Mother of slain Navy sailor fights for accountability as suspect awaits murder trial

Virginia State Police

(NORFOLK, Va.) — The mother of Angelina “Angie” Resendiz, the 21-year-old Navy sailor whose body was found near her Norfolk, Virginia, base on June 9, days after she was reported missing, is pushing the Navy for accountability as the suspect charged in her daughter’s murder awaits his trial.

Esmeralda Castle spoke with “ABC News Live Prime” from her home in Brownsville, Texas, where she reflected on her grief and healing journey and claimed that the Navy mishandled her daughter’s disappearance and the investigation into her death.

“There is an injustice happening in the way that service members are treated and the way the family is treated,” Castle told ABC News on Thursday, alleging that a culture steeped in silence has prevented her from getting answers about her daughter’s case.

Asked about those allegations, the Navy declined ABC News’ requests for comment.

“I’ve been thinking about Angie and her service. What she represented was something good,” Castle said, reflecting on her fight for justice. “She represented service at its highest. She’s giving herself and all that she is, all her talents and strengths and abilities, her mind, her youth, to the military, to this branch — for us. And that’s an honorable thing.”

Angie’s disappearance

Resendiz, who was from Mexia — a city in central Texas that is located about 30 miles outside of Waco — was a culinary specialist stationed at Naval Station Norfolk in Virginia.

“She comes from a family of service members. My brother and sister, they’re in the Army. Her father was a Marine,” Castle said, adding that her daughter loved to cook and wanted to be a chef, so joining the Navy in a culinary role was a dream.

“It was ‘a calling’ is what she said, like recruiters were at the high school and they talked to her and she felt it,” she added.

About a year and a half after her daughter joined the Navy, Castle told ABC News that on May 29 her daughter’s friends reached out to her to express concern that they could not reach or locate her. According to the Naval Criminal Investigative Service, Resendiz was last seen at her barracks in Millner Hall at the Naval Station in Norfolk at around 10 a.m. local time on May 29.

Castle said that she immediately called the Navy and reported her daughter missing, but was told that her daughter was located shortly after.

“He’s like oh yeah. … we found her you know, she’s OK, we found her in another sailor’s room. Everything’s OK,” Castle said. “I believed him.”

When Resendiz didn’t show up to work the next day and her family and friends still couldn’t get a hold of her, Castle said she was worried and reached out to the Navy again. Resendiz’s friends reported her missing to police and, on June 3, a missing person’s alert was issued by the Virginia State Police. On June 6 — more than a week after she was last seen — NCIS released a statement announcing that they were investigating Resendiz’s disappearance.

“It felt like, like a punch, like a punch in your gut,” Castle said. “Like, it takes your air away. … It just brings you to your knees.”

Castle noted that after her daughter’s body was found, she “got a few messages apologizing for the silence.”

ABC News reached out to the Navy multiple times, but they declined requests for comment.

“Given the ongoing legal proceedings, we are unable to provide amplifying comments on your inquiries,” a spokesperson for NCIS told ABC News.

An individual familiar with the NCIS investigation told ABC News that they “immediately commenced a variety of investigative steps,” including interviewing family, friends and command members, after receiving a notification from the Norfolk Police Department regarding Resendiz’s disappearance on May 31.

“These actions increased in number over the next 10 calendar days and resulted in the recovery of Seaman Resendiz’s remains,” the individual added.

The suspect

Seaman Jeremiah T. Copeland, a culinary specialist in the Navy, was initially held in pre-trial confinement following Resendiz’s death.

On Aug. 22, he was charged with “premeditated murder,” as well as a slew of sexual assault charges related to several alleged survivors, according to charging documents obtained by ABC News. The charges stem from incidents that allegedly took place between July 2024 through June 2025.

Charging documents show that Copeland is also facing charges that stem from alleged actions during the investigation into Resendiz’s death. Copeland is accused of concealing a dead body on June 2, obstructing justice by hiding his cell phone on June 4, as well as making false statements to NCIS investigators on June 1 and June 3.

Copeland appeared in a Naval court in Norfolk on Wednesday for a preliminary hearing. It is unclear if he has entered a plea. ABC News reached out to Copeland’s attorney but requests for comment were not returned.

