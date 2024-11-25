More than a dozen missing after tourist boat sinks off Egyptian coast, officials say

More than a dozen missing after tourist boat sinks off Egyptian coast, officials say
Berezko via Getty Images

(CAIRO) — More than a dozen tourists were feared missing after a diving boat sank off Egypt’s Red Sea coast, authorities said on Monday.

The boat, The Sea Story, sank off the southeastern Egyptian town of Marsa Alam, near the Shaab Satayah area, which is popular for its coral reefs, the Red Sea Governorate said in a statement.

Sixteen of the 44 people on board were still missing Monday afternoon, officials said. The other 28 had been rescued, officials said.

The boat had 31 tourists of various nationalities and at least a dozen crew members on board when it sank, officials said. Two Americans were on board, a local council source told ABC News on Monday.

The U.S. Embassy in Cairo told ABC News it was not aware of any U.S. citizen fatalities in the incident.

“We are aware of the incident that occurred and are in touch with the authorities to provide assistance as necessary. At this time, we are not aware of any U.S. citizen fatalities or unaccounted for U.S. citizens,” spokesperson Gina Cabrera told ABC News.

Some passengers were trapped inside cabins on the tourist boat and were unable to escape, the Red Sea Governate said.

The search-and-rescue operations have stopped for the day, the governate added.

Gov. Amr Hanafy had said earlier that some tourists were rescued, without revealing how many remained missing. A search-and-rescue helicopter airlifted some survivors from the Wadi el Gemal reserve area to receive treatment, and a frigate was dispatched to assist with the ongoing rescue efforts.

The Sea Story set sail from the port of Ghalib in Marsa Alam on Sunday for a diving trip and was scheduled to arrive at Hurghada Marina on Friday.

A crew member sent a distress signal at 5.30 a.m. on Monday before the ship dropped off the radar, officials said.

Egypt’s Red Sea resorts are popular with tourists for their beaches and diving spots.

ABC News’ Joe Simonetti contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar killed in Gaza by IDF forces, Israel says
Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar killed in Gaza by IDF forces, Israel says
Ali Jadallah/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

(LONDON) Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar was killed by Israeli forces in the Gaza Strip on Thursday, Israel Foreign Minister Israel Katz said.

The IDF initially said it was “checking the possibility” that the Hamas leader was among three killed in Gaza and were working to confirm identification through dental images and DNA testing.

The 62-year-old has served as Hamas’ leader in Gaza since 2017 and assumed leadership of the group’s Political Bureau after the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh in Iran this July.

He has been credited as the mastermind behind the Oct. 7, 2023, attack on Israel that led to the deaths of 1,200 people, the worst terrorist attack in Israel’s history.

President Joe Biden had been briefed on Israel’s investigation into whether Israel killed Sinwar, according to a senior administration official.

The Israelis also notified U.S. Department of Defense officials, including Secretary Lloyd Austin, about Sinwar’s potential death, a U.S. defense official said per a pool report.

In 1989, an Israeli court sentenced Sinwar to four life sentences for his role in killing suspected Palestinian informers and plotting to murder two Israeli soldiers.

Sinwar spent the following 22 years in prison before becoming one of more than 1,000 Palestinian detainees released in 2011 in exchange for Israeli soldier Gilad Shalit, who had been held hostage by Hamas for five years.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

ABC News’ Guy Davies contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

7 dead in suspected terror shooting, stabbing in Tel Aviv amid Iran missile attack
7 dead in suspected terror shooting, stabbing in Tel Aviv amid Iran missile attack
Leon Neal/Getty Images

(TEL AVIV, Israel) — At least seven people were killed and eight others injured in a stabbing and shooting attack Tuesday night in Tel Aviv, Israel, according to the Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv.

The Israeli Police Spokesperson’s Unit suspects terror as a motive in the incident. Both of the two alleged attackers have been killed, the unit said.

The two suspected terrorists started the killing on the city’s light rail system and continued on foot before they were killed by the Municipal Security Patrol and citizens present using personal firearms, according to police.

Large police forces are present and conducting extensive searches for any additional threats.

The incident took place on Yerushalayim Street in Tel Aviv.

The attack took place just prior to a large missile launch from Iran into Israel. About 180 missiles were launched at multiple targets in Israel, according to the Israel Defense Forces.

Most of the missiles were intercepted, but “several hits were identified, and the damage is being assessed,” an Israeli security official said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

What we know about the pagers that exploded in Lebanon and Syria
What we know about the pagers that exploded in Lebanon and Syria
Ambulances are being dispatched to the area in Beirut, Lebanon while security forces take precautions after at least eight people, including a child, were killed in a mass explosion of wireless communication devices known as pagers on September 17, 2024. (Houssam Shbaro/Anadolu via Getty Images)

(LONDON) — Thousands of people were injured across Lebanon and Syria on Tuesday by an Israeli covert operation that remotely detonated pagers, ABC News sources confirmed.

A source described the attack as a “huge operation” that took between six and 12 months to plan, involving the use of informants and collaborators. Explosives were implanted inside the beepers, the source added.

The attack killed at least 12 civilians — among them an 8-year-old girl and an 11-year-old boy — according to Lebanese Health Minister Firass Abiad.

At least 2,800 people were injured, Abiad said. More than 460 people underwent surgery for serious injuries, the minister added. Most victims are suffering from eye and facial injuries, while others suffered injuries to hands and fingers, he said.

The Hezbollah militant group confirmed that 11 of its members were killed on Tuesday, though did not specify the manner of their deaths.

At least 14 people were also injured in targeted attacks on Hezbollah members in Syria, according to the Syrian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Hezbollah vowed a “reckoning” for Israel. Leader Hassan Nasrallah is due to speak on the situation on Thursday afternoon.

The pagers began exploding around 3:30 p.m. local time, according to Hezbollah officials. An intelligence source familiar with the situation told ABC News that Israel has long been working to perfect this type of “supply chain interdiction attack.”

Responding to media reports that the explosives were concealed inside its AR-924 pager model, Taiwan-based beeper maker Gold Apollo told ABC News it was not responsible for the design or manufacture of the item.

“According to the cooperation agreement, we authorize BAC to use our brand trademark for product sales in designated regions, but the design and manufacturing of the products are solely the responsibility of BAC,” they said.

ABC News has contacted BAC for comment. The company is based in Budapest, Hungary.

The Lebanese Council of Ministers collectively condemned “this criminal Israeli aggression, which constitutes a serious violation of Lebanese sovereignty and a crime by all standards.”

It added that “the government immediately began making all necessary contacts with the countries concerned and the United Nations to place it before its responsibilities regarding this continuing crime.”

The United Nations special coordinator for Lebanon called the operation an “extremely concerning escalation in what is an already unacceptably volatile context,” in a statement released by the U.N. Office of the Spokesperson for the Secretary General.

U.S. officials said Washington, D.C., had no role in — or pre-knowledge of — the attack. State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller told journalists on Tuesday that the administration was “gathering information” on the incident.

The U.S. and the European Union have both designated the Hezbollah militant group a foreign terrorist organization.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.