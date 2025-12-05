Mother charged after children ate her THC gummies, were hospitalized: DA

Candice Hickson is shown in this undated booking photo. Tennessee District Attorney General Frederick H. Agee, 28th Judicial District, Gibson, Crockett, and Haywood Counties

(TENNESSEE) — A Tennessee mother is facing a criminal charge and her two children were removed from her custody after investigators said they consumed her THC hemp gummies, leading to their hospitalization. 

The children, both under the age of 8, have been placed under the custody of the Tennessee Department of Children’s Services after their mother failed a drug test for methamphetamine, according to the district attorney general. 

Candice Hickson is being charged with child neglect and endangerment, according to an arrest warrant. Her bail is set at $25,000, according to the warrant.

“Our Office will prosecute this case within the letter of the law, balancing the need to help Ms. Hickson get treatment for her addiction, so that she can eventually reunite with her children in a safe environment,” District Attorney General Frederick Agee said in a statement.

Hickson called 911 to report a possible overdose after her two children consumed her gummies last week at their home in Milan, Tennessee, according to the arrest warrant. When officers arrived on the scene, both children were unresponsive. 

Hickson told officers the children were able to reach the gummies when she went to the bathroom and she was not sure how many the children had consumed, according to the arrest warrant. 

The children were then taken to Le Bonheur Hospital in Memphis and released within 48 hours, according to the district attorney general.

THC hemp gummies are legal for adults 21 years and older in Tennessee, according to state law. 

“Although we take any case where children are harmed very seriously, we are unaware of any incident in Tennessee or the U.S. where a child, teenager, or adult has died solely from consuming legal Hemp THC gummies,” Agee said. 

He added, “However, this is a cautionary reminder to parents to secure legal substances that might cause adverse reactions away from their children, especially those drugs with more potent and addictive effects like Oxycodone, Xanax, Hydrocodone, and other opioids.”

Hickson is expected to appear again at Gibson County General Sessions court on Dec. 16. No attorney was listed for Hickson.

Witthaya Prasongsin/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Opening statements are set to begin Thursday in the criminal trial of Ryan Routh, the man accused of attempting to assassinate Donald Trump on his golf course last year.

With instances of political violence on the rise, the trial is expected to revisit one of the most high-profile instances of alleged violence directed at Trump in the waning days of the 2024 election.

Prosecutors allege that Routh put together a methodical plan — including purchasing a military-grade weapon, researching Trump’s movements, and utilizing a dozen burner phones — to kill Trump based on political grievances.

Hiding in the bushes of Trump’s Palm Beach golf course and armed with a rifle, Routh allegedly came within a few hundred yards of the then-presidential nominee before a Secret Service agent spotted his rifle poking out of the tree line.

Routh allegedly fled the scene but was later arrested by a local sheriff’s office on a nearby interstate.

Nearly a year after the failed assassination attempt, Routh now faces five criminal counts that risk sending him to prison for the rest of his life. Despite lacking any legal education or experience, Routh dismissed his lawyers earlier this year and intends to defend himself at trial.

“I will be representing myself moving forward; It was ridiculous from the outset to consider a random stranger that knows nothing of who I am to speak for me,” Routh told U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon in a July letter. “I am so sorry, I know this makes your life harder.”

Routh’s self-representation created some issues during the three days of jury selection earlier this week. Judge Cannon — who previously oversaw and dismissed one of Trump’s criminal cases — refused to use many of his proposed jury questions, deeming them too “political.”

Among other subjects, Routh had proposed asking jurors about their stance on Palestine and Ukraine, and about Trump’s proposed acquisition of Greenland.

Routh has said in court filings that he plans to defend himself by focusing on his self-described peaceful nature and his care for humanity, in part by calling to the stand his son and multiple friends to testify about his character.

Judge Cannon has barred him from trying to argue that his alleged actions were justified, that he did not intend to carry out the assassination, or that his actions were protected by First Amendment rights.

Portland Trail Blazers Coach Chauncey Billups arrives for his arraignment hearing at U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York on November 24, 2025 in New York City. Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Portland Trail Blazers head coach and National Basketball Association Hall of Famer Chauncey Billups pleaded not guilty on Monday in Brooklyn federal court to charges he conspired to lure unsuspecting poker players to games allegedly rigged by the Mafia.

“We enter a plea of not guilty,” defense attorney Mark Mukasey said. 

Prosecutors said Billups was one of the alleged scheme’s “face cards” who used his celebrity to attract high-rollers to poker tables that were equipped with X-ray technology and altered shuffling machines. The poker games were backed by organized crime families, according to the indictment, which was revealed Oct. 23.

