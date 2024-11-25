More than a dozen missing after tourist boat sinks off Egyptian coast, officials say

Berezko via Getty Images

(CAIRO) — More than a dozen tourists were feared missing after a diving boat sank off Egypt’s Red Sea coast, authorities said on Monday.

The boat, The Sea Story, sank off the southeastern Egyptian town of Marsa Alam, near the Shaab Satayah area, which is popular for its coral reefs, the Red Sea Governorate said in a statement.

Sixteen of the 44 people on board were still missing Monday afternoon, officials said. The other 28 had been rescued, officials said.

The boat had 31 tourists of various nationalities and at least a dozen crew members on board when it sank, officials said. Two Americans were on board, a local council source told ABC News on Monday.

The U.S. Embassy in Cairo told ABC News it was not aware of any U.S. citizen fatalities in the incident.

“We are aware of the incident that occurred and are in touch with the authorities to provide assistance as necessary. At this time, we are not aware of any U.S. citizen fatalities or unaccounted for U.S. citizens,” spokesperson Gina Cabrera told ABC News.

Some passengers were trapped inside cabins on the tourist boat and were unable to escape, the Red Sea Governate said.

The search-and-rescue operations have stopped for the day, the governate added.

Gov. Amr Hanafy had said earlier that some tourists were rescued, without revealing how many remained missing. A search-and-rescue helicopter airlifted some survivors from the Wadi el Gemal reserve area to receive treatment, and a frigate was dispatched to assist with the ongoing rescue efforts.

The Sea Story set sail from the port of Ghalib in Marsa Alam on Sunday for a diving trip and was scheduled to arrive at Hurghada Marina on Friday.

A crew member sent a distress signal at 5.30 a.m. on Monday before the ship dropped off the radar, officials said.

Egypt’s Red Sea resorts are popular with tourists for their beaches and diving spots.

ABC News’ Joe Simonetti contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.