Moore brushes off concerns over Harris’ 2020 campaign: ‘It was pretty long ago’

(WASHINGTON) — Maryland Gov. Wes Moore, D, brushed off concerns about Vice President Kamala Harris’ short-lived 2020 campaign as she ramps up her presidential campaign this year.

“This Week” co-anchor Martha Raddatz pressed Moore on if anything “gives you pause” after Harris’ 2020 campaign ended before any primary votes were cast.

“I also know it was pretty long ago,” Moore said. “Since then, we’ve had an entire administration that people have had a chance to see her work. Throughout that time, we’ve had an entire period where people can see where we have historically low unemployment rates throughout our country. I think people are now seeing what a Harris leadership can look like and what it can bring to the future of the country.”

Moore also swatted away Republican attacks on Harris, many of which have focused on stances she took during her 2020 run.

Among the policies she adopted during that campaign included ending the filibuster to adopt a “Green New Deal,” starting from “scratch” on U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and making it a civil offense rather than a criminal one to cross the border illegally.

“I think she needs to continue putting together her vision for the future,” Moore said. “First of all, it’s remarkably disingenuous to call someone who was a prosecutor for her entire career, someone who is soft on crime or someone who believes in ‘defund the police,’ she’s never believed in defund the police.”

Early signs indicate an improvement in the way Americans view Harris. A new ABC News/Ipsos poll released Sunday showed her approval rating jumping from 35% to 43% in a week.

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker, D, also expressed optimism on Sunday that Harris’ campaign could resonate with voters even after Harris’ lackluster 2020 bid.

“Look, the electorate is energized. Democrats are ready to go, you’ve seen hundreds of thousands of people signing up to volunteer, plus our candidate is the Energizer Bunny. She’s been everywhere all the time over the last several days. And we’re excited about that, to get to see her in the battleground states and all over the country, and her message is one that I think resonates with people,” Pritzker told “This Week.”

Raddatz also pressed Pritzker on immigration — the root causes of which Harris was tasked with handling and which Republicans are hammering her on, though Pritzker largely laid the blame on former President Donald Trump for walking away from a bipartisan agreement to clamp down on the border.

“An enormous problem,” Pritzker said. “Guess what, Republicans were willing to work with Democrats to get something done. And who knows who blew that up, who blew up the opportunity for border security? It was Donald Trump.”

Pritzker, who has been discussed as a possible running mate for Harris, declined to say if he’s been asked for vetting materials. “Well certainly I’ve talked to Kamala Harris last week, of course as things were evolving, had a great conversation with her and I pledged her that no matter what the outcome of this process, that I’d be working hard for her and making sure that she wins in November,” he said.

And while he is competing against several other contenders from battleground states, he said the focus should be on someone who can deliver a cogent message.

“Winning those battleground states is most important. There’s no doubt,” he said. “But I think we’ve seen over the last, well, decades, that who you pick as your vice president doesn’t determine whether you’re going to win a state or not. What it does determine is whether you’ve got the message right across the board.”

Harris’ ascendance to her status as the likeliest nominee for Democrats comes after Democrats persuaded Biden that he no longer had a path to defeating Trump after last month’s debate and that he should drop out.

Moore was a public ally of Biden’s but said Sunday there were “real concerns.”

“I had private conversations with the president, and I’m a big believer that when you care about somebody, you tell them the truth. And I had private conversations where I was telling the president the truth. I also know that the president deserved better than people [who] were running around and going into public and demanding that the president of the United States step down,” he said.

“I think the truth is that there were real concerns. There are real concerns that I know that people had felt, but also that people were telling me that they had felt,” he added. “I’m a loyalty person. And I believe that you can have proper conversations and tell people the truth and be able to tell them what you’re hearing without also then turning around and publicly then trying to embarrass them.”

RNC attendees embrace JD Vance as Trump’s 2024 running mate
MILWUAKEE —  The first day of the Republican National Convention came with a big reveal: J.D. Vance is Donald Trump’s choice to be his running mate in the 2024 election.

The 39-year-old senator was met with rousing cheers as he walked onto the convention floor, where he stopped for selfies and to shake hands as he made his way toward the Ohio delegation.

The biggest applause, however, came moments later when Speaker Mike Johnson announced the joint Trump-Vance ticket.

