Mother charged with murder of 3-year-old daughter after allegedly lying about child’s abduction

Mother charged with murder of 3-year-old daughter after allegedly lying about child’s abduction
New Castle County Police

(NEW CASTLE COUNTY, Md.) — A Maryland mother has been charged with the murder of her 3-year-old daughter after falsely reporting to police that the child was kidnapped at gunpoint, according to Maryland State Police.

Darrian Randle, 31, was charged with first- and second-degree murder, first-degree child abuse resulting in the death of a minor under 13 and “other related criminal charges,” police announced on Wednesday. She was also charged with filing a false police report in Delaware, according to Philadelphia ABC station WPVI.

Randle previously reported to police on Tuesday that her daughter, 3-year-old Nola Dinkins, had been kidnapped at gunpoint, which led to the issuing of an Amber Alert in Newark, Delaware, police said. Information “gleaned throughout the investigation revealed the initial report provided by Randle was false” and the Amber Alert was subsequently canceled, police said in a press release.

Through their search efforts, officials located human remains that are “consistent with that of a child” in a vacant lot in North East, Maryland, on Wednesday afternoon, police said. The identification of the remains — and whether or not they are Dinkins’ — is pending autopsy results by the medical examiner, police said.

Randle previously stated she and Dinkins had left her apartment complex and arrived at a dead-end road, with the child beginning to “cry for an unknown reason,” according to the arrest warrant.

While Randle was trying to figure out why her daughter was crying, she said an unknown black SUV with “either rust or dirt on its sides” pulled up behind Randle’s vehicle, with a male voice asking if she was OK, according to the warrant.

Randle replied that she was OK and then “directed her attention back to looking in her car” to her crying child, the warrant said.

While she was looking inside her vehicle, she said an “unknown white male, approximately 40 years of age,” wearing a black hoodie and gray shorts, exited the SUV and approached Randle’s vehicle, she told police.

The male once again asked if Randle was OK and then removed a “black handgun from his shorts” and pointed it at the mother and the child, according to the warrant. She told police the male said he was “not going to hurt them,” but then grabbed the child, “picked her up, placing her underneath his arm” and retreated to the SUV, which was driven by a white female.

At the time of the report, police issued an Amber Alert and an intensive search began overnight. The Amber Alert was canceled after police determined the mother lied to police, with the case then being investigated as a homicide, New Castle County Police said.

Randle later admitted to police she was lying about the kidnapping and the suspects involved, saying she made up the report to “divert attention from her then boyfriend,” who was identified as 44-year-old Cedrick Antoine Britten, police said.

Britten was also arrested and charged with accessory to first- and second-degree murder, failure to report the death of the child and “other related criminal charges,” police said.

Randle is currently being held at the Baylor Women’s Correctional Institution in Delaware, with her preliminary court hearing scheduled for June 23, according to jail records. Britten remains in police custody in Maryland awaiting transport to the Cecil County District Court for an initial appearance, police said.

Additional details on what led to the murder charges have not been revealed by officials.

It was not immediately clear whether Randle or Britten have attorneys who can speak on their behalf.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Judge gives Trump administration 24 hours to provide evidence of Mahmoud Khalil’s removability
Judge gives Trump administration 24 hours to provide evidence of Mahmoud Khalil’s removability
Photo by Kena Betancur/VIEWpress/Corbis via Getty Images

(JENA, La.) — An immigration judge has given lawyers representing the Department of Homeland Security a little over 24 hours to provide Mahmoud Khalil’s legal team with evidence that he is removable from the U.S. under the allegations lobbed against him.

Khalil, legal permanent resident with a green card, was arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers at his Columbia University housing in New York last month.

Khalil, a leader of the encampment protests at Columbia last spring, was detained on March 8, then taken to an immigration detention facility in Elizabeth, New Jersey, before ending up in a Louisiana detention center, his attorneys said.

At an immigration hearing in Jena, Louisiana, on Tuesday, Judge Jamee Comans set another hearing for Friday to give Khalil’s team time to review the evidence and respond to it.

Comans said she will then make a determination whether he is removable or order him to be released.

Khalil’s wife, who appeared via video feed at his hearing, is set to give birth within “a couple of weeks,” according to Khalil’s lawyer, Marc Van Der Hout.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Trump administration has done nothing to facilitate release of wrongly deported Maryland man, his lawyers say
Trump administration has done nothing to facilitate release of wrongly deported Maryland man, his lawyers say
Astrid Riecken For The Washington Post via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — A day after a highly anticipated Oval Office meeting in which the president of El Salvador said he would not return a wrongly deported Maryland man being held in his country, the federal judge who ordered his return will hear from Trump administration attorneys at a court hearing Tuesday afternoon.

Kilmar Abrego Garcia is entering his second month in an El Salvador mega-prison after he was deported there on March 15 despite being issued a 2019 court order barring his deportation to that country.

Trump administration officials say Abrego Garcia, who escaped political violence in El Salvador 2011, is a member of the criminal gang MS-13, but to date they have provided little evidence of that assertion in court.

