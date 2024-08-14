More people are dying from dementia, according to new study
(NEW YORK) — Deaths from dementia have tripled in just 21 years, according to a new study published in The Primary Care Companion for CNS Disorders.
In 1999, about 150,000 Americans died from dementia, according to the study. By 2020, that number had tripled to over 450,000.
The chances of dying from dementia increased among every demographic group studied, according to study author Mohsan Ali, a physician with the King Edward Medical University in Pakistan.
Tripling of dementia deaths
Dementia is defined by the National Institute on Aging as “the loss of cognitive functioning — thinking, remembering, and reasoning — and behavioral abilities to such an extent that it interferes with a person’s daily life and activities.” The reason it is increasingly the cause of death could be because people are living longer or getting diagnosed earlier, according to Ali.
“Age is the most significant risk factor for dementia,” Ali said. However, the increased prevalence of chronic conditions such as heart disease, diabetes, and obesity may also be contributing factors, he added.
Women, Black adults, and people living in rural communities showed the greatest increase in dementia deaths, the study found.
“While the increased rates in women may be because women live longer than men, there may be biological and genetic factors that make women more susceptible to dementia,” Ali noted. “Rural areas face a higher burden of dementia-related mortality due to several factors. These include limited access to healthcare services, fewer specialists in dementia care, and reduced availability of support services.”
Black adults had the highest death rate, followed by non-Hispanic white adults, and then Hispanic adults.
Fresh insights on dementia prevention
By 2050, the number of people with dementia will double in the U.S. to over 10.5 million and triple globally to over 150 million, the British medical journal The Lancet forecast in 2022. Yet despite these alarming statistics, experts say the average person has some control over their cognitive health.
“I am most excited about advances in dementia prevention, because we are learning about a number of lifestyle modifications that are both accessible to most of us and effective,” Leah Croll, MD, neurologist at Maimonides Health in New York, told ABC News.
Up to 45% of dementia cases may be preventable by addressing 14 modifiable risk factors, according to the Lancet Commission on Dementia.
Lifestyle factors that increased the chances of a dementia diagnosis include less education, head injury, physical inactivity, smoking, excessive alcohol consumption, high blood pressure, obesity, diabetes, high cholesterol, hearing loss, depression, social isolation, vision loss, and exposure to air pollution in older life.
“Staying up-to-date with your primary care visits, being diligent about your medications pays dividends over and over for your brain health,” Croll emphasized.
Dementia diagnosis and treatment today
Early detection and diagnosis is key to addressing dementia, according to experts.
Dementia is generally diagnosed with a combination of cognitive testing, brain imaging, and sampling the cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) that surrounds the brain and spinal cord and checking it for levels of dementia-related proteins.
Because some of these tests may not be readily available in some areas and can be expensive, researchers have been working on more accessible screening methods. For example, a recent study found that a blood test for Alzheimer’s disease, which is the most common type of dementia, may be as accurate at detecting Alzheimer disease as CSF sampling. However, the blood test is still in early phases of study.
In addition to ongoing research for diagnostics, there are new FDA-approved treatments for early Alzheimer’s dementia, when the symptoms are still relatively mild.
“Right now, it seems that these drugs modestly slow down the progression of disease, but they do not stop it, so it’s unclear how they will impact morbidity and mortality,” Croll cautions.
Overall, Croll believes that patients and families affected by dementia should feel hopeful about the future: “In many ways, dementia is one of the final frontiers in medicine, and we are finally starting to crack the code,” she said.
Noor Shaik, MD, PhD, is a neurology resident physician and a member of the ABC News Medical Unit.
(HOUSTON) — Infant mortality increased by 12.9% from 2021 to 2022 in Texas after Texas’ near-total ban on abortion was enacted, according to a new study published today in JAMA Pediatrics. A total of 2243 Texas infants, or children under 1 year, died in 2022 compared to 1985 Texas infant deaths in 2021.
This study, “basically confirms what we’ve suspected for a long time,” said Dr. Richard Ivey, a practicing OB/GYN in Houston. “We knew that infant mortality would go up, particularly with congenital anomalies,” after the passage of the ban, he said.
