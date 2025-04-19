More than 30 million on alert for severe weather over Easter weekend

More than 30 million on alert for severe weather over Easter weekend
Forecast via ABC News

(NEW YORK) — More than 30 million Americans are on alert for severe weather this Easter weekend, as several states in the Heartland have already been slammed with tornadoes, hail and damaging winds.

The National Weather Service’s office in Omaha, Nebraska, confirmed 5 tornadoes in the area on Thursday. The strongest of these was an EF-3 tornado that tracked across portions of Northern Douglas County and Southeast Washington County (about 11 miles north of Omaha). Two more tornadoes were confirmed in Nebraska, and the other two tornadoes were confirmed in Iowa.

On Friday, hail larger than tennis ball size was reported in Evansville and Edgerton, Wisconsin, with hail larger than golf ball size hail being reported elsewhere across southern Wisconsin. Downed trees and power lines were reported across portions of southern Wisconsin, northern Illinois, southern Missouri, northwestern Arkansas, central Oklahoma, and northern Texas.

The severe weather threat for Saturday shifts focus to central Texas, southeast Oklahoma, northwest Arkansas, and southwestern Missouri, including the cities of Dallas and Abilene, Texas; Fort Smith and Texarkana, Arkansas; Norman, Oklahoma; and Springfield, Missouri.

The primary hazards for these thunderstorms will be damaging wind gusts and large hail, with a few isolated tornadoes possible, primarily for central Texas and southeastern Oklahoma.

The current batch of heavy rain and severe weather will continue across the area stretching from central Texas up to north-central Illinois until about midday Saturday, by which point it’ll fizzle out.

By early evening Saturday, more storms will begin to fire up across central Texas, west of Dallas, and central Oklahoma.

Later Saturday, these broken lines of storms will start transitioning into messy bands of storms and showers. For the rest of the overnight from here, the main concern will shift from severe storms to heavy rain and potential flash flooding in the region.

The severe weather activity ramps up on Sunday for areas to the east. The severe weather threat for then will be focused on parts of far northeastern Texas, far northwestern Louisiana, eastern Oklahoma, most of Arkansas and Missouri, and southwestern Illinois.

The primary threats for Sunday’s severe weather will be damaging wind gusts, large hail, and tornadoes, with the greatest damaging wind gust and tornado potential centered over portions of northern Arkansas into Missouri and far west-central Illinois.

Flash flood threat for Plains, Mississippi Valley

Because of the slow nature of this storm system, an increasing flash flooding threat will be present throughout the holiday weekend for parts of the Plains and Mississippi Valley as heavy rain will track over the same areas for a few days.

Flood Watches are in effect across portions of northern Texas, east-central Oklahoma, northwestern Arkansas, southeastern Kansas, south-central Missouri, and southwestern Illinois.

Winter storm and fire weather threats

The same system that is bringing wet and stormy weather for the Plains and Midwest is also bringing a blast of winter weather across parts of the Four Corners and Central Rockies. Winter weather alerts remain in effect cross multiple states for total snowfall between 6-12 inches with locally up to 20 inches in the higher elevations.

Meanwhile to the south of the wintry weather, yet another day of a critical fire weather threat across the Southwest U.S. Fire Weather Warnings are in effect for southeastern New Mexico and western Texas for Saturday for very low relative humidity (as low as 4%) and wind gusts up to 50 mph.

An elevated fire weather threat is also present for the western Florida panhandle for Saturday because of low relative humidity (25%-35%) and wind gusts up to 20 mph.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

DHS arrests another student involved in Columbia university protests
DHS arrests another student involved in Columbia university protests
Robert Nickelsberg/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — The Department of Homeland Security has arrested a second student who was involved with Columbia University protests, the agency announced.

Leqaa Korda was arrested by agents from Homeland Security Investigations for allegedly overstaying her expired visa — which terminated on Jan. 26, 2022. She was also allegedly arrested in 2024 for her involvement in the protests, according to DHS.

Korda is a Palestinian from the West Bank, according to DHS.

The arrest comes nearly a week after plain-clothed Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers arrested Mahmoud Khalil, a green card holder who was also involved in the protests at Columbia University.

The agency said another student involved in the protests — Ranjani Srinivasan, an urban planning student at Columbia and Indian citizen — used the CBP Home app to self-deport.

“It is a privilege to be granted a visa to live and study in the United States of America,” DHS Secretary Kristi Noem said. “When you advocate for violence and terrorism that privilege should be revoked, and you should not be in this country. I am glad to see one of the Columbia University terrorist sympathizers use the CBP Home app to self-deport.”

Federal agents with DHS also searched two Columbia University student residences Thursday night but did not arrest or detain anyone.

In a statement, Columbia President Katrina Armstrong said the DHS agents had two search warrants signed by a federal magistrate judge authorizing them to enter non-public areas of the university and conduct searches of two student rooms.