He is being held in El Salvador’s notorious CECOT prison, along with hundreds of other alleged migrant gang members, under an arrangement in which the Trump administration is paying El Salvador $6 million to house migrants deported from the United States as part of President Donald Trump’s immigration crackdown.

Attorney General Pam Bondi, in an Oval Office meeting Monday with President Trump and the visiting El Salvador president, said that Abrego Garcia’s return is “up to El Salvador.”

“If El Salvador … wanted to return him, we would facilitate it,” she said.

Asked by reporters about Abrego Garcia, President Bukele responded, “I don’t have the power to return him to the United States.”

In a motion filed Tuesday in advance of the hearing, lawyers for Abrego Garcia argued that the Trump administration has not taken any steps to comply with the orders to facilitate his release.

“There is no evidence that anyone has requested the release of Abrego Garcia,” they wrote in the filing.

The attorneys also took issue with the government’s interpretation of the word “facilitate,” which the administration has argued in court filings is limited to removing any domestic obstacles that would impede the return of Abrego Garcia to the United States.

Interpreting the term in that manner, Abrego Garcia’s attorneys argued, would render “null” the Supreme Court’s order that the government facilitate his release.

“To give any meaning to the Supreme Court’s order, the Government should at least be required to request the release of Abrego Garcia. To date, the Government has not done so,” they wrote in their motion.

In its daily update on the status of the case, ordered last week by U.S. District Judge Paula Xinis, Justice Department attorneys said Monday afternoon that the Department of Homeland Security does not “have the authority to forcibly extract an alien from the domestic custody of a foreign sovereign nation.”

The Supreme Court last week unanimously ruled that Judge Xinis “properly requires the Government to ‘facilitate’ Abrego Garcia’s release from custody in El Salvador and to ensure that his case is handled as it would have been had he not been improperly sent to El Salvador.”

“The Government should be prepared to share what it can concerning the steps it has taken and the prospect of further steps,” the high court added.

In an interview Monday evening with ABC News’ Linsey Davis, an attorney for Abrego Garcia said he hopes Tuesday’s hearing “lights a fire under the government to comply with the Supreme Court’s order.”

“What we’re asking [of Trump] is exactly what the Supreme Court told him,” attorney Benjamin Osorio said. “I personally have worked with DHS before to facilitate the return of several other clients who were deported and then won their cases at circuit court levels or at the Supreme Court, and ICE facilitated their return.”

“So we’re not asking anybody to do anything illegal,” Osorio said. “We’re asking them to follow the law.”

“It feels a little bit like the Spider-Man meme where everybody’s pointing at everybody else,” Osorio said of Bukele’s claim that he doesn’t have the power to return Garcia. “But at the same time, I mean, we are renting space from the Salvadorans. We are paying them to house these individuals, so we could stop payment and allow them to be returned to us.”

Asked if he is confident that Abrego Garcia will be returned, Osorio said he was concerned but hopeful.

“I’m worried about the rule of law, I’m worried about our Constitution, I’m worrying about due process,” he said. “So at this point, I am optimistic to see what happens in the federal court hearing.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

7-year-old shot while sleeping in her own home, suspect remains at large
7-year-old shot while sleeping in her own home, suspect remains at large
Essence Chambers

(PAGELAND, SC) — A 7-year-old South Carolina girl remains in critical condition after she was shot while sleeping in her own home over the weekend, according to the Pageland Police Department.

At approximately 1:17 a.m. on Sunday, police responded to shots being fired into the Pageland home, hitting the girl — identified as Skylar Baker — in the head, officials said.

Skylar received first aid at the scene and was flown to an area hospital with “life-threatening injuries,” according to police.

Police said the incident, which they described as a “careless act of violence,” appears to have been a drive-by shooting and the suspect remains at large. The bullet went through the house and struck Skylar in the right side of her brain, her mother, Essence Chambers, told ABC News.

As of Tuesday, Skylar remains in critical condition and is on a ventilator, according to Chambers.

Skylar, described by her mother as a “ball of energy” and “happy child,” now has a plate inside her head and will soon undergo a craniotomy, Chambers said.

“Before all of this, she was completely healthy,” Chambers said. “I want everybody to keep praying for her.”

In a press release, local police expressed their hope that “someone will come forward with answers as to who was involved in this case.”

“We are heartbroken that this little girl is suffering due to the actions of someone who had no regard for the life of others. Our thoughts and prayers continue to go out to the family,” they said in Monday’s release.

Speaking at a press conference on Monday, Pageland Police Department Chief Dean Short called the shooting a “terrible thing, especially in a small community.”

“What matters is we come together, support one another and take a stand against this type of violence,” Short said.

Melissa Massey, a neighbor of Skylar, told ABC Charlotte affiliate WSOC that drive-by shootings in Pageland are “unheard of.”

Officials said anyone with any information on the incident or the suspect to contact police at 843-672-6437.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.