ABC News spoke with delegates outside the convention center just after Vance’s appearance. Many described him as someone they could see being a faithful messenger of Trump’s agenda.

“I think it was a great selection by President Trump because Senator Vance’s conservative bona fides have been proven time and time again,” said John Merrill, a delegate from Alabama.

Merrill said he believed Vance would support Trump in nominating conservative judges and to carry out his immigration policies, including finishing the border wall.

Ohio State Rep. Cindy Abrams, a member of the Ohio delegation, praised Vance as someone who “supports law enforcement and law and order, most importantly securing our border.”

“I was really excited to hear J.D. Vance,” said Geraldine Wade, an alternate delegate from Georgia. “Everybody kept guessing, ‘Who is he gonna pick?’ but we wanted somebody who was adopting the MAGA agenda.”

“He has the youth and he has the enthusiasm and we think he would be a good person to carry on the agenda of Donald Trump,” Wade added.

Delegates from the Ohio delegation said they were “very excited” and “proud” about his nomination.

“We’re psyched that J.D. has taken up the mantle and sacrificed for his country and for our state Ohio, and we’re thankful to his family for also taking up this grave responsibility,” one member of the delegation said.

But Vance, a first-term senator, was little known in political circles until his memoir “Hillbilly Elegy” catapulted him into the national spotlight. He won his seat in the Senate in 2022 with the support of Trump, despite having once declared himself a “never-Trumper” — statements he’s long since reversed.

Also Trump’s list of potential vice presidential picks were Florida Sen. Marco Rubio and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum. Both Rubio and Burgum were notified that they were not selected, ABC News reported earlier Monday.

“Everybody has their own favorite candidates but I think Senator Vance was on everybody’s list,” Merrill said of the vice presidential contenders. “He may not have been everyone’s favorite but he is certainly our favorite today.”

“I think that’s a fantastic pick,” said Bill Oden, a delegate from South Carolina. “I know he wasn’t on the radar but the fact he’s a fellow service member — I’m retired Air Force and he’s a Marine — it’s great to have a vice president that’s got military experience so he can advise the president on a lot of the actions we are going to be facing in the future.”

“I really don’t know him, so it’s great to have a new face,” said convention attendee Mary-Beth Checkai. “It’s great to have changes. He’s young. He served in the military, so he’s got values. And he’s got a family to protect, so I think it’s a great choice to move the party forward.”

Vance enlisted in the Marine Corps and served in Iraq as a corporal with the public affairs section of the 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing.

Other veterans at the RNC also praised his background.

Tiffanie Ditlevson, an Air Force veteran who is now serving as a city council member in Indiana, said she hopes it will inspire young people to consider a career in the military.

“I think it balances Trump in a different way,” she said of Vance being selected as his running mate. “I think definitely President Trump brings a lot to the table in terms of being an executive and running the country and his perspective and mindset, and then also having a veteran in there.”

 

Biden to award Medal of Honor to Civil War heroes, 162 years later
(WASHINGTON) — Two Union soldiers who 162 years ago took part in one of America’s first special operations will be posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor on Wednesday.

Descendants of Pvt. George Wilson and Pvt. Shadrach received a long-awaited call from the White House telling them the Civil War heroes would be awarded the nation’s highest military honor for “gallantry and intrepidity” in defense of the Union.

President Joe Biden was on the other line, they said, inviting Theresa Chandler, the great-great-granddaughter of Pvt. Wilson, and Gerald Taylor, the great-great-nephew of Pvt. Shadrach, to accept the medal on behalf of the men who, as a part of a group of 24 volunteers, snuck behind Confederate lines in an act of unprecedented bravery.

The Union soldiers — acting as spies in civilian clothing — managed to penetrate 200 miles into Confederate territory, where they commandeered a train — “The General” — and drove it 87 miles from Georgia to Tennessee.

In what became known as “The Great Locomotive Chase,” on April 12, 1862, the Union raiders destroyed Confederate railroad tracks and telegraph lines — earned 19 of the men Medals of Honor, becoming the first group of Army soldiers to receive it.

The ambitious plot, despite wreaking havoc, failed. The soldiers were captured. Some escaped and received their medals after the war, while a group of eight of the raiders — including Wilson and Shadrach — were tried and hanged by the Confederacy.

