Mortgage rates are falling fast. Is it a good time to buy a home?

Mortgage rates are falling fast. Is it a good time to buy a home?

moodboard/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Mortgage rates have fallen rapidly in recent months, offering homebuyers an opportunity for some borrowing relief if they move ahead with the big-ticket purchase.

The average interest rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage stands at 6.35%, dropping from 6.5% over the week ending on Thursday, which amounted to the largest one-week drop in mortgage rates this year, FreddieMac data shows. As recently as January, the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate exceeded 7%.

The sharp drop in mortgage rates owes in part to government data showing a significant decline in hiring, which has heightened expectations that the Federal Reserve will slash interest rates and in turn put downward pressure on borrowing costs, some analysts told ABC News.

Each percentage point decrease in a mortgage rate can save thousands or tens of thousands in additional cost each year, depending on the price of the house, according to Rocket Mortgage.

“This is a significant drop,” Ken Johnson, a real estate economist at the University of Mississippi, told ABC News.

The trend poses a quandary for homebuyers, the experts added: Do buyers move quickly to snap up a favorable mortgage or wait to see if interest rates fall even further?

Mortgage rates closely track the yield on a 10-year Treasury bond, or the amount paid to a bondholder annually. Bond yields are shaped in part by expectations of the benchmark interest rate set by the Fed, some experts said.

Five meetings and nine months have elapsed since the Fed last adjusted interest rates. The federal funds rate stands between 4.25% and 4.5%, preserving much of a sharp increase imposed in response to a pandemic-era bout of inflation.

That posture is expected to shift, however. Fed Chair Jerome Powell recently hinted at the possibility of an interest rate cut, appearing to indicate greater concern for flagging employment growth than for rising prices.

Investors peg the chances of three quarter-point rate cuts by the end of this year at about 76%, according to CME FedWatch Tool, a measure of market sentiment.

The anticipated decline of interest rates has already been priced into the level of mortgage rates, however, meaning the path of rate cuts would need to become more aggressive than expected in order to push mortgage rates down further, Lu Liu, a professor at the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania, told ABC News.

A further slowdown of the job market could prompt the Fed to cut interest rates more than expected, but a continued resurgence of inflation could deter central bankers from easing rates at the risk of exacerbating price increases.

“Expectations of lower near-term rates are being priced in, so current mortgage rates look a bit more attractive,” Liu said.

Julia Fonseca, a professor at the Gies College of Business at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, cautioned against homebuyers attempting to predict the level of mortgage rates.

“Trying to time the market or predict future rate movements is notoriously hard to do,” Fonseca told ABC News.

Meanwhile, the typical price of a home has fallen in recent months. The median sales price of a home in the U.S. registered at $410,800 over three months ending in June, which marked a decline from a price of $423,100 over the previous three-month period, U.S. Census Bureau data shows.

“Prices have cooled, inventory is up, time on the market is up,” Fonseca said. “All of this suggests it’s a more favorable market for buyers relative to recent years. That said, it’s really hard to predict what will happen with prices in the future.”

If homebuyers move forward with a purchase but later find that mortgage rates have continued to fall, they can opt to refinance their homes, Fonseca added. She suggested homebuyers avoid mortgage contracts that include pre-payment penalties, since such fees could add to the cost of a potential decision to refinance.

“I would be guided by your needs and your personal financial situation, rather than try to make predictions about future prices and future interest rates,” Fonseca added.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Chip giant Nvidia beats revenue expectations, defying fears of AI ‘bubble’
Chip giant Nvidia beats revenue expectations, defying fears of AI ‘bubble’
Co-founder and chief executive officer of Nvidia Corp., Jensen Huang attends the 9th edition of the VivaTech trade show at the Parc des Expositions de la Porte de Versailles on June 11, 2025, in Paris. (Chesnot/Getty Images, FILE)

(NEW YORK) — Chip giant Nvidia delivered more revenue than expected over a recent three-month period, the company said on Wednesday, defying concern among some prominent figures about a possible bubble in the artificial intelligence industry.

