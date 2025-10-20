Mom arrested for murder after 9-year-old daughter dies in hot car

<figure><img src=”https://s3.amazonaws.com/syndication.abcaudio.com/files/2025-10-20/News_harriscountysheriff_102025.jpg” alt=””><figcaption>The Harris County Sheriff’s Office released this mugshot of Gbemisola Akayinode. Harris County Sheriff’s Office</figcaption></figure><p>(HOUSTON) — A mother has been charged with murder after her <a href=”https://abcnews.go.com/US/9-year-texas-girl-dies-hot-car-mother/story?id=123408734″ target=”_blank”>9-year-old daughter died</a> in a hot car in Texas, authorities said.</p><p>Gbemisola Akayinode, 36, was arrested on Friday for the murder of 9-year-old Oluwasikemi Akayinode after the girl’s death was ruled a homicide as a result of hyperthermia (heat stroke), according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.</p><p>Oluwasikemi died on July 1 after she was left in a car for over eight hours on a 99-degree day while her mother went to work at a manufacturing plant in Galena Park near Houston, according to court documents.</p><p>When Gbemisola Akayinode parked at work at about 5:45 a.m., she said she left her daughter with food, a rechargeable fan, ice cubes and water, and lowered the car’s back windows down halfway, court documents said. She gave her daughter melatonin and saw her start to fall asleep in the back seat, according to court documents.</p><p>Gbemisola Akayinode said she didn’t check on Oluwasikemi until her shift ended at 1:53 p.m., documents said. When Gbemisola Akayinode reached the car, she said her daughter was unresponsive and blue, and she screamed for help.</p><p>Gbemisola Akayinode said she had taken Oluwasikemi to work with her several times previously, including the day before, court documents said. She said she brought her daughter with her because she didn’t have money for day care until her next paycheck, but investigators determined the foreman at her job was paying for day care for her, court documents said.</p><p>Officials said in July that they were waiting for the 9-year-old’s autopsy results before deciding if any charges would be filed.</p><p>Gbemisola Akayinode is due in court on Monday.</p><p>At least 30 children have <a href=”https://abcnews.go.com/US/record-high-number-hot-car-deaths-guide-kids/story?id=63225546″ target=”_blank”>died in hot cars</a> so far this year, according to national nonprofit KidsAndCars.org. At least 1,160 kids have died in hot cars in the U.S. since 1990, the organization said.</p><p><em>ABC News’ Megan Forrester contributed to this report.</em></p><p>Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.</p>
Evacuation orders lifted as firefighters gain upper hand in California’s Canyon Fire
All evacuation warnings have been lifted regarding the Canyon Fire in California after firefighters appeared to gain the upper hand in battling the wildfire, which broke out amid a heatwave and rapidly spread to over 5,300 acres in two days and destroyed at least seven structures, including two homes, authorities said.
As of Sunday morning, fire crews had increased containment on the blaze from 28% on Saturday evening to 62%, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire). The fire also spread into Los Angeles County, endangering homes and forcing thousands of evacuation over the weekend near the city of Castaic.
“As of this morning, all evacuation warnings in Los Angeles and Ventura counties have been lifted,” Cal Fire said in an updated statement on Sunday morning.
As of Sunday, the fire had burned 5,370 acres, according to Cal Fire.
On Thursday, a local emergency proclamation issued by officials enabling the county to “expedite access to critical resources and cut through bureaucratic red tape to enhance firefighting and recovery efforts,” according to a statement from Los Angeles County.
The Canyon Fire had grown to over 5,000 acres in a matter of hours and was 25% contained, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department Friday morning. On Thursday, the fire had burned 1,500 acres.
At least two homes and five small outbuildings were burned in the flames, officials said.
More than 1,100 firefighters are battling the blaze, which broke out in extremely hot weather — accompanied by minimal humidity — which officials said are the perfect conditions for the flames to increase.
Evacuation zones and shelters
At the height of the fire on Friday and Saturday, more than 5,700 homes and structures in Los Angeles County were threatened and and nearly 8,000 residents were forced to evacuate, officials said.
Many residents of Ventura County were also initially under evacuation orders or evacuation warnings, which have all been cancelled, officials said.
The emergency declaration issued by officials granted authorities the flexibility to “coordinate across agencies, mobilize additional firefighting personnel and equipment, and streamline procurement processes,” officials said.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation, according to Cal Fire.
Firefighters were also making progress in containing the Gifford Fire, which as of Sunday had burned 114,621 acres, mostly within the Los Padres National Forest in Solvang, California, according to Cal Fire. The wildfire, which began on Aug. 1 and became the largest wildfire in the years, was 21% contained as of Sunday morning, officials said.
Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.
Appeals court blocks contempt proceedings against Trump administration over El Salvador deportations
(NEW YORK) — A federal appeals court on Friday overturned U.S. District Judge James Boasberg’s attempt to initiate contempt proceedings against the Trump administration related to the March deportation of hundreds of migrants to El Salvador, in what the panel’s majority described as an “extraordinary, ongoing confrontation between the Executive and Judicial Branches.”
