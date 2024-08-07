More than 40% of LGBTQ youth said they considered suicide in the past year, CDC report finds

(NEW YORK) — Youth who identify as LGBTQ+ reported higher rates of poor mental health and experiencing suicidal thoughts and behaviors than their cisgender and heterosexual peers, a new U.S. survey found.

In 2023, more than three in five LGBTQ+ — lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, questioning or another non-heterosexual identity — high school students said they experienced persistent feelings of sadness or hopelessness, and more than half reported having poor mental health, according to the latest results of the Youth Risk Behavior Survey, published Tuesday morning by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

“Across all of those outcomes that we looked at, experience of violence, poor mental health and suicidal thoughts and behaviors, we do see this really significant disparity between LGBTQ+ young people and their cisgender and heterosexual peers,” Dr. Kathleen Ethier, director of the CDC’s division of adolescent and school health, told ABC News. “That has been the case for a while.”

The Youth Risk Behavior Survey is conducted every other year and surveys thousands of high school-age children from public and private schools between grades 9 and 12 across all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

Ethier said 2023 was the first year that a question on transgender identity was included in the national survey “and so it’s the first time that we’re really able to look at that group as a whole, and the findings are quite stark, as they have been in previous years.”

LGBTQ+ students were more likely than their peers to report experiencing persistent feelings of sadness or hopelessness, poor mental health and suicidal thoughts and behaviors, according to the survey.

In 2023, 65% said they experienced persistent feelings of sadness and hopelessness during the past year compared to 31% of cisgender and heterosexual peers, according to the survey. Additionally, 53% said they experienced poor mental health during the last 30 days in comparison to 21% of their peers, they survey said.

The report also found that 41% of LGBTQ+ youth seriously considered attempting suicide in the past year and one in five — 20% — did attempt suicide.

LGBTQ+ students were also at higher risk of substance use than their peers. In 2023, LGBTQ+ high school students said they were about twice as likely to have ever used illicit drugs and prescription opioids.

The report found that 26% of LGBTQ+ students said they drank alcohol in the past 30 days compared to 21% of cisgender and heterosexual students. Additionally, 25% of LGBTQ+ students said they used marijuana compared to 14% of their peers.

It also found that 18% of LGBTQ+ students reported having ever misused prescription opioids and 15% reported having ever used illicit drugs. Comparatively, 8% of cisgender and heterosexual students said they had used or misused illicit drugs or prescription opioids.

Additionally, LGBTQ+ students were more likely than cisgender and heterosexual students to currently be misusing prescription opioids — such as codeine, Vicodin, OxyContin, Hydrocodone or Percocet — with 7% of LGBTQ+ youth saying they had misused these drugs in the past 30 days compared to 3% of cisgender and heterosexual students.

What’s more, LGBTQ+ youth were more likely to experience violence, according to the survey. Nearly three in 10 LGBTQ+ students said they were bullied at school and nearly two in 10 missed school because of safety concerns.

In the report, the CDC said schools that have put policies and practices in place in place to support LGBTQ+ youth have seen improved mental health and fewer suicidal thoughts and behaviors among this population as well as among heterosexual and cisgender youth.

“We also know how to make things better for LGBTQ+ young people, and so we know that there are things that their schools could be doing to make them feel safer and more supported, and that when their schools do that, not only do LGBTQ+ young people do better, but their heterosexual peers do better as well,” Ethier said. “And so, we are really focused on making sure that we can do everything that we can do to get those effective policies and practices out there for schools and so that they can create better environments for those young people.”

The report also had some positive findings regarding the general U.S. teen population including a decrease in teen girls saying they experienced persistent sadness and hopelessness between 2021 and 2022 and a decrease in reported attempted suicide among Black youth.

“We’re not out of the woods, yet. We clearly have more work to do,” Ethier said. “But what this tells us is that when we focus in on an issue for young people, when we come together, we do what young people need us to do, we can really make a difference and improve their health and well-being.”

If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide – free, confidential help is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Call or text the national lifeline at 988.

(PORTLAND, Ore.) — A lawsuit is accusing an Oregon health care system of negligence after more than 2,000 patients were possibly exposed to HIV and hepatitis.

The plaintiffs — known as E.P, K.R., C.R. and D.C. — all of whom live in Clackamas County, Oregon, said they all received anesthesia for surgeries at various medical centers under Providence Health between March 2022 and February 2024, according to the complaint.

All the patients were later informed that the physician who administered anesthesia “failed to adhere to infection control procedures” and, as a result, all had potentially been exposed to hepatitis B, hepatitis C and HIV, the complaint says.

It is unclear which protocols were violated. Providence Health declined ABC News’ request for comment, citing “pending litigation.”