The California-based company recorded $46.7 billion in sales over three months ending in July, which exceeded analyst expectations of $46.2 billion. The jump in revenue marked 56% growth compared to the same quarter a year earlier.

The fresh data offered the latest window into the health of the artificial intelligence (AI) industry, which in recent years has become a key engine for stock market gains and economic growth.

Nvidia, the $4 trillion company behind many of the chips fueling AI products, has expanded at a breakneck pace since an AI boom set off by the release of OpenAI’s ChatGPT in 2022. The California-based company saw its stock price soar nearly 700% over the ensuing two years.

Alongside continued growth, the company is weathering new challenges. President Donald Trump barred the sale of chips to China earlier this year, before revoking the ban in July. A month later, Trump struck an agreement with Nvidia allowing the company to sell chips in China if the firm hands over 15% of revenue generated by the exports to the U.S.

Speaking at the White House earlier this month, the president recounted the agreement with Nvidia.

“I said, ‘If I’m going to do that, I want you to pay us as a country something, because I’m giving you a release,'” Trump said.

In May, the company said it expected to suffer an $8 billion loss as result of restrictions imposed upon chip exports. Earnings released on Wednesday said the company did not sell any H20 chips in China over the most recent quarter, but the firm did not mention any losses related to the policy.

In recent weeks, some prominent figures have warned of an AI bubble, casting doubt on the sustainability of the sector’s gangbusters growth. Torsten Sløk, chief economist at Apollo, said last month that the AI bubble may exceed the dot-com bubble of the 1990s, suggesting that the top firms are overvalued.

In an interview earlier this month, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman also said the AI industry had become a bubble.

“Are we in a phase where investors as a whole are overexcited about AI? My opinion is yes. Is AI the most important thing to happen in a very long time? My opinion is also yes,” Altman told tech publication The Verge.

Still, the AI sector remains a bright spot for the U.S. economy. AI-related spending added a 0.5 percentage point boost to annualized gross domestic product growth over the first half of 2025, Pantheon Macroeconomics found.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

What to know about the GENIUS Act, a crypto regulation bill
What to know about the GENIUS Act, a crypto regulation bill
Namthip Muanthongthae/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — The Senate voted 68-30 late Tuesday to pass the GENIUS Act, a bill that aims to regulate some cryptocurrencies.

The bill faced some Democratic opposition over President Donald Trump’s cryptocurrency ventures, but it ultimately garnered support from 18 Democrats, including Sens. Cory Booker, D-N.J., and Adam Schiff, D-Calif.

The industry-backed measure establishes rules targeting stablecoins, a type of cryptocurrency pegged to the value of another asset, often the U.S. dollar.

Proponents hailed the bill as a means of protecting consumers and setting industry standards, which could allow such crypto coins to become a mainstream tool for digital payments and other financial instruments.

Critics warned, however, that the bill fails to address conflict-of-interest concerns exemplified by Trump, and it risks endangering consumers and the wider economy with a weak set of rules.

“This sets the stage for these assets to go mainstream,” Christian Catalini, founder of the MIT Cryptoeconomics Lab, who supports the measure, told ABC News in a statement.

Here’s what to know about the GENIUS Act, and what it means for you.

What is the GENIUS Act?

The GENIUS Act concerns the issuance and exchange of stablecoins, a form of digital currency backed by another form of currency, like the U.S. dollar or a commodity like gold.

Stablecoins are designed to be less volatile than other forms of cryptocurrency, which can experience large price swings and, in turn, pose difficulty for individuals using them to facilitate a purchase or sale.

The bill sets rules for stablecoin issuers, including a mandate that firms hold a reserve of assets underlying the cryptocurrency. That stipulation aims to protect consumers, who otherwise risk a failure to cash out their holdings in the event of a rapid, widespread offloading of coins.

