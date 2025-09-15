‘Monster: The Ed Gein Story’: Charlie Hunnam transforms into the serial killer in official trailer

‘Monster: The Ed Gein Story’: Charlie Hunnam transforms into the serial killer in official trailer

Laurie Metcalf as Augusta Gein and Charlie Hunnam as Ed Gein in ‘Monster: The Ed Gein Story.’ (Netflix)

The official trailer for Monster: The Ed Gein Story has arrived.

Netflix released the trailer for the upcoming season in Ryan Murphy‘s anthology series on Monday.

This time around, the focus is on Ed Gein, the serial killer and grave robber who hunted rural Wisconsin in the 1950s. Charlie Hunnam takes on the role of the titular killer in the series, which sets out to explore whether monsters are born or created, and also why audiences are drawn to stories about them.

“Driven by isolation, psychosis, and an all-consuming obsession with his mother, Gein’s perverse crimes birthed a new kind of monster that would haunt Hollywood for decades,” the show’s official synopsis reads. “From Psycho to The Texas Chain Saw Massacre to The Silence of the Lambs, Gein’s macabre legacy gave birth to fictional monsters born in his image and ignited a cultural obsession with the criminally deviant.”

After watching a montage of Hunnam’s Gein doing some horrific things, the trailer breaks the fourth wall. “You’re the one who can’t look away,” the actor says directly into the camera.

The trailer also reveals that Addison Rae will appear in the series as Evelyn, a babysitter who becomes one of Gein’s victims.

Tom HollanderLaurie MetcalfSuzanna SonVicky KriepsOlivia WilliamsLesley Manville and Charlie Hall also make up the show’s cast.

Monster: The Ed Gein Story will be available to stream Oct. 3 on Netflix.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

In brief: ‘The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon’ renewed for final season and more
In brief: ‘The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon’ renewed for final season and more

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon is coming back for one final ride. The show has been renewed for a fourth and final season on AMC. Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride will return for the eight-episode final season, which is set to start production later this month. This renewal comes ahead of the third season’s premiere, which is coming on Sept. 7. AMC also released the official trailer for the upcoming season 3 …

Love Island USA is breaking records at Peacock. The reality show has received over 18 billion minutes viewed on the streamer, according to a press release. This makes the recent season 7 Peacock’s most-watched original season of all time …

The premiere date for the sixth and final season of Solar Opposites has been revealed. All 10 episodes of the show will drop Oct. 13 on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+. In the upcoming season 6, the crew faces their biggest challenge yet: living on a budget. “When their consumerist habits and expensive hobbies are gone, only their true selves will remain … but will they like who they find?” the official synopsis reads … 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Bryce Dallas Howard opens up about her childhood trauma with safety on film sets
Bryce Dallas Howard opens up about her childhood trauma with safety on film sets
Peter Mountain

Bryce Dallas Howard is opening up about the childhood trauma that keeps safety front of her mind while on film sets.

While promoting her new film, Deep Cover, Howard’s co-stars Orlando Bloom and Nick Mohammed said the actress was “always looking out for our safety and well-being” while on set.

When asked why that was a priority, Howard said, “Interestingly enough, it came from childhood trauma.”

“Everybody really does their best to make sure that it’s safe. But every once in a while, something happens. And so there have been a handful of days where I was there, where things have happened, when I was young,” Howard said.

Those incidents have caused her to “obsessively think about, ‘OK, what could have been different?'” Howard said.

She has questions about specific instances she remembers from sets of the past.

“What fell apart that that person ended up in the ocean? What fell apart that that chair fell on their head from three stories above?” Howard said. “What went wrong in terms of infrastructure? Because movie making is a military infrastructure.”

Howard says that infrastructure includes “a hierarchy where there’s a general at top and everyone else are kind of soldiers. And if you’re told to do something, you do it and you don’t question it. And that is when safety becomes an issue.”

“I am definitely a little hypervigilant about that stuff,” Howard said.

How did that translate on the set of Deep Cover?

“Bryce has just always got health and safety right at the forefront of her mind,” Mohammed said. “There were times when we were doing night shoots where Bryce is literally shoveling gravel for the crew to make sure they don’t slip on the surface, which is absolutely fine, by the way. Hypervigilant and in the most brilliant possible way.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

In brief: ‘Futurama’ season 13 release date and more
In brief: ‘Futurama’ season 13 release date and more

A new Wonder Woman film will be flying into theaters. That is, after Ana Nogueira finishes its screenplay. DC Studios has hired Nogueira to pen a Wonder Woman reboot film, Variety reports. According to the outlet, the screenwriter has also been tapped to write a live-action Teen Titans film for the studio. Nogueira also wrote the upcoming Supergirl film starring Milly Alcock

All 10 episodes of Futurama‘s season 13 are set to drop at once on Hulu. The new season, which is part of the show’s revival that began in 2023, will debut on Sept. 15 at 8 p.m. ET. According to its official synopsis, season 13 finds Bender “rampaging out of control” while “Fry confronts a rival for Leela’s love!” …

Jake Johnson is set to star alongside Tatiana Maslany in the new series Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed. Deadline reports that Johnson joins the Apple TV+ dark comedic thriller about a newly divorced mom who falls down a rabbit hole of blackmail, murder and youth soccer …

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.