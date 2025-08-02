Moneta man sentenced to federal prison

26-year-old Evan Strauss of Moneta was sentenced on Thursday to 15 years in federal prison for stalking and possessing child pornography. The Department of Justice said he was part of an online group that engaged in cyber stalking and extortion.
Related Posts
Sheriff to provide medical services at jail in-house
The Sheriff’s Office has been paying Wellpath $1.7 million a year to provide medical services to the jail. That cost…
Martinsville City Manager placed on administrative leave; named finalist for manager’s job in Texas
Martinsville City Manager Aretha Ferrell-Benavides has been placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of a forensic audit conducted…
Council pushes decision on real estate tax rate
City Council pushed a decision on the proposed tax rate after meeting last week. Council is scheduled to meet again…