The Oscar winner wore a sheer dress from designer LeQuan Smith with wide black stripes that strategically covered her naughty bits. The top was covered by a short black tuxedo jacket. According to Vogue, it took 1,455 hours to create her dress. 

Alexis Bledel on her surprise return for ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ series finale
Alexis Bledel on her surprise return for 'The Handmaid's Tale' series finale
Disney/Steve Wilkie

(SPOILER ALERT) Alexis Bledel returns to Gilead in the series finale of The Handmaid’s Tale.

The actress exited the show after season 4, but made the decision to return to her role as Emily/Ofglen in the series finale, which debuted on Tuesday. Bledel told The Hollywood Reporter it felt right to return to tie up some loose ends and reconcile with Elisabeth Moss‘ June.

“It felt right to bring closure to Emily’s journey and offer the audience a sense of completion,” Bledel said. “[Creator] Bruce [Miller] put together such a kind and talented group, and so many of the original crew were still there in season six. The production runs like a well-oiled machine — everyone brings their best.”

Bledel said it was an “immediate yes” when she was asked back to the show. Moss was equally excited about the idea of Bledel returning.

“I said to [Miller] at the time, ‘You realize now that you’ve told me that, we have to do it?'” Moss said. “And she wanted to do it from the beginning. She didn’t need convincing at all. My first official scene on day one was with Alexis. So it meant a lot to get to work with her again.”

The series finale of The Handmaid’s Tale is available to stream on Hulu.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News and Hulu.

Jesse Eisenberg makes magic in ‘Now You See Me: Now You Don’t’ trailer
Jesse Eisenberg makes magic in 'Now You See Me: Now You Don't' trailer
Katalin Vermes/Lionsgate

For Lionsgate’s next trick, they have released the first trailer for Now You See Me: Now You Don’t.

The official trailer for the third film in the Now You See Me franchise arrived on Tuesday. Jesse Eisenberg stars as J. Daniel Atlas, who, along with the rest of the illusionists in The Four Horsemen, return to put even more magic on the big screen.

Along with Eisenberg, stars Woody Harrelson, Isla Fisher, Dave Franco and Morgan Freeman also return in the upcoming sequel. New cast members this time around include Justice Smith, Dominic Sessa, Ariana Greenblatt and Rosamund Pike.

This time around, the story revolves around J. Daniel Atlas teaming up with a new, younger group of illusionists.

“The Four Horsemen return along with a new generation of illusionists performing mind-melding twists, turns, surprises, and magic unlike anything ever captured on film,” the film’s official synopsis reads.

“In the world of magic, everything that disappears reappears,” J. Daniel Atlas says in the trailer, while on stage in front of a massive crowd. “It is very good to be back!”

Now You See Me: Now You Don’t, directed by Ruben Fleischer, appears in theaters on Nov. 14.