In a separate effort to safeguard consumers, the measure would require issuers to grant coin holders priority for repayment in the event of a bankruptcy. The measure also mandates issuers abide by some anti-money laundering rules and anti-terrorism sanctions.

What do supporters and critics say about the GENIUS Act?

Supporters of the GENIUS Act applaud the measure as a first-of-its-kind effort to formalize a key segment of the cryptocurrency industry, offering safeguards for consumers, allowing entry for conventional financial firms and growing the digital currency market.

“This opens the floodgates,” Catalini said. “You’ll see entry by many issuers. Consumers will all have more choices. This will bring more competition and innovation in payments.”

The new rules, Catalini added, take the onus off of consumers to discern between good and bad actors within the stablecoin sector, instead opening up competition between firms based on the quality of their products.

“It becomes a game of who can deliver better use-cases and features to consumers and businesses the fastest,” Catalini said.

Critics of the measure, however, say it amounts to an industry-friendly set of weak regulations that fail to adequately protect consumers and police illicit trading of stablecoins.

“While a strong stablecoin bill is the best possible outcome, this weak bill is worse than no bill at all,” Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., said on the Senate floor last month.

Critics say the shortcomings of the bill are exemplified by its inability to address conflict-of-interest concerns raised by Trump’s dealings in stablecoins.

In March, Trump-backed crypto firm World Liberty Financial issued a stablecoin USD1. An Abu Dahbi-based investment firm earlier this month used the stablecoin to make a $2 billion investment in crypto exchange Binance, putting Trump’s company in a position to profit from the deal. Trump has denied any wrongdoing.

The bill features a stipulation that would “prohibit any member of Congress or senior executive branch official from issuing a payment stablecoin product during their time in public service.”

Still, Warren said, the measure inadequately protects against concerns raised by Trump’s venture.

“This bill provides even more opportunities to reward buyers of Trump’s coins with favors like tariff exemptions, pardons, and government appointments,” Warren added.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Target CEO to step down as sales remain sluggish
Target CEO to step down as sales remain sluggish
Target CEO Brian Cornell. The Walt Disney Company/Image Group LA via Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Target CEO Brian Cornell will step down early next year after more than a decade at the helm of the $107 billion retail giant, the company said on Wednesday.

In recent years, Target has suffered sluggish sales as the company weathered consumer boycotts over its Pride collection and a rollback of its diversity, equity and inclusion policies.

Michael Fiddelke, who currently serves as chief operating officer, will assume the role of CEO on Feb. 1. Cornell will become executive chair of the company’s board of directors.

“With the board’s unanimous decision to appoint Michael Fiddelke as Target’s next CEO, I want to express my full confidence in his leadership and focus on driving improved results and sustainable growth,” Cornell said in a statement on Wednesday.

“Michael brings a deep understanding of our business and a genuine commitment to accelerating our progress,” Cornell added.

The announcement came as the company reported slow sales over a three-month period ending in August. Sales dropped slightly compared to the same period a year earlier, though revenue picked up from the previous quarter. Net income, meanwhile, plunged 21%, the company said.

In a statement, Cornell acknowledged a “challenging retail environment,” but he touted “encouraging signs of recovery, including improved traffic and sales trends.”

“As we enter the critical back-to-school and holiday seasons, our team remains focused on consistent execution and building momentum as we look ahead to the new year,” Cornell said.

Shares of Target fell nearly 8% in early trading on Wednesday.

The retail giant, which operates nearly 2,000 stores, has struggled to grow sales and outperform competitors in the aftermath of a pandemic-era shopping boom.

Speaking on an earnings call on Wednesday, Chief Commercial Officer Rick Gomez said the company is negotiating prices with suppliers and other partners in an effort to stave off tariff-related price increases.

“What we’ve said, and continues to be our position, is that we’ll take price as a last resort, but our commitment is to offer everyday good value and to have competitive pricing as we think about going forward,” Gomez said.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.