The Texas Heartbeat Act, Texas’ near-total abortion ban, was implemented in September 2021. The infant mortality rate, or deaths per 1000 live births, increased by 8.3% from 2021 to 2022. The increase in death rates of infants in 2022 erase gains made in Texas since 2017. This data is from before Roe vs. Wade was overturned two years ago.
While deaths from birth defects decreased by 2.9% on average in 19 other states, researchers found a 22.9% increase in deaths from birth defects in Texas. According to the CDC, birth defects are one of the leading causes of infant deaths.
“This is really an atypical trend specifically in Texas,” said Dr. Suzanne Bell, an assistant professor at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health and co-lead on the study, about the increase in birth defects. She clarified that the 19 other states that Texas was compared to also experienced COVID, and COVID alone cannot account for the increase in birth defects or infant mortality. In 19 other states, infant mortality only increased by 1.8% — a much smaller increase than the jump in death rates in Texas.
The study showed an increase in the number of infants who died from a dangerous intestinal complication called necrotizing enterocolitis, which is often associated with prematurity. However, the individual-level data, such as prematurity and race/ethnicity, is not yet publicly available for 2022. Researchers used data from CDC Wonder, or Wide-ranging Online Data for Epidemiologic Research, to conduct their analysis.
Provisional data from the CDC showed infant mortality continued to increase in 2023. Provisional data can be adjusted up or down after the final numbers are analyzed by the CDC.
As more data becomes available from the CDC, Dr. Bell plans to continue this research. She and her team will look next at specific characteristics associated with infant death, including prematurity and low birth weight.
Studying the health consequences of restrictive abortion bans “is the first step for people to understand” the gravity of the situation, said Dr. Ivey.
“Women don’t talk about their miscarriages. Women don’t talk about chromosome abnormalities in their children. Women don’t talk about birth defects. So, the general public often doesn’t understand” the consequences of abortion bans, he said.
Dr. Bell concurred, saying, “I think drawing attention to perhaps the unintended consequences, although perhaps foreseeable consequences, of abortion bans, is really important public health work.”
When asked what brings him hope, Dr. Ivey said Texas House Bill 3058, which was passed in late 2023. This bill adds protections for pregnant people seeking abortions in cases of non-viable and potentially lethal pregnancies located outside of the womb or a pregnant person’s water breaks far too early.
(NEW YORK) — GLP-1 medications such as Ozempic and Wegovy have exploded in popularity for their weight loss benefits and now new research is showing the medications may help with another condition, cancer.
People with Type 2 diabetes who were treated with GLP-1 medications were found to be less likely to be diagnosed with obesity-associated cancers than people treated with insulin or metformin, according to a new study published July 5 in the medical journal JAMA Network Open.
Here are four questions answered about what the study’s findings mean for the future of obesity, cancer and GLP-1 medications:
1. What types of cancer did the GLP-1 medications affect in the study?
The study, which analyzed over one decade of data from more than 1.5 million patients with Type 2 diabetes, looked at 13 types of cancer associated with obesity, including esophageal, breast, colorectal, endometrial, gallbladder, stomach, kidney, ovarian, pancreatic, and thyroid cancer as well as hepatocellular carcinoma, meningioma, and multiple myeloma.
The study found that for patients treated with GLP-1 drugs, the risk of gallbladder cancer, meningioma, pancreatic cancer, and hepatocellular carcinoma, a type of liver cancer, was cut approximately in half.
The risk for ovarian, colorectal cancer, multiple myeloma, esophageal, endometrial and kidney cancers was also significantly reduced for patients taking GLP-1s.
In addition, the study found that people taking GLP-1 drugs did not have a higher risk for being diagnosed with cancer.
2. What are GLP-1 medications and how do they work?
GLP-1 drugs help people produce insulin to lower the amount of sugar in their blood.
The class of drugs, which include Ozempic and Wegovy, work by mimicking the effects of GLP-1, a type of hormone in the body that impacts everything from the brain to muscle to the pancreas, stomach and liver.
The drugs, made from a compound called semaglutide, work by slowing down movement of food through the stomach and curbing appetite, thereby causing weight loss. They are typically taken via a once-weekly injection.
