Mom arrested after leaving newborn at Manhattan subway station: Police

A baby was found on a subway platform in Manhattan, New York, on Oct. 20, 2025. (WABC)

(NEW YORK) — The mother of a newborn baby found abandoned at a Midtown Manhattan subway station has been arrested, police said.

Assa Diawara, 30, was taken into custody early Wednesday in Queens on charges of abandonment of a child and endangering the welfare of a child, according to the New York Police Department.

The baby girl was found wrapped in a blanket at the southbound 1 train platform at 34th Street-Penn Station during the Monday morning rush hour, police said.

The baby was taken to the hospital in stable condition, police said, with New York City Transit President Demetrius Crichlow calling it “the miracle on 34th Street.”

On Tuesday morning, the NYPD released surveillance footage of Diawara — whose name was then unknown — in hopes of identifying her.

Her arrest came after investigators followed a trail of surveillance camera footage, an NYPD official said. Detectives tracked video of Diawara taking a car service to Jamaica, Queens, and then investigators canvassed the area where she was dropped off and found a neighbor who recognized her from the surveillance footage, the official said.

Police said that investigators confronted Diawara on Tuesday and she admitted to abandoning her daughter.

New York’s Abandoned Infant Protection Act permits a parent to leave a newborn in a safe place — like a hospital, police station or fire station — up to 30 days after the baby’s birth. The parent would not be prosecuted and can remain anonymous as long as the baby is left in a safe place and the appropriate person is notified.

Inside the Idaho prison where Bryan Kohberger is being housed
ABC News

(KUNA, Idaho) — Kristi Goncalves stared down Bryan Kohberger, who violently murdered her 21-year-old daughter Kaylee, telling him at his sentencing, “May you continue to live your life in misery. You are officially the property of the state of Idaho.”

Now, the state of Idaho has sent Kohberger to the Idaho Maximum Security Institution in Kuna, the Idaho Department of Corrections confirmed to ABC News.

The facility is about 20 minutes outside Boise, where Kohberger appeared in court Wednesday to be sentenced to four consecutive life sentences plus 10 years for the fatal stabbings of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin.

This week, ABC News toured 30-year-old Kohberger’s new home, which has the capacity to house 535 of some of the most dangerous and violent male offenders, including death row inmates.

But officials said they find the 49 inmates currently serving life sentences to be the “easiest to manage — because this is home, and will always be home.”

The tan, nondescript building has a double perimeter fence reinforced with razor wire and an electronic detection system.

All inmates abide by a regimented schedule that includes three meals a day (including vegan options), education programing, mentorships and recreation, officials said.

However, “a typical day is not typical,” officials said, explaining that days sometimes get derailed by disorderly behavior. Fruit is restricted because some inmates use it to brew alcohol, sometimes 5 gallons at time, officials said.

Some inmates communicate with each other through the vents. A big request from inmates can be for a better or particular “vent-mate,” officials said.

The prison has multiple layers of housing operations, including “close custody” — the most restrictive, where inmates spend 23 hours a day in a cell and are moved in restraints — and “protective custody,” for those who might be at risk if placed elsewhere. “Protective custody” is often at the request of the inmate, officials said. There’s also mental health housing and long-term restrictive housing.

The most restrictive common area has metal chairs and tables bolted to the floor with enclosures that look like cages for inmates to have video calls. Metal and cement enclosures are also scattered around the outdoor recreation area to be used as needed.

Before Kohberger is placed, his needs will be assessed in a process that can take between seven and 14 days, officials said. Kohberger will be kept isolated for his safety and the safety of others during that time, officials said.

Though Kohberger’s case has concluded, a motive remains unknown. Moscow police said they don’t know which victim was the specific target and have not found any link between Kohberger and the victims.

“You’re always wanting to get the families the why,” but “sometimes they don’t get to have the why,” James Fry, who was the Moscow police chief at the time of the murders, told ABC News on Wednesday.

But Fry says “new information could come out still.”

“There’s always cases that, you know, 10 years later, somebody says something,” he said.

ABC News’ Jenna Harrison contributed to this report.