In a 2-1 decision, Judges Gregory Katsas and Neomi Rao — both Trump appointees — vacated Judge Boasberg’s contempt-related order that sought to determine if members of the Trump administration deliberately defied a court order after the president invoked the Alien Enemies Act in March.
“The district court’s order raises troubling questions about judicial control over core executive functions like the conduct of foreign policy and the prosecution of criminal offenses. And it implicates an unsettled issue whether the judiciary may impose criminal contempt for violating injunctions entered without jurisdiction,” Judge Katsas wrote in a concurring opinion.
The Trump administration invoked the Alien Enemies Act — an 18th century wartime authority used to remove noncitizens with little-to-no due process — to deport two planeloads of alleged migrant gang members to the CECOT mega-prison in El Salvador by arguing that the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua is a “hybrid criminal state” that is invading the United States.
Boasberg issued a temporary restraining order and ordered that the planes be turned around, but Justice Department attorneys said his oral instructions directing the flight to be returned were defective, and the deportations proceeded as planned.
Boasberg subsequently sought contempt proceedings against the government for deliberately defying his order.
Judge Katsas, in Friday’s decision, wrote that the “ambiguities” in Judge Boasberg’s original order blocking the removal of the migrants make it impossible to definitively say that the Trump administration acted in contempt.
“At the time of the alleged contempt, just hours after the TRO hearing and before any transcript of it was available, the district court’s minute order could reasonably have been read either way. Thus, the TRO cannot support a criminal-contempt conviction here,” he wrote.
In a searing dissent, Judge Cornelia Pillard defended Judge Boasberg’s attempt to initiate contempt proceedings to “vindicate the authority of the court” after the “apparently contumacious conduct.” 71045364″The rule of law depends on obedience to judicial orders,” she wrote. ” Yet, shortly after the district court granted plaintiffs’ emergency motion for a temporary restraining order, defendants appear to have disobeyed it. Our system of courts cannot long endure if disappointed litigants defy court orders with impunity rather than legally challenge them. That is why willful disobedience of a court order is punishable as criminal contempt.”
Attorney General Pam Bondi celebrated Friday’s ruling on social media, calling Judge Boasberg’s order “failed judicial overreach at its worst.”
“Our @TheJusticeDept attorneys just secured a MAJOR victory defending President Trump’s use of the Alien Enemies Act to deport illegal alien terrorists. The D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed what we’ve argued for months: Judge Boasberg’s attempt to sanction the government for deporting criminal-alien terrorists was a “clear abuse of discretion,” Bondi wrote. “We will continue fighting and WINNING in court for President Trump’s agenda to keep America Safe!”
Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.
Kellogg says it will remove artificial dyes from cereals by the end of 2027
(NEW YORK) — WK Kellogg Co. has announced that they will stop using artificial dyes in its breakfast cereals by the end of 2027, according to a statement from the company.
The maker of Froot Loops, Apple Jacks, Frosted Flakes and Rice Krispies, just to name a few, said that they are evolving their portfolio of cereals “to provide consumers with more of what they want and need — such as whole grains and fiber and less of what they don’t.”
“Today, the vast majority — 85 percent — of our cereal sales contain no FD&C colors and none of our products have contained Red No. 3 for years,” Kellogg said in their statement making the announcement. “We are committed to continue working with HHS and FDA to identify effective solutions to remove FD&C colors from foods.”
Kellogg pledged that they will be reformulating their cereals served in schools to not include FD&C colors by the 2026-27 school year, that they will not be launching any new products with FD&C colors beginning in January 2026 and that they plan on removing all FD&C colors from their products by the end of 2027, according to their announcement.
“We are proud that our cereals provide consumers with important nutrients such as Iron, Vitamin D and Folate,” Kellogg said. “Kellogg’s cereals have played an important role in U.S. consumers’ lives for more than a century, and we look forward to continuing that tradition.”
The change comes amid a push from Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to crack down on synthetic food additives as part of his initiative to “Make America Healthy Again.” Among those efforts are proposals to phase out artificial food dyes in favor of natural alternatives.
In June, Kraft Heinz and General Mills announced plans to remove artificial food dyes from some products within the next two years. Several other large food manufacturers — including PepsiCo, ConAgra, The Hershey Company, McCormick & Co., J.M. Smucker, Nestlé USA and more — have announced similar plans in recent months.
As of May, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved three additional color additives from natural sources that are in line with the Department of Health and Human Services’ goals, which can be used in a wide range of products from gum to breakfast cereal.
Just last month, Mars Wrigley North America announced that products across four categories of its popular treats — gum, fruity confections and chocolate candy — will be made “without Food, Drug & Cosmetic (FD&C) colors” starting in 2026.
The first of their brands to be available without without FD&C colors will include M&M’s Chocolate, Skittles Original, Extra Gum Spearmint and Starburst Original fruit chews, the company said.
ABC News’ Kelly McCarthy contributed to this report.
ABC News' Kelly McCarthy contributed to this report.