Ozempic is approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to treat Type 2 diabetes, but some doctors prescribe the medication “off-label” for weight loss, as is permissible by the FDA.
Wegovy, a medication that contains the same main ingredient, semaglutide, as Ozempic, is FDA-approved for weight loss.
Clinical studies show users of the medications can lose between 5% and 20% of their body weight over time.
3. Why are the drugs being found to help reduce the risk of cancer?
The study authors wrote that more research is needed to determine exactly how and why GLP-1 drugs may contribute to a lower risk of obesity-associated cancers.
ABC News’ medical correspondent Dr. Darien Sutton, a board-certified emergency medicine physician, noted the study does not show precisely whether the GLP-1 drugs reduce the risk of cancer, or whether the weight loss they cause may lead to the lower risk.
“We’re looking at a study that shows an association, not necessarily a cause and effect, and you have to take a step back and understand what is that connection,” Sutton said. “The main theories include things like hormone disruption and obesity, [and] factors like growth factor and insulin increase the risk of cancer, also, immune system dysregulation.”
He continued, “The question is, how did these medications fit into that puzzle and reduce these risks?”
4. For what other conditions have GLP-1 drugs been studied?
Experts have theorized that the way in which semaglutide interacts with the brain to stop overeating also helps with other addictive behaviors, including alcohol use.
One small case study published last year found that six people who screened positive for alcohol use disorder saw a clinically significant decrease in symptoms while using semaglutide, the active ingredient in Ozempic and another medication, Wegovy, for weight loss.
While this small case study doesn’t provide strong scientific evidence that these drugs can also be used to treat alcohol use disorder, experts say it does reinforce the need for larger, randomized clinical trials that are in early stages.
Other research has shown that GLP-1 drugs can help reduce the risk of kidney disease and can help reduce the risk of anxiety, according to Sutton.
Sutton said that along with the benefits of GLP-1 drugs, people have to consider the risks as well.
Among all medications used for weight loss, the most commonly reported side effects are nausea and constipation, but gallbladder and pancreatic disease are also reported. Makers of these drugs recommend having a conversation about the side effect profile and personalized risks with a healthcare professional before starting.
“It just reminds us that when we’re trying to make a decision whether or not to use these, you have to have a formal understanding of what these risks are,” Sutton said. “Because just like weight loss, it can be different from person to person.”
(NEW YORK) — Facing high fines and potential jail time for providing abortions, Dr. Jennifer Smith, an OB-GYN in Missouri, has had to refer patients out of state.
“I’ve had a patient bleeding through her clothes in the second trimester who had to drive to Illinois for care, because in Missouri, we couldn’t prioritize her life over the life of her fetus,” Smith told reporters during a press conference last week.
The facility where Smith works once brought in patients from across state borders, but now has to do the opposite.
“I had a patient in the second trimester who did have ruptured membranes, but in Missouri, the law does not give us permission to deliver this patient as long as the baby has a heartbeat,” she said.
Another patient seen by a colleague suffered from preeclampsia at 22 weeks and had to “drive hours” to find a hospital that would provide her with care.
“As it relates to pregnancy and abortion care, patients are forced to drive across the border to smaller, less-equipped hospitals just to get the care that they need,” Smith said.
Obstetrics and gynecological care in much of the U.S. has transformed in the two years since Roe v. Wade was overturned, leaving physicians facing tough decisions as they try to provide patients with quality care and struggle to interpret unclear, confusing and strict state abortion laws.
Physicians interviewed by ABC News across several states said they are relying on each other to determine what emergency and lifesaving care they can legally provide patients.
Since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in 2022, ending federal protections for abortion rights, at least 14 states have ceased nearly all abortion services and seven others have restricted care.
Chilling effect
Last year, Indiana was receiving patients from other states until its near-total ban went into effect in August. Since then, physicians have developed workflows to confer over which patients can receive an abortion under exceptions to the ban.
The new workflow is just one way the ban has transformed care in the state. At least six facilities in Indiana have closed their labor and delivery departments, further reducing access to care, according to Dr. Carrie Rouse, a maternal fetal medicine specialist in Indiana.
A public battle between the state attorney general and a complex family planning physician has also created a chilling effect among doctors across the state.