His trial is scheduled to begin next June.

The names of additional alleged victims, as well as Resendiz’s name, were redacted from the charging documents that the Navy shared with ABC News, but Castle confirmed to ABC News in September that the murder charge Copeland is facing is related to her daughter’s death.

“Heartbreak,” Castle said when asked what she is going through after her daughter’s death. “They call it grief, it’s called a process. Different emotions — overwhelming anger, sadness.”

It is unclear when the investigation into Copeland’s actions was launched. ABC News reached out to NCIS and the Navy to inquire about the timeline and ask whether the Navy was aware of other potential victims ahead of Resendiz’s, but requests for comment were denied.

“Given the ongoing legal proceedings, we are unable to provide amplifying comments on your inquiries,” a spokesperson for NCIS told ABC News.

‘I have to help my kid’

After her daughter’s death, Castle told ABC News that she is turning her pain into purpose by fighting for answers and calling for reform for all military members.

“I have to help my kid,” she said.

Castle announced on Oct. 14 that she is seeking the Democratic nomination for the District 37 seat in the Texas state House of Representatives where she hopes to push for reforms and safeguards to keep women in the military safe.

“This campaign isn’t about politics; it’s about people — about compassion, community, resilience, and hope,” Castle said as she announced her run to ABC News’ affiliate station.

When asked about why she chose to run, Castle echoed her daughter’s sentiment in joining the Navy.

“It feels like a calling,” she told ABC News.

Castle expressed her hope that her daughter’s case will be a “catalyst” for change — and that she will keep fighting at all costs.

She hopes to testify before a congressional committee in Washington, D.C., she said, to push for building protections for all service members and ensuring that the military is held accountable.

“I just remember [Angie] in the best light possible — not a victim,” she said. “She’s a victim, but I want people to remember her as someone who loved her life and lived her life and wasn’t afraid to do whatever she wanted.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Comey seeks to have indictment dismissed due to vindictive prosecution
Cheriss May/NurPhoto via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — With the future of the prosecution of James Comey in doubt after a judge expressed alarm Monday about a “disturbing pattern of profound investigative missteps” in the case, lawyers for the former FBI director are due in federal court Wednesday to argue that the indictment be thrown out over concerns it’s the product of a vindictive prosecution.

Defense lawyers have argued that the prosecutors are engaging in an act of political retribution at the behest of President Donald Trump — who they allege “expressly sought charges regardless of the facts” — to punish Comey for his outspoken criticism of the president.

“Bedrock principles of due process and equal protection have long ensured that government officials may not use courts to punish and imprison their perceived personal and political enemies. But that is exactly what happened here,” Comey’s lawyers argued in court filings. 

Amid an ongoing investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election, Trump abruptly fired Comey in 2017 and has repeatedly called for him to be criminally charged. A prosecutor handpicked by Trump brought an indictment against Comey in September, despite career prosecutors identifying critical flaws in the case and recommending against charges, ABC News previously reported.

“Objective evidence establishes that President Trump directed the prosecution of Mr. Comey in retaliation for Mr. Comey’s public criticisms and to punish Mr. Comey because of personal spite,” Comey’s attorneys argued. 

Comey’s lawyers have argued that the case should be thrown out because Trump has “genuine animus” for the former FBI director, and the case itself would likely not have been brought absent the intervention of the president himself.

When Trump’s original pick to lead the United States Attorney’s Office in the Eastern District of Virginia declined to bring charges against Trump’s adversaries, the president fired him and installed his former defense attorney with what sources said was the express mandate of bringing charges against Comey and others.

“When no career prosecutor would carry out those orders, the President publicly forced the interim U.S. Attorney to resign and directed the Attorney General to effectuate ‘justice’ against Mr. Comey,” Comey’s lawyers argued.

The two-count indictment against Comey claims that he lied to Congress when he testified that he never authorized other FBI officials to leak information to the press, despite allegedly directing a Columbia University professor to pass information to a New York Times reporter. Comey pleaded not guilty to the charges and denies ever authorizing anyone at the FBI to leak information on his behalf.