Hospital and health officials announced earlier this month that as many as 2,200 patients were possibly exposed to the infections. Providence said in a statement on July 11 that patients were at low risk of exposure and that those who were exposed would either receive a letter in the mail or a notification on the MyChart portal used by Providence.

“Out of an abundance of caution, we are encouraging these patients to get a blood test to screen for the aforementioned infections, at no cost,” Providence said in a statement. “If a patient tests positive, Providence will reach out to discuss their test results and next steps. ”

At the time, Oregon Health Authority said in a statement there were no investigations underway but “acknowledge[d] the worry, pain and loss suffered by anyone affected by a health care-associated infection (HAI).”

According to the complaint, the anesthesiologist was employed by Oregon Anesthesiology Group (OAG) but treated patients at various Providence medical centers between 2017 and 2023.

OAG stopped providing services to Providence in November 2023. In June 2024, OAG learned that one of its anesthesiologists had violated infection control practices. The physician was suspended and, following an investigation, terminated, the lawsuit states.

The group did not immediately respond to ABC News’ request for comment.

“The safety of our patients is our top priority. When we learned that the physician had violated infection control practices, we suspended him, informed our partners Legacy Health and Providence, and then began an investigation that resulted in the physician’s termination,” OAG said in a statement earlier this month, according to USA Today. “Even though the risk of infection was low, new protocols and procedures have been put in place to prevent similar incidents in the future.”

The lawsuit states that the patients now have to undergo medical treatment for exposure “which would not have been necessary in the absence of [the d]efendants’ violations alleged herein, and have to live with severe emotional and mental anguish due to [the defendants’] negligence.”

Additionally, the complaint states that hepatitis and HIV are often not detectable for months after initial infections, so the patient “will live with the anxiety, stress, and emotional distress that they may be infected with hepatitis B, hepatitis C and/or HIV.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states that HIV and Hepatitis C may be detected as early as weeks after exposure.

The plaintiffs are suing for negligence and/or gross negligence on the part of Providence and OAG and have asked for a jury trial. They are seeking class action certification and also asking for an unspecified amount in damages, injunctive relief, declaratory judgments, costs and attorneys’ fees, according to the complaint.

“Over 2,000 patients have now learned they were at risk of having contracted an infectious disease because of the defendants’ alleged failure to implement proper protocols to prevent this possible exposure,” Adam Polk of Girard Sharp, one of the attorneys representing the plaintiffs, said in a statement to ABC News.

“Since shortly after these notifications were sent out, we have been speaking with patients on a daily basis who were impacted by the potential exposure, they are obviously distressed and concerned about their health and the health of their loved ones,” attorney Joe Sauder of Sauder Schelkopf, who is also representing the plaintiffs, told ABC News in a statement.

Mark says he can now play Solitaire, send text messages and watch movies, all without the use of his hands. — Synchron

(NEW YORK) — An American man with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) has become the first patient in the world to use an Apple Vision Pro via an implantable brain-computer interface (BCI).

This means the patient, a 64-year-old man named Mark from western Pennsylvania, is able to use the device using his thoughts rather than using hand or voice commands. Mark is not giving his last name to preserve his privacy.

Mark doesn’t have the use of hands but has been able to play Solitaire, bring up screens to watch movies and TV shows and even send text messages.

He said the implant has given him back some of his independence that he had started to lose as his ALS progressed.

“I lived alone for quite a long time, so I was used to doing all everything for myself and, when you lose that ability, I’m not gonna lie, it’s been a challenge to not be able to do things for myself,” Mark told ABC News. “I can see down the road … of endless possibilities.”

‘A punch in the gut’

In 2020, Mark started realizing that he couldn’t pinch together the thumb and forefinger of his left hand. He originally believed he was beginning to develop a condition like carpal tunnel until he dropped a cup of coffee and decided it was time to visit a doctor.

An orthopedic doctor he was seeing for separate lower back issues suspected he might be experiencing a pinched nerve in his neck and a surgery was planned to fuse four vertebrae together, but the doctor recommended Mark see a neurologist first.

Mark had an appointment in January 2021 and through a series of tests, confirmed he had ALS.

“Unfortunately, that was kind of a punch in the gut,” he said. “Unfortunately, with this disease, it’s 100% fatal but mine fortunately is a little bit slower progression.”

Mark said the paralysis has since climbed up his left arm, across his shoulders and down his right arm, and he’s since also begun to experience some weakness in his neck.

How BCIs work

A BCI is a sensor that is implanted and translates brain signals into an action outside of the body.

There are different types of BCIs. Neuralink — developed by Neuralink Corp., founded by Elon Musk — is a small chip inserted directly into the brain tissue and requires brain surgery.

The BCI developed by the company Synchron involves a device implanted into one of the veins within the brain and is a minimally invasive procedure.

BCIs are designed to be used by people who struggle with neurological disabilities, such as a brain or spinal cord injury, or a degenerative disease like ALS.