Dr. Caitlin Bernard, one of two complex family planning specialists in the state, came under the national spotlight after it was revealed she provided abortion care to a 10-year-old rape victim from out of state after Roe was overturned.
After she became outspoken about the consequences of abortion bans, the state attorney general tried to strip her of her medical license. Bernard was required to pay after a medical licensing board found that she violated HIPPA — which protects patient health information — “even though the representative from the American Medical Association who came and testified during that medical licensing board hearing said specifically that she did not,” Rouse said.
“The feeling — and I think the reality — is that she was being punished for being an abortion provider, and I think that is very scary for people,” Rouse said.
Rouse added, “Dr. Barnard was essentially punished for providing evidence-based health care and I think the thing that all of us can and should be thinking is: ‘Well, am I going to be next?'”
Care denied
Even in cases that could meet exceptions to bans, Florida hospitals are very hesitant to schedule abortions, according to one physician.
A patient whose fetus had a diagnosis of Trisomy 18, which is described as incompatible with life, and was diagnosed with cervical dilation that was impossible to close, did not qualify for the exception, according to Dr. Cecilia Grande, an OB-GYN in Miami.
The patient’s options were to wait for her water to break or develop a fever — a sign of an infection — otherwise she would have to leave the state to get care, Grande said.
“I know that if a patient has an emergency, they can get to the emergency room right away. But that doesn’t necessarily mean that they can get the care they need,” Grande told reporters at a press conference last week discussing the state of abortion care nationwide. “I want my colleagues in the emergency room to be able to act to help my patients in their moment of need.”
Will it come back to ‘haunt us’?
After the Tennessee trigger ban prohibiting nearly all abortions went into effect in September 2022, physicians struggled to interpret the law and reach a consensus over when they could provide care.
Dr. Sarah Osmundson, a maternal fetal medicine specialist at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, told ABC News that physicians are still struggling to provide care in Tennessee nearly two years after the ban went into effect — with zero guidance on how they should interpret laws and worries about facing prosecution. But some physicians have begun to provide care more liberally.
“Some of us have really taken a stance that if there is a situation that can impact mom’s life — even if it’s not an immediate, life-threatening circumstance — we feel compelled to provide care for those patients,” Osmundson said.
“We have a responsibility as physicians, as clinicians, to take care of patients’ health first,” Osmundson said. “Whether that comes back to haunt us, I don’t know.”
Still, physicians are relying on having input from other doctors before providing abortion care due to state laws.
“We still see patients that come in to us later than was necessary from outside places because they are not getting the care that they should get and that’s largely based on these laws, which make physicians appropriately very scared for own personal safety,” Osmundson said.
Dr. Leilah Spung, a maternal fetal medicine specialist, was the only dilation and evacuation — a second trimester abortion procedure — provider in Chattanooga when Roe was overturned.
“I knew what I needed to do to take care of patients, but I also knew it could send me to jail,” Spung told ABC News. “So that changed my litmus test.”
“At some point, I was going to do something that was going to land me with a felony charge — I was sure of it — because I also wasn’t going to let anyone die,” Spung said.
Months later, Spung would leave the state to practice medicine in Colorado.
“I had a giant target on my back,” Spung said. “Everyone knew exactly what I was doing.”
“I was unwilling to stay and put myself and my family at risk like that. Especially when I was only a year out from 11 years of training,” Spung said.
The threat of prosecution is top of mind for physicians providing care under bans. After a Texas woman asked a state court for an emergency abortion last year and a lower court ruled she could get one, state Attorney General Ken Paxton sent a letter to Houston hospitals threatening liability if they provided the woman, Kate Cox, with an abortion. The Texas Supreme Court later overturned the court ruling and denied Cox an abortion.
By that point, Cox had already decided to leave the state to get an abortion.
Left unsupported
Spung said she felt unsupported by medical facilities in Tennessee when it came to providing lifesaving abortion care.
“I tried really hard with the other abortion care doctors in the state to come up with a unified response to certain emergencies that might come up — the common things like PPROM, significant vaginal bleeding, ectopic pregnancy, cesarean-section scar ectopic pregnancies,” Spung said.