Prosecutors argue that Comey’s motion falls short of the high legal standard to prove a vindictive prosecution, claiming that he cannot prove the case was brought “solely to punish” him for his criticism of the president. Highlighting Comey’s role leading the FBI, prosecutors argued that him making false statements “implicates societal interests of the highest order. ” 

“The Executive cannot be expected to ignore agency heads lying about official actions simply because they later become outspoken critics,” prosecutors argued.

Instead of directly refuting what defense lawyers say is “smoking gun evidence” — a Sept. 20 social media post in which Trump directly demanded that Attorney General Pam Bondi act “NOW!!!” to prosecute Comey — prosecutors have sought to infuse the record with emails and notes suggesting that Comey used a conduit to pass information to the press. Prosecutors have also argued that Interim U.S. Attorney Lindsey Halligan, who made the unusual move to present Comey’s indictment before a grand jury on her own, does not have animus for Comey, even if the president does.

Prosecutors also pushed back on the claim that Trump’s social media posts prove that the prosecution is vindictive; instead, they argue that Trump’s social media posts alleging Comey committed crimes create “a years-long record of legitimate” reasons to bring a case against the former FBI director.

“The defendant primarily cites the President’s social-media posts. These posts reflect the President’s view that the defendant has committed crimes that should be met with prosecution. They may even suggest that the President disfavors the defendant. But they are not direct evidence of a vindictive motive,” prosecutors wrote. 

Wednesday’s hearing comes as Halligan’s actions are attracting scrutiny from a magistrate judge who expressed alarm that a “disturbing pattern of profound investigative missteps” may have irreparably harmed the case. In a scathing ruling on Monday, Judge William Fitzpatrick said he identified at least two instances when Halligan made “fundamental misstatements of the law” during her grand jury presentation as well as raised concerns that Comey’s indictment may not have been fully presented to the grand jury. 

“If this procedure did not take place, then the Court is in uncharted legal territory in that the indictment returned in open court was not the same charging document presented to and deliberated upon by the grand jury,” Fitzpatrick said.

Fitzpatrick ordered prosecutors to hand over audio recordings of the grand jury proceedings to defense lawyers, though U.S. District Judge Michael Nachmanoff delayed that decision to hear objections from prosecutors. The dispute is expected to come up during Wednesday’s hearing in addition to the motion to dismiss.

Comey is currently set to go to trial on Jan. 5. 

‘It can be a loss of life’: First responders on the cost of rural hospital closures
ABC News

(CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis.) — From the deck his father built by hand, Eric Halfen watches strangers comb through the artifacts of his life. The auctioneer’s chant ricochets across the yard, where everything from board games and mugs to the family’s home itself is being sold.

Eric grew up in this home in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin. His father, Terry Halfen, poured the cement for the foundation and laid the bricks one by one. When Terry was diagnosed with cancer in late 2023, Eric moved back home to care for him.

Terry was being treated at the nearby hospital, Sacred Heart in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, but it shut down with little notice last year, terminating almost 1400 employees. The city demanded the state open an investigation and called the closure “abrupt and devastating.” But the state never opened one.

“It caused doctors to leave the area,” Eric said. “They didn’t have the proper doctor to do the procedures.”

So every day, Eric drove hours to a hospital farther away — sometimes six hours in a day for multiple trips — to sit by his father’s bedside. This past June, the family finally brought Terry back home. Just 48 hours later, he was gone.

Eric said that had Sacred Heart stayed open, “it would’ve been a lot less traumatic on him.”

While Eric can’t say for certain that it would have helped his father live longer, doctors and paramedics tell ABC News they’ve already seen conditions worsen in irreversible ways — even deaths — because of the region’s shuttered hospitals.

On the same day Sacred Heart closed its doors in Eau Claire, another hospital — St. Joseph’s in Chippewa Falls — also shuttered in neighboring Chippewa Falls because of financial difficulties.

There were only four major hospitals in the region. Now half are gone, sending shockwaves through the community and the rural areas they served.

A nationwide crisis

What’s happened to this part of western Wisconsin is part of a much larger crisis. Across the country, hospitals are vanishing, and a new wave of Medicaid cuts could accelerate the collapse.

President Donald Trump’s Big Beautiful Bill slashes nearly $1 trillion in Medicaid funding over the next decade. The administration says this cuts wasteful spending and will create a $50 billion fund for rural hospitals. But many health experts say that’s not nearly enough.

