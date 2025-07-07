Monica Barbaro and Andrew Garfield share moment at Wimbledon in matching white

Neil Mockford/GC Images via Getty Images

Andrew Garfield and Monica Barbaro enjoyed some tennis over the weekend.

The pair were spotted together attending day seven of the Wimbledon Championships in London on Sunday.

Garfield and Barbaro were photographed arriving at the event holding hands and wearing matching whites at the All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club, where the tournament is held.

Garfield wore a white button-up shirt and a white sweater tied around his shoulders along with matching white slacks and brown shoes. Barbaro matched the occasion with a white dress and heels.

Inside the premises, the pair were photographed smiling, laughing, cheering and even sharing a sweet moment when Garfield leaned over to kiss Barbaro on the cheek.

Barbaro and Garfield have been spotted together at a several events and recently posed together, along with Eddie Redmayne and Lynn Hirschberg, at W Magazine‘s annual Best Performances Party in January.

In May, the two were also seen posing with the cast of the hit Broadway show John Proctor is the Villain. The show shared the photos on Instagram, writing, “new students at helen county high: thanks for joining us andrew garfield, monica barbaro, and bonnie milligan!!”

The two actors both had roles in noteworthy movies last year, with Garfield starring in We Live in Time alongside Florence Pugh, and Barbaro starring as Joan Baez alongside Timothée Chalamet as Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown. Barbaro was nominated for an Academy Award for best supporting actress for the role.

Related Posts

In brief: ‘A Minecraft Movie’ sets Max streaming debut and more
Did somebody say chicken jockey? A Minecraft Movie will make its streaming debut on Max. The film will arrive on the streaming platform on June 20 before it debuts on HBO linear on June 21. A version of the film with American Sign Language will also be available to stream on Max. Jack Black and Jason Momoa star in the live-action film adaptation of the bestselling video game of all time …

Matthew McConaughey is reteaming with True Detective creator Nic Pizzolatto on his next project. Deadline reports that McConaughey is in talks to star in a film based on the classic literary character Mike Hammer. Pizzolatto is writing the film for Skydance …

Nick Cannon has been named the new host of Lego Masters. Variety reports The Masked Singer host is taking over the Lego Masters hosting gig from Will Arnett as the show enters its sixth season. Cannon says he is honored to join the show and “can’t wait to see the insane creations and give away a big bag of money to the best of the best.” Season 5 of Lego Masters began in May, while audition episodes for season 6 will film on June 21 and June 22 at Legoland California Resort …

In brief: Margaret Qualley stars in ‘Honey Don’t!’ trailer and more
Honey, don’t miss the official trailer for Ethan Coen‘s latest film, Honey Don’t! The film stars Margaret Qualley as a small-town private investigator who delves into a case about a series of strange deaths that are tied to a mysterious church. Aubrey Plaza, Charlie Day and Chris Evans also star in the upcoming film, which arrives in theaters on Aug. 22 …

The official trailer for the new Julianne Moore and Sydney Sweeney film Echo Valley has arrived. Apple Original Films released the trailer for the new thriller, which will premiere on Apple TV+ on June 13. The film follows a mother and daughter who are bound together by a dark secret …

A Ferris Bueller’s Day Off reunion is in the works. Matthew Broderick and Alan Ruck are negotiating to star in the new comedy The Best Is Yet To Come, Deadline reports. The upcoming film will be based on the French movie of the same title. Broderick and Ruck would play best friends who search to find one of their estranged sons and also do all the things life has prevented them from doing …

Daisy Edgar-Jones to star in new ‘Sense and Sensibility’ ﻿film
Tristan Fewings/Getty Images

Daisy Edgar-Jones is taking on the role of one of Jane Austen‘s classic heroines.

The actress will star as Elinor in a brand-new film adaptation of Sense and Sensibility. Georgia Oakley will direct the movie for Focus Features and Working Title.

This marks Oakley’s sophomore feature. Her recent debut, Blue Jean, won the People’s Choice Award at the Venice Film Festival.

Bestselling author Diana Reid is adapting Austen’s book for the film’s screenplay. This adaptation is being described as “a new take on Austen’s enduring masterpiece,” according to a press release.

Edgar-Jones shared the news of her casting to her Instagram. She posted a selfie holding Austen’s novel close to her face with a simple caption of the eyes emoji.

Focus Features also shared the news to their Instagram.

“SENSE AND SENSIBILITY starring Daisy Edgar-Jones. Directed by Georgia Oakley. Coming soon from Focus Features and Working Title Films,” the company’s caption reads.

Sense and Sensibility, of course, follows sisters Elinor and Marianne Dashwood. It shows the journey of their love lives, losses and financial uncertainty, all of which they navigate as complete opposites in emotional approach.

This new film reunites Austen’s classic storytelling with Focus Features and Working Title. They previously collaborated for the adaptation of her novel Pride & Prejudice in 2005 and again on the 2020 film Emma