“We worked really hard to get all of the hospitals on board so that everybody was providing the same care … [and] it is seen as the standard of care instead of something outside the bounds of the law,” Spung said. “That just didn’t happen.”
Hospitals were unwilling to have a unified conversation and it was left up to physicians to make the tough decisions, Spung said.
“Anytime there was someone with a complicated pregnancy that may or may not need abortion care, I was the call. I was the person who answered those questions. I was the one who figured out where they could go, who could see them, whether or not they could legally be taken care of in the state or not,” Spung said.
At Vanderbilt, a committee of physicians review patient cases before determining whether they can provide emergency care in line with Tennessee’s abortion ban. But in Chattanooga, it was left up to Spung to make those decisions, she said.
Physicians in Tennessee have also lobbied to add an exception that would permit abortions in cases of fatal fetal anomalies, but lawmakers were not receptive to the push, according to Osmundson. Meanwhile, physicians are regularly seeing patients with fatal fetal anomalies.
“There are huge delays in care for women who are facing these very severe fetal anomalies that are not compatible with life and they are, you know, either forced to continue that pregnancy in the state of Tennessee to watch their child die, or they have to go out of state,” Osmundson said.
In Colorado, Spung’s practice has seen patients from across states with abortion bans, including Texas, Kansas, Nebraska, Wyoming, Idaho, Utah, North Dakota, South Dakota and Oklahoma.
“Our later abortion numbers increased eight times in the year after Dobbs and people are traveling at least 250 miles one way for care,” Spung said.
‘Strength in numbers’
Meanwhile, physicians in North Carolina and Ohio were able to do what Tennessee physicians attempted unsuccessfully.
In Ohio — where an abortion ban has been blocked by a court order — physicians brought together major hospital academic systems and came up with a unified approach to emergency conditions and how they would treat them, according to Spung.
In North Carolina, abortion providers came together and began meeting regularly to confer over care.
“We felt like we had strength in numbers, if we could be pretty unified with how care was being delivered across the state, then there was going to be less discrepancy, less confusion and less likelihood that any of those procedures would be flagged if everybody was doing things kind of the same,” Dr. Clayton Alfonso, an OB-GYN in the state, told ABC News.
“That being said, every institution has their own attorney group and so not everything is perfectly similar,” Alfonso said. “But we try to keep it as close as possible.”
Physicians in the state have resisted requests from legislators to compile a list of conditions that meet exceptions, saying a list could never include all the emergency conditions, diagnoses or complications that arise during pregnancy. But internally, specialists have established a list of conditions they believe meet the exceptions, according to Alfonso, which they are keeping close.
Hospitals and facilities respond to bans
Medical facilities’ responses to bans have varied around the country, in part due to differences between bans.
In North Carolina, Duke University Medical Center’s administration and its OB-GYN chair have been “very supportive” of physicians since the ban went into effect, Alfonso said.
“We were told to care for the patient, and we’ll figure it out on the back end afterwards. [The hospital] said, ‘Trust your medical opinion, your medical judgment — there is no board, there is no conferring,'” Alfonso said.
When it comes to determining what fetal anomalies are “life-limiting” — the term used in the state law — and meet the exception, physicians have relied on high-risk obstetric physicians.
“I believe they have an internal list of things that they’ve written down that they know that they do as ‘life-limiting,’ but that list has not been circulated. It’s been kept pretty close, in trying to make sure that it doesn’t get into the wrong hands of potential future legislation,” Alfonso said.
Compounding the access crisis
The risks and tough decisions physicians are having to make are already driving some away from states with bans, creating what Spung called a “brain drain,” especially of physicians trained to provide complex, lifesaving, medically necessary abortions.
And replacing them will be incredibly difficult.
“There are going to be times where patients come in and are miscarrying and are bleeding to death in front of you, and you don’t have time to give them medication to open their cervix to help them deliver. You need to take them to the operating room and remove the pregnancy and the safest way to do that is either with a dilation and curettage or dilation and evacuation,” Spung said.
An entire generation of OB-GYN providers in states with abortion bans will be unable to get that training.
“It’s going to become an entire vacuum,” Spung said. “Knowing how to safely provide that care can quite honestly save lives.”