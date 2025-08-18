More than 350 killed in monsoon flooding in Pakistan, emergency officials say

Muhammad Reza/Anadolu via Getty Images

(LONDON) — Over 350 people have died in a 72 hour period in Pakistan due to monsoon flooding, Pakistan’s National Disaster Management Authority reported, bringing the total number of people killed to over 650 since June 26.

Over 180 others were reported injured, and rescue efforts are ongoing after heavy rains halted operations for several hours on Monday, according to Reuters.

A deluge of rain triggered floods and landslides, sweeping people away and flooding and destroying homes, officials said.

Updates from the National Disaster Management Authority indicated that the majority of deaths were caused by the flash floods, while smaller percentages were caused by houses collapsing and lightning. Deaths were concentrated in the mountainous northern region of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

“My heartfelt condolences go out to the bereaved families. We stand in solidarity with our brothers and sisters in this hour of grief,” wrote Pakistan’s prime minister, Shehbaz Sharif, on X. “The Government is mobilising all resources for rescue and relief operations.”

But some residents reportedly said they feel the government is not providing enough support in the aftermath of the floods.

“We’re poor people here, and nine feet of water flooded our homes. People have suffered huge losses – everything, even basic utensils,” Mohammad Shabbir, a garment factory owner in Rawalpindi, told Reuters last month. “No one from the government has checked on us or offered help. They didn’t even show sympathy. It’s like we’re invisible.”

Other residents echoed his sentiment. “The authorities haven’t lifted a finger. They visit briefly in big vehicles, take note, and leave, while we, the most vulnerable, are left to fend for ourselves,” Rawalpindi resident Shehbaz Ali told Reuters.

The Pakistani government stated in a news conference that it had sufficient resources for recovery efforts and does not require foreign assistance at this time, reported the Associated Press.

In 2022, devastating floods in Pakistan left a third of the country submerged, about 15,000 dead or injured, and 8 million displaced, according to the United Nations Development Programme.

Pakistan faces some of the highest disaster risk levels in the world in part due to high exposure to flooding and tropical cyclones, according to the World Bank.

A 2022 study from World Weather Attribution concluded that climate change likely increased extreme monsoon rainfall.

As rescue and recovery efforts continue, Pakistanis affected by the flooding are attempting to rebuild their lives and homes. “Those with means might be able to bear the loss, but we can’t,” said Shabbir. “We’re just struggling to survive.”

5 die of malnutrition in Gaza in past 24 hours, health officials say
Hassan Jedi/Anadolu via Getty Images

(LONDON) — Hospitals in the Gaza Strip recorded five deaths over the past 24 hours due to malnutrition, the Gaza Ministry of Health in the Hamas-run territory said on Monday.

All of those who died from malnutrition in the past 24 hours were adults, the ministry said.

The deaths bring the total number of people who have died due to hunger since the conflict began nearly two years ago to 180 people, including 93 children, the ministry said.

Israeli airstrikes target Yemen airport as Netanyahu warns Houthis, Iran
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

(LONDON) — Israel launched airstrikes on Sana’a International Airport in the Yemeni capital on Wednesday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said, warning of the possibility of further attacks on the Iran-backed Houthi movement that controls the area.

“We work according to a simple rule: Whoever harms us, we harm them,” Netanyahu said in a statement posted to X by his office. “Whoever does not understand this with force, will now understand it with greater force.”

“But, as I have said more than once: The Houthis are only the symptom. The main driving force behind them is Iran, which is responsible for the aggression emanating from Yemen,” Netanyahu continued.

The Houthis have been attacking regional shipping and launching drones and missiles toward Israel since Hamas’ deadly surprise attack on Israel on Oct. 7, 2023. The Houthis say their attacks are a protest of Israel’s war against Hamas in Gaza.

In response, the Israel Defense Forces have attacked a range of targets in Houthi-controlled Yemen. The IDF has previously bombed the airport in Sana’a in December 2024 and earlier this month.

The IDF said in a Wednesday statement that the latest attack targeted “the central airport in Sana’a and an aircraft belonging to the Houthi terrorist organization.”