Already, nearly 100 rural hospitals have closed or eliminated inpatient services in the last decade, threatening health care access to some of the more than 16 million people living in rural communities who rely on Medicaid.

While the full impact of Medicaid cuts could take years to unfold, doctors say the system is already buckling. Many rural hospitals are already operating on razor-thin or negative margins, and they see these looming Medicaid changes could push them over the edge.

A representative for Hospital Sisters Health System, the owner of those two shuttered hospitals in Eau Claire and Chippewa Falls, said in a statement to ABC News that closing them down “was one of the most difficult and heartbreaking decisions.”

“These hospitals served their communities for more than a century and we recognize the personal impact this has had on the patients, colleagues and families who relied on us for care,” the statement continued, citing challenges including shrinking margins, workforce shortages, a growing number of patients without commercial insurance coverage, declining population and the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Closures that are occurring across the country should be a wake-up call about the crisis rural health care providers are facing,” the representative said.

Impacted care

Dr. Brady Didion, a family physician who used to practice at St. Joseph’s, remembers the cascading fallout after the hospitals closed.

“People missing out on care, people having delayed care, diagnoses weren’t made. Appropriate imaging lab and surgical services weren’t made,” he said. “A lot of people and families suffered.”

Didion later left the area and now practices at a rural hospital 50 miles away, where he still feels the impact. The closure of Sacred Heart and St. Joseph’s means fewer places to transfer critical patients, with the remaining hospitals past capacity.

“I know that we have had delays in care such that it resulted in someone getting irreversible progression in their disease state or even dying,” Didion said.  “I’ve literally been up all night on the phone trying to call to get someone care who needed it in our small hospital because these places were full.”

Day to day, that means keeping sicker patients longer, leveling with families about wait times and planning transfers that can take hours instead of minutes.

“It’s not just inconvenience — it is really loss of time, which in a critical disease state is super important and it can be a loss of life,” he said.

Toll on patients and staff

When a hospital closes, the rest of the community is left to pick up the pieces — including emergency services.

Chippewa Falls Fire Station Chief Jason Thom told ABC News his crews no longer have the option of stabilizing critical patients at St. Joseph’s Hospital, which once sat just down the street.

Now, he says, transport times often stretch an hour, or they rely on helicopters, but those aren’t always available.

The longer rides, Thom adds, take a toll on both patients and staff.

“It could be detrimental to the patient because we can do a lot of things; however, we can’t do everything. If they require a surgical procedure or in the event of somebody having a heart attack… we can maintain and get them there as quickly as we can. At that point, hope for the best that those patients are going to survive,” Thom said.

Inside the remaining hospitals, the spillover is visible.

“One of the local hospitals — the ambulance garage, it has two bays in it, which used to be for the ambulances to pull in and unload patients — is now set up basically as a triage area with beds in it for the overflow,” Thom says. “Waiting rooms are typically full. Patient rooms are full.”

The paramedics at the station say they are seeing patients wait longer to call 911 — and by the time they do, they’re often much sicker. The longer drives, combined with overwhelmed emergency departments, compound the delay.

Many residents can’t get regular doctor appointments now, and some hesitate to seek help because they can’t afford a ride home from a hospital that’s farther away.

“They’re more sick when we see them,” Brooke Sommerfeld, a paramedic at the station, told ABC News. “And so you’re kind of watching them… decompose almost in the back of the ambulance when you have them,” she said.

“It’s overwhelming,” she adds. “We know what we’re doing; we are trained in our skills, but at the same time, when you know… ultimately what they need is somewhere an hour away… it makes us feel almost helpless.”

What longstanding legal precedent says about birthright citizenship and the process to restrict it: Analysis
Thomas Müller/picture alliance via Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — When the Supreme Court agreed to hear the Trump administration’s petitions seeking to resurrect Executive Order 14160 — the president’s sweeping attempt to gut the Fourteenth Amendment’s guarantee of birthright citizenship — it effectively placed one of the Constitution’s most settled commitments on the docket.