Because of what historians attribute to an oversight, Wilson and Shadrach never received the award posthumously.

Ron Shadrach, a descendant of Pvt. Shadrach, who was only 21 when he volunteered for the mission, and historian Brad Quinlon, teamed up to push Shadrach and Wilson’s case. Text from a 2008 act of Congress even cleared the way for Wilson and Shadrach to be honored, but for reasons resembling “red tape,” some family said, the call simply never came.

Shadrach and Quinlon met in 2012 and made their case for 12 years, but even before them, a relative of Pvt. Shadrach was sending letters to President Jimmy Carter.

At the outset of the Biden Administration, two former generals — one a four-star — joined Shadrach and Quinlon’s efforts.

Quinlon believes the clandestine mission, which the White House describes as one of the first special operations in United States history, if successful, would have shortened the Civil War by as long as two years.

“I mean these were common citizens — a laborer, a carpenter,” he said.

“They enlisted. They weren’t drafted; they enlisted voluntarily. And then all of a sudden you’re getting the word, you know, we’re asking for volunteers to come do what? Go in to a hundred miles of Confederate territory to steal a train. They stayed on. They were given a chance, they could have left after that, but they stayed on.”

“I guess, unless we’ve really done it, do we really know what courage that took?”

Before they were hanged, Pvt. Wilson is reported to have given a brief speech from the gallows in which he said he did not regret his action to help save the Union.

“He proclaimed that they would yet see the flag of the United States wave over them again,” Ron Shadrack said.

Two years later, they would.

Shadrack labored over the case for more than 12 years to rectify the historical record, but, above all, he said, he did so in service of his ancestor’s sacrifices.

“We can’t really comprehend what they went through,” the Ohio native said, a bout of imprisonment that including lashing and torture.

“I had wanted to serve my country, and I hadn’t,” Shadrack said. “And so now I’ve been able to do this…” he said, choking up, seemingly reckoning with this moment – a present day that would pay tribute to a day 162 years ago for which he has so long fought.

“And I think it’s, it’s something that any ordinary American would do,” he said. “It’s what we do.”

Quinlon, who in his work has studied the acts of Medal of Honor recipients, said the award — given to some 3,500 warfighters in U.S. history — has documented the American story on the battlefield.

“I wouldn’t have taken the project on if I didn’t feel it was the right thing to do. I understand the Medal of Honor. I understand where it stands today with our military. And every military person looks up to a Medal of Honor recipients. Even generals take a seat to a Medal of Honor recipient,” he said.

A future Medal of Honor recipient saved Quinlon’s father’s life in the Philippines in World War II, losing his life as he fought off the Japanese.

“I am here because of what William Shockley did on March 31st, 1945. I understand the valor and sacrifice of the Medal of Honor,” Quinlon said.

Supreme Court upends long-standing precedent on power of federal regulators
(WASHINGTON) — The Supreme Court on Friday ruled to limit the power of federal regulatory agencies, upending a 40-year precedent widely known as the Chevron Doctrine that generally had courts show deference to agency experts in disputes over ambiguities in the law.

The 6-3 opinion was authored by Chief Justice John Roberts.

“Chevron is overruled,” Roberts wrote. “Courts must exercise their independent judgment in deciding whether an agency has acted within its statutory authority, as the [Administrative Procedure Act] requires.”

“Careful attention to the judgment of the Executive Branch may help inform that inquiry. And when a particular statute delegates authority to an agency consistent with constitutional limits, courts must respect the delegation, while ensuring that the agency acts within it,” Roberts continued. “But courts need not and under the APA may not defer to an agency interpretation of the law simply because a statute is ambiguous.”

Roberts clarified the court’s ruling was forward-looking and would not impact past cases that relied on the doctrine.

Justice Elena Kagan, in her dissent, defended the rule as being the “backdrop against which Congress, courts, and agencies—as well as regulated parties and the public—all have operated for decades.”

“It has been applied in thousands of judicial decisions,” Kagan wrote. “It has become part of the warp and woof of modern government, supporting regulatory efforts of all kinds—to name a few, keeping air and water clean, food and drugs safe, and financial markets honest. And the rule is right.”