“The aircraft that were attacked were used by the Houthi terrorist regime to transport terrorists who promoted terrorist acts against the state of Israel,” the IDF said.

“The IDF is determined to continue to act and strike with force anyone who poses a threat to the residents of the state of Israel, at whatever distance is required,” the IDF said.

Yemenia Airlines condemned the strike.

“Another Yemenia Airlines plane was directly and cowardly targeted this morning, just moments before the scheduled boarding of pilgrims,” the airline said in a statement Wednesday. “The plane had received all necessary permits for landing, operation, and takeoff from all relevant authorities.”

“Accordingly, we announce to the Yemeni and international public opinion the complete (temporary) suspension of Yemenia Airlines flights from Sana’a International Airport until further notice,” the statement continued. “This is a result of this cowardly terrorist act that targeted a Yemeni civilian aircraft, belonging to a national company that has distanced itself from all conflicts and is fully dedicated to serving all our noble people without discrimination.”

Last month, the Houthis agreed to end attacks on American commercial shipping in the region in exchange for an end to the intense U.S. airstrikes against them, a campaign President Donald Trump began in March.

The Houthis have said that the agreement does not include stopping its attacks on Israel, and have since launched multiple drones and ballistic missiles toward the country.

ABC News’ Guy Davies contributed to this report.

Hundreds of drones attack Russia with impacts, disruption reported in Moscow
Ukrinform/NurPhoto via Getty Images

(LONDON) — Hundreds of Ukrainian drones crossed into Russia overnight into Wednesday morning, dozens of which targeted Moscow and again caused disruption to flights in and out of the capital, according to officials there.

Russia’s Defense Ministry said its forces shot down 296 Ukrainian drones over 12 regions — including the capital Moscow — during the latest round of long-range strikes.

Moscow Governor Andrei Vorobyov said on Telegram that at least 42 drones were downed over the region. Vorobyov reported damage to three homes in the town of Chekhov around 40 miles south of the capital.

Moscow’s Sheremetyevo International Airport — one of four international airports in the capital — also warned travelers of delays due to flight restrictions imposed during the latest drone attack. Recent weeks have seen regular disruptions to Moscow’s airports during such strikes.

Andriy Kovalenko, the head of the Counter-Disinformation Center operating as part of Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council, said on Telegram there were “some pretty good hits” during Tuesday night’s attack.

Among the targets were the Dubna Machine-Building Plant — involved in the production of aviation, missile and drone technology, Kovalenko said — in the city of Dubna, around 70 miles north of Moscow.

Kovalenko said the Technopark ELMA-Zelenograd facility — which hosts the development of microelectronics, IT, robotics and medical equipment — was also targeted. The facility “is one of the centers where import substitution of critical components previously imported from the West takes place,” Kovalenko said.

ABC News could not immediately verify Kovalenko’s claim of successful strikes on the facilities.

Russia continued its own long-range attacks on Ukraine overnight. Ukraine’s air force said Moscow launched six missiles and 88 strike drones into the country, of which 71 drones were shot down or otherwise neutralized. The air force said it recorded impacts in eight locations.

The intensity of strikes by both sides have only increased since President Donald Trump’s return to office in January, the president having promised to end Russia’s war on its neighbor war in 24 hours. Trump has not delivered on that promise, and his frustration appears to have been building in recent weeks with the continued failure of U.S.-led ceasefire efforts.

Trump called Putin “absolutely crazy” in a Sunday social media post, then on Tuesday said Putin “doesn’t realize is that if it weren’t for me, lots of really bad things would have already happened to Russia, and I mean REALLY BAD. He’s playing with fire!”

The U.S. and Ukraine are now waiting for Russia to deliver its peace memorandum — a document promised by Putin to Trump during a phone call between the two leaders earlier this month. Russia’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said Tuesday that Moscow was still working on the document.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy cast doubt on the Russian proposal. “They’ve already spent over a week on this,” he wrote on social media on Tuesday. “They talk a lot about diplomacy. But when, in the midst of all that, there are constant Russian strikes, constant killings, relentless assaults, and even preparations for new offensives.”

On Wednesday, Andriy Yermak — the head of Zelenskyy’s presidential office — wrote on Telegram, “Russians are masters of empty words.”