Billups was released on a $5 million bond, secured by a home in Colorado.

Judge Ramon Reyes said he intends for the trial to begin in September 2026.

“Do whatever you have to do to get it ready to go,” Reyes said.

Billups, who spent 17 seasons in the NBA and was the 2004 NBA Finals MVP, is one of 31 defendants charged in the scheme, all of whom are due in court Monday.  They’re facing various charges of wire fraud conspiracy and money laundering conspiracy. 

All 31 defendants appeared in court on Monday.

“With respect to at least some defendants, plea negotiations have begun,” one of the prosecutors, Michael Gibaldi, said. He did not say which defendants might opt to change their plea to guilty and resolve their cases before trial.

Federal prosecutors previously signaled that they expect a number of the defendants will ultimately opt to plead guilty.

“Although it is too early for the government and any of the defendants to engage in substantial plea negotiations, the government and defense counsel for several defendants have begun productive discussions that the government hopes will ultimately lead to resolutions as to several defendants without the need for a trial,” prosecutors wrote in a court filing ahead of Monday’s status conference.

The evidence against Billups and his codefendants, including NBA coach Damon Jones, comes from electronic devices, surveillance photographs, pole camera footage, bank records and phone records, prosecutors said.

Less than a week after the charges against Billups and others were revealed, the NBA announced that it was undertaking a review of how the league can protect itself from sports betting and whether it’s doing enough to educate coaches, players and other personnel about the “dire risks” gambling could pose to their careers, according to an NBA league memo obtained by ABC News. 

Billups and Rozier were immediately placed on leave by their teams when the charges were announced, the NBA said.

Editor’s note: An earlier version of this story erroneously identified Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier as one of the co-defendants in the alleged poker scheme.

Hundreds evacuated, homes destroyed as Alaska communities reel from devastating flooding

(NEW YORK) — In the aftermath of a destructive typhoon, historic floodwaters have destroyed remote communities across western Alaska, causing hundreds of evacuations that could continue for days, officials said.

“This is still a very much fluid situation; we are still in the process of evacuating hundreds of people from the affected towns,” Michelle Torres, the outreach branch chief for the state of Alaska, told ABC News on Thursday.

These devastating floods were fueled by remnants of Typhoon Halong, which originated in the northern Philippine Sea on Oct. 5. This typhoon brought the massive flooding to these western regions of Alaska on Saturday night into Sunday, sweeping across the west coast of the state on Monday and dumping more than 6 feet of water in some areas. Along with coastal flooding, wind gusts reached 50 to 100 mph in some of the 49 communities affected.

Remote, coastal towns have been hit the hardest by the floods, including Kipnuk, Alaska, which is about 500 miles from Anchorage.

So far, 264 people were evacuated on Thursday and 211 on Wednesday from these impacted communities by the Alaska National Guard, according to Jeremy Zidek from the Alaska Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management.

The evacuations of these flooded-out, smaller communities will continue “for days” as there are likely hundreds left to be evacuated, Zidek said. Both local agencies and private charters are being used for the evacuations, Zidek said.

At least one person has died from these floods, with two people remaining missing, officials said. But, officials said there is currently no concern that additional people may be missing.

Photos from the Alaska National Guard show around 300 displaced individuals taking shelter in a C-17 aircraft.

“Through it all, we stand shoulder to shoulder with our neighbors, evacuating those displaced, flying supplies and lending a helping hand wherever it’s needed most,” the Alaska National Guard said in a statement on Friday.

At least 2,000 people from rural Alaska have been displaced, according to the Alaska Community Foundation.

“Alaskans have already come together to raise more than $1 million in support – and the fund is still growing,” the Alaska Community Foundation said in a news release.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said on Thursday that the U.S. Coast Guard has rescued 38 people from the flood and helped “evacuate 28 people from a temporary shelter.”

“The Coast Guard continues to support the state of Alaska’s response efforts in impacted communities,” Noem said in a post on X on Thursday.

Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy announced on Thursday that he signed an application for a Presidential Disaster Declaration, asking President Donald Trump to “declare a major disaster for Alaska” as a result of this storm.

Dunleavy previously declared a state of emergency for “all areas impacted or threatened by these storms.”

Alaska previously experienced major flooding in 2023 when a glacier lake outburst occurred on the Mendenhall Glacier, located about 12 miles north of Juneau, Alaska. The 2023 flooding destroyed homes situated along the river, with decades’ worth of erosion happening in one weekend, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

ABC News’ Matt Gutman and Julia Jacobo contributed to this report.