The administration frames the dispute as a long-overdue “correction” to an overly generous citizenship regime, but the legal reality is far clearer: the executive order is an impossible fit with the text, history, and precedent surrounding the Citizenship Clause.

The path to revising that clause is laid out plainly in the document itself — not through executive decree, but through the arduous process of amending the Constitution. Those seeking to restrict birthright citizenship are free to attempt that route. What they cannot do is act as though a presidential signature can silently rewrite the Fourteenth Amendment.

As far back as Justice Samuel Chase’s statement during a 1798 oral argument, it has been settled that “the President has nothing to do with the proposition, or adoption, of amendments to the Constitution.” 

The constitutional text and its historical foundations
The core constitutional question is straightforward: does the Fourteenth Amendment mandate birthright citizenship for all persons born on U.S. soil, regardless of their parents’ immigration status? Since ratification in 1868, the answer has been yes. The Citizenship Clause provides that “all persons born or naturalized in the United States, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States.” The text is simple, unconditional, and deliberately broad. For more than a century, the Supreme Court has interpreted it to mean exactly what it says: if you are born in the U.S. and subject to U.S. law, you are a citizen. 

The principles underlying that guarantee emerged long before Reconstruction. The doctrine of “jus soli” — citizenship based on birthplace — was deeply rooted in English common law and adopted by the original U.S. states. But early America also struggled with exclusions, most notoriously the Dred Scott decision, which in 1857 held that Black Americans could never be citizens. The Fourteenth Amendment, ratified 11 years later, was drafted to repudiate that decision and to prevent the creation of a hereditary class of noncitizens within the United States.

Congress later affirmed this constitutional commitment, passing statutes in 1940 and again in 1952 that aligned fully with the Amendment’s broad guarantee. For 150 years, administrations of both parties have understood birthright citizenship as a constitutional mandate, not an executive policy choice.

Wong Kim Ark and the settled rule of jus soli 
The Trump administration’s legal theory hinges on the claim that the phrase “subject to the jurisdiction” excludes the U.S.-born children of undocumented immigrants and temporary visa holders. But that argument has been rejected for more than a century. In 1898, the Supreme Court in United States v. Wong Kim Ark held that the Fourteenth Amendment codified the long-standing common-law rule of jus soli. The only exceptions recognized at the time, and today, involve individuals genuinely outside U.S. legal authority, such as foreign diplomats and children born on foreign warships.

Immigration status has never been among those exceptions. That is because undocumented immigrants, like all other noncitizens living in the United States, are fully subject to U.S. law. They pay taxes, work, attend school, and remain subject to arrest, prosecution and removal. The government’s ability to enforce immigration law against them is itself proof that they are “subject to the jurisdiction” of the United States.

As professor Gerald Neuman, an immigration and nationality law expert at Harvard Law, has observed, the administration’s interpretation of birthright citizenship is not merely mistaken but “either a crazy theory or a dishonest interpretation of the Constitution.” The executive order ignores every relevant interpretive source — text, precedent and longstanding practice — and replaces them with a theory the Supreme Court foreclosed over a century ago.

The executive order’s constitutional and structural defects 
Executive Order 14160 not only contradicts well-settled Fourteenth Amendment doctrine, it also appears to violate basic separation of powers principles. Citizenship rules are fixed in the Constitution and may be altered only through the amendment process. No president may redefine constitutional citizenship by unilateral directive. Yet that is precisely what Executive Order 14160 attempts to do, by conditioning birthright citizenship on the immigration status of a child’s parents. 

While the administration claims the order would apply only prospectively, the constitutional problem is the same: the president lacks authority to alter constitutional meaning, even for future cases. The Fourteenth Amendment was designed to settle the rules of national membership beyond the reach of ordinary politics. Allowing the president to unilaterally revise those rules would collapse the distinction between constitutional law and executive preference.

Federal courts recognized these defects immediately. Within days of the order’s issuance, a district court temporarily blocked its implementation. The Supreme Court’s review thus raises not only the question of who qualifies as a citizen, but also whether constitutional guarantees can be rewritten by a single stroke of the executive’s pen.

James Sample is an ABC News legal contributor and a constitutional law professor at Hofstra University. The views expressed in this story do not necessarily reflect those of ABC News or The Walt Disney Company.