DOJ official directs prosecutors to prepare probes of George Soros’ foundation
Financier and philanthropist George Soros attends the official opening of the European Roma Institute for Arts and Culture (ERIAC) at the German Foreign Ministry on June 8, 2017 in Berlin, Germany. The Institute, which is an initiative of the European Council, the Open Society Fund and the Alliance for the European Roma Institute for Arts and Culture, will have an administrative office in Berlin, gallery space in Venice and a liaison office in Brussels. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

(WASHINGTON) — Multiple top federal prosecutors at U.S. attorney’s offices around the country received a directive Monday to prepare to launch investigations into the Open Society Foundations, a group funded by the billionaire Democratic donor George Soros, multiple sources confirmed to ABC News. 

The order from Aakash Singh, a senior official in Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche’s office, was sent to U.S. attorney’s offices in at least seven states, the sources confirmed, including California, New York, Illinois, Michigan and Maryland. 

The letter lists potential charges prosecutors could take under consideration as they prepare to investigate the Open Society Foundations, ranging from material support to terrorism, arson, wire fraud and racketeering, the sources said.

Multiple top federal prosecutors at U.S. attorney’s offices around the country received a directive Monday to prepare to launch investigations into the Open Society Foundations, a group funded by the billionaire Democratic donor George Soros, multiple sources confirmed to ABC News. 

The order from Aakash Singh, a senior official in Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche’s office, was sent to U.S. attorney’s offices in at least seven states, the sources confirmed, including California, New York, Illinois, Michigan and Maryland. 

The letter lists potential charges prosecutors could take under consideration as they prepare to investigate the Open Society Foundations, ranging from material support to terrorism, arson, wire fraud and racketeering, the sources said.

The directive comes as President Donald Trump and senior White House officials have ramped up their demands in recent week that the Justice Department and FBI more aggressively pursue groups on the left that they claim have fueled recent acts of political violence around the country. 

The New York Times was the first to report on Singh’s directive. 

Both President Trump and Vice President JD Vance specifically singled out Soros in public comments since the killing of right wing influencer Charlie Kirk, with Trump saying in an interview with Fox News that Soros should be investigated for racketeering. 

As search for prime suspect goes on, 2 more people charged in Tennessee quadruple killing
Tennessee Bureau of Investigation

(DYER COUNTY, Tenn.) — As the search continued on Monday for a 28-year-old man suspected in the homicides of four people in Tennessee, two additional individuals have been arrested on charges linked to the killings, authorities said.

Dyer County, Tennessee, District Attorney Danny Goodman said Dearrah Sanders and Brandon Powell were the latest suspects arrested in connection with the quadruple killing that included three victims from the same family. Goodman made the announcement at the arraignment on Monday of Tanaka Brown, who is charged with being an accessory to the killings after the fact and tampering with evidence.

Sanders is also charged with being an accessory after the fact, while Powell is charged with possession of schedule six drugs and criminal conspiracy, Goodman said. Also arrested in the homicide case was Giovante Thomas, who has been charged with being an accessory after the fact, authorities said.

The primary suspect, Austin Robert Drummond, is considered armed and dangerous following the killings of 38-year-old Cortney Rose, Rose’s children, 20-year-old Adrianna Williams and 15-year-old Braydon Williams, and Adrianna Williams’ boyfriend, 21-year-old James “Michael” Wilson, according to authorities and family. The victims were killed on Tuesday and found along a road in Lake County, in northwest Tennessee, authorities said.

The same day, Wilson and Williams’ baby was left in a car seat in a “random individual’s front yard” in nearby Dyer County, according to the Dyer County Sheriff’s Office.

A motive for the killings remains under investigation.

Drummond is wanted on four counts of first-degree murder, one count of aggravated kidnapping, four counts of felon in possession of a firearm and one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI).

A $17,500 reward has been offered for information leading to Drummond’s arrest.

Investigators believe Drummond is still in the Lake County area. Drummond’s white 2016 Audi was found last week in Jackson, Tennessee, where Drummond has ties, according to officials. A white 1988 Ford pickup truck linked to Drummond was found in Dyer County, Tennessee.