“BCI research really started back in the ’90s, so this isn’t a new idea,” Dr. Leah Croll, a neurologist at Maimonides Hospital, in Brooklyn, New York, told ABC News. “But in the last five years or so, technology has just evolved at such a rapid pace, in large part thanks to AI, and so now we’re seeing this explosion of BCI research and applications like we never have before.”

Recently, Synchron announced that it was able to connect its BCI to the Apple Vision Pro, the virtual reality headset. The sensor translates the brain signals, which, in turn, allows the patient to control the headset hands-free.

“It allows them to have some independence and some agency in choosing an immersive experience for themselves,” Croll said.

A representative for Apple did not immediately return ABC News’ request for comment.

Allowing more independence

Mark worked at his job in the wholesale flower industry until December 2022 when it became apparent that he was beginning to experience weakness in his right arm and could no longer drive.

He got accepted into a drug study that he started at Emory University in Georgia, and continued in western Pennsylvania, when his doctors first informed him about BCIs.

“At the last appointment for that drug study … it was at that appointment that I found out about this study, working with the BCI, and I was all in,” Mark said. “I wanted to be able to help and do what I could. So, I assessed the risk, and it was very minimal, with this particular BCI.”

Mark said the procedure for the implant took place in August 2023 and he became connected to the BCI in October 2023.

He and the contacts from Synchron have been working on tasks with the BCI about twice a week and began working the Apple Vision Pro two months ago.

“I’m playing solitaire so little bit of entertainment there,” Mark said. “I can access Apple TV and HBO Max if I want to watch a movie … there’s an app that we are working with that kind of highlights, different artistic styles and painters and whatnot. So that’s been really interesting for me.”

He went on, “Not being able to use my arms anymore, it’s one thing to lay or sit and watch TV all day, but to be able to do other things as well like playing Solitaire for a little bit or working with other apps, it’s really been a game-changer.”

Croll said there are so many day-to-day activities able-bodied people take for granted.

“Just the simple act of going to the movies for an able-bodied person, they can decide on a whim that they want to go to a movie, and they can just do it,” she said. “For somebody who has a serious neurologic disease, they cannot decide that on a whim. That requires a whole team of people to help get them there, it requires an awful lot of logistical planning. And, of course, the assumption that they can go to the movie theater is predicated on the movie theater, even being able to accommodate their needs at all.”

Croll said BCIs integrated with virtual reality could revolutionize the way that neurologic patients are treated. But there are ethical issues to consider, including privacy concerns and learning more if the technology has any impacts on a patient’s normal brain function.

Mark said he hopes his story encourages other patients who have lost function in their limbs or have become non-verbal.

“It is a punch in the gut when you get a diagnosis like this because there is no cure for this disease,” he said. “I always say I have two ways when I get up in the morning: I can either choose to wallow in self-pity, or I can get up and do what I can to be a resource and a help for others. I choose the latter.”

(NEW YORK) — A major ice cream producer has recalled products sold by multiple brands due to potential listeria contamination, the Food and Drug Administration said.

The manufacturer — Totally Cool, Inc. of Owings Mills, Maryland — has recalled products from more than a dozen brands, including Friendly’s, Hershey’s Ice Cream, Jeni’s and the Frozen Farmer, due to the “possible health risk,” the FDA said.

No illnesses have been reported to date, the FDA said in its alert on Monday.

“Totally Cool, Inc. has ceased the production and distribution of the affected products due to FDA sampling which discovered the presence of Listeria monocytogenes,” the FDA said. “The company continues its investigation and is taking preventive actions. No other products produced by Totally Cool, Inc. are impacted by this recall.”

ABC News has reached out to Totally Cool for comment.

The full list of recalled products can be found here. They were distributed nationwide, available in retail locations and for direct delivery.

Consumers who have purchased any of the products are asked to return them for a full refund or throw them away.

Taharka Brothers Ice Cream, one of the impacted brands, said it outsourced production of two of its more popular ice cream flavors — honey graham and key lime pie — to Totally Cool.

“While no listeria has been detected in our ice cream, or any of the ice cream produced at Totally Cool, the FDA is requiring a full recall out of an abundance of caution,” Taharka said in a statement.

The company said it will begin making pints of the two flavors at its own factory “immediately.”

Chipwich was also among the brands included in the recall. Crave Better Foods said in a statement Monday that it operates a separate production line at the same Totally Cool facility and has issued a voluntary recall of its vanilla chocolate chip Chipwich ice cream cookie sandwiches “out of an abundance of caution and care for the product and its loyal fans.”

Crave Better Foods said it received a report from the Totally Cool facility about a “possible health issue” on a production line used to make frozen ice cream cakes.

Listeria monocytogenes can cause “serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems,” the FDA said.

Symptoms of listeria infection include high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, the FDA said. Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