“I am writing heartbroken to inform you that we had federal agents from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) in two University residences tonight,” Armstrong said in the statement. “No one was arrested or detained. No items were removed, and no further action was taken.”

The searches were part of the Trump administration’s crackdown on individuals it has described as espousing the views of Hamas and threatening the safety of Jewish students, according to sources.

Khalil was one of the leaders of the university encampment protests last spring, and is being held in Louisiana.

Khalil, a green card holder who has not been charged with a crime, is set to appear before an immigration judge on March 27.

Trump administration officials have said Khalil was detained for his purported support of Hamas. Baher Azmy, one of Khalil’s lawyers, called his client’s alleged alignment with Hamas “false and preposterous.”

Earlier Thursday, at least 98 people were arrested at a protest in the lobby of Trump Tower in New York City calling for Khalil’s release.

Separately, Columbia University announced Thursday that students who occupied the campus’ Hamilton Hall during pro-Palestinian protests last spring have been expelled, suspended for several years or had their degrees temporarily revoked.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Active-duty airman arrested for allegedly killing woman on South Dakota base
Active-duty airman arrested for allegedly killing woman on South Dakota base
Douglas Sacha/Getty Images

(RAPID CITY, S.D.) — An active-duty airman was arrested on Friday for allegedly killing a 21-year-old woman on an air base in South Dakota, according to the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office.

Quinterius Chappelle, 24, an active-duty airman stationed at Ellsworth Air Force Base in South Dakota, faces second-degree murder charges for allegedly killing 21-year-old Sahela Sangrait, the sheriff’s office said in a statement on Saturday.

On March 4, a hiker discovered Sangrait’s body at a location south of Hill City, South Dakota, near the Pennington County and Cluster County line.

Officials said the human remains were “badly decomposed,” and the body was later identified as Sangrait, who had been missing since Aug. 10, 2024.

Sangrait was last known to be staying with a friend in Eagle Butte, South Dakota, and said she was traveling to Box Elder, South Dakota, “to get some of her things, then planned to travel to California,” according to a missing persons poster shared on Facebook.

Authorities determined that Sangrait was murdered at the air base. The relationship between Chappelle and Sangrait has not yet been made clear.

“This investigation has been an excellent collaboration of local, state and federal law enforcement agencies in our area to include the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, Rapid City Police Department, South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation, Bureau of Indian Affairs Missing and Murdered Unit, Federal Bureau of Investigation and the U.S. Air Force Office of Special Investigations,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

Chappelle is being held at Pennington County Jail and no bond has been established, according to jail records. It is not yet clear whether Chappelle has legal representation.

The case will be prosecuted by the United States Attorney’s Office, the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone with additional information related to Sangrait’s murder should contact the Rapid City FBI office at 605-343-9632.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Once-in-a-generation extreme weather event to begin Wednesday with tornadoes, flooding
Once-in-a-generation extreme weather event to begin Wednesday with tornadoes, flooding

(OKLAHOMA CITY, OK) — A once-in-a-generation extreme weather event is expected to begin Wednesday, starting with a tornado outbreak and continuing into the weekend with the possibility of flooding in epic proportions — with all the severe weather devastating the same corridor.

Overnight, two tornadoes were reported in Kansas. Hail larger than golf balls was reported in Oklahoma. And 80 mph winds were reported in Nebraska.

A particularly dangerous situation flood watch has been issued across parts of three states for Wednesday through Sunday.

And an exceedingly rare double whammy of high risk for tornadoes, and then high risk for extreme flooding, has been issued for the same area.

Gusts up to 50 mph are possible on Wednesday for more than 65 million Americans across 13 states from Texas to Ohio.

The risk for tornadoes is already increasing as a line of storms moves into Oklahoma. And very large hail and damaging winds are also possible.

A tornado watch is in place for much of Oklahoma, eastern Kansas, and northwest Missouri until 10 a.m. CT.

A line of severe storms is stretching at about 6 a.m. CT for hundreds of miles from Kansas City, Missouri, to Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, with gusts up to 60 mph.

A rare high risk for destructive storms — strong long-track tornadoes of EF3+ strength, very large hail up to the size of tennis balls, and destructive winds greater than 70 mph — are all possible.

Areas under Wednesday’s high risk – timing between 3 p.m. and midnight – stretch from Memphis, Tennessee, to Paducah, Kentucky, including Jackson, Tennessee, and Jonesboro, Arkansas.

And there’s a moderate risk — level four of five — where strong tornadoes, very large hail, and damaging winds are also possible – from Little Rock, Arkansas, to Louisville, Kentucky. An enhanced risk — level three — is also in effect from Dallas, Texas, to Chicago, Illinois, to near Detroit, Michigan.

Storms are expected to reach Memphis close to 6 p.m. CT, if not sooner, and then their heavy rain event begins and the faucet may not shut off for days.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.