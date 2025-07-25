Molly Gordon says her new film ‘Oh, Hi’ came from ‘a profound heartbreak’

Molly Gordon says her new film ‘Oh, Hi’ came from ‘a profound heartbreak’

Sony Pictures Classics

Molly Gordon and Logan Lerman embark on a romantic getaway that goes wrong in the dark comedy Oh, Hi!

The new film, which releases in theaters on Friday, was written and directed by Sophie Brooks. Gordon helped develop the film’s story with Brooks, and she told ABC Audio all about where the idea came from.

“Sophie had gone through a profound heartbreak, and then a couple years later, I went through a profound heartbreak, and she was my guru in how to get through it and keep the hope,” Gordon said. “I think this movie is Sophie giving a handout to all the women and men and everyone in the world to go keep the hope because you should never beg anyone to be with you.”

Gordon said she related to the desperation of her character, Iris, and how human her desire for love from Lerman’s character, Isaac, is. Brooks said she purposefully played with this idea in the film.

“I think that we have a culture where a man looking for love is viewed as romantic and a woman looking for love is viewed as desperate,” Brooks said. “That’s really unfair because I think all people want love and connection, romantic or otherwise. And there’s nothing desperate about wanting that. It’s quite beautiful and brave.”

Lerman said that while he portrays Isaac in the film, he relates way more to Iris.

“I definitely relate to Iris’ character much more than I do Isaac, and this was a fairly cathartic experience for me to explore why Isaac is the way that he is in this relationship,” Lerman said. “I’ve dated some Isaacs. And I’ve been an Iris! I’ve been that person who desperately wants to make a good thing work.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

‘Shōgun’ season 2 to begin shooting in early 2026
‘Shōgun’ season 2 to begin shooting in early 2026
FX

Shōgun season 2 will start filming in early 2026.

FX Entertainment has announced that the Emmy-winning drama series will begin production on season 2 in January 2026. It will film in Vancouver, Canada.

The first season of Shōgun is the most-viewed program in the history of FX. It was based on James Clavell‘s novel of the same name. A writers room led by creators Rachel Kondo and Justin Marks has created an entirely original new chapter in the story for season 2, based on the characters created by Clavell.

Part two of Shōgun takes place 10 years after the events of season 1. It tells the stories of Lord Yoshii Toranaga, played by Hiroyuki Sanada, and English pilot John Blackthorne, played by Cosmo Jarvis. Season 2 will continue “the historically-inspired saga of these two men from different worlds whose fates are inextricably entwined,” according to an official synopsis.

In addition to returning to their roles, Sanada and Jarvis will serve as executive producer and co-executive producer on the series, respectively.

The first season of Shōgun, which is available to watch on FX, Hulu and Disney+, set the record for the most Emmy Awards won by a series in a single season with 18 wins.

Sanada recently spoke with reporters on the red carpet of the TIME100 Gala, where he talked about the pressure of living up to the success of the first season.

“Since we got a great reaction and numbers or award[s], you know, our pressure is getting higher, of course. But I think that’s going to be a good motivation,” Sanada said. “Pressure, but also pressure always can be a power — energy. So, I hope we can do it.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘Wednesday’ renewed for season 3 at Netflix
‘Wednesday’ renewed for season 3 at Netflix
Jonathan Hession/Netflix

Another season of Wednesday is headed to Netflix.

The streamer has renewed the Jenna Ortega-starring series for season 3 ahead of its season 2 debut.

Alfred Gough and Miles Millar co-created and co-showrun Wednesday. Gough told Netflix that TV has and always will be a team sport.

“Miles and I have been doing this long enough to know that shows like this don’t come along every day. It’s such an alchemy of writing, directing, acting, crew, streamer, studio, and fans. We remain grateful and excited to continue this journey and tell these stories with all of our partners,” Gough said.

The upcoming season 2 will explore darker themes, though Gough says it will be even funnier than the first season. He promises season 3 will go even further on every level.

“Our goal for season 3 is the same as it is for every season: to make it the best season of Wednesday we possibly can,” Gough said. “We want to continue digging deeper into our characters while expanding the world of Nevermore and Wednesday.”

Going off of that, Millar said fans “will be seeing more Addams Family members and learning more family secrets in season 3!”

The first season of Wednesday remains Netflix’s most-viewed English-language series of all time. It debuted in November 2022.

Part 1 of Wednesday season 2 arrives on Aug. 6, while part 2 drops on Sept. 3.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Michael Cera turned down ‘Harry Potter’ spinoff role over fears he would get too famous
Michael Cera turned down ‘Harry Potter’ spinoff role over fears he would get too famous
Jamie McCarthy/WireImage via Getty Images

Michael Cera turned down the chance to join the wizarding world of Harry Potter over fears he would become too famous.

The actor explained why he passed on the role of Jacob Kowalski in the 2016 spinoff film Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them in a recent appearance on The Louis Theroux Podcast.

Cera says he did not entertain the idea of accepting the role when he was being considered for the part.

“I did, sort of, make a conscientious choice to limit my exposure a little bit, or just try and be a little more in control of it,” Cera said. “Doing like, especially little kids movies, I had a big fear of doing things that would get me too famous. I think that’s changed a little. I think I’ve outgrown that particular feeling, but I think that’s what that was at that time.”

Cera also said he had a difficult time adjusting to fame in his youth. He would “react poorly sometimes to being recognized” and struggle with feeling a loss of control when fans gave him attention.

In Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, Jacob Kowalski is a muggle factory worker who learns about the wizarding world through his friendship with Newt Scamander, played by Eddie Redmayne.

Dan Fogler went on to play the part of Jacob in all three Fantastic Beasts films.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.