Motive still a mystery in Trump assassination attempt

Motive still a mystery in Trump assassination attempt
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — The FBI has been able to gain extensive analysis on the mindset of the suspected shooter who carried out the July 13 assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump at his rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, officials said Wednesday, but it has so far been unable to establish a clear motive.

In a media call Wednesday afternoon, the FBI said it has conducted nearly 1,000 interviews, served numerous search warrants, issued dozens of subpoenas and analyzed hundreds of hours of video footage as part of its investigation into the shooting.

As part of their investigation, officials said, they’ve found that Thomas Matthew Crooks engaged in a “sustained, detailed effort” to plan an attack on some kind of major event, but when the Trump rally was announced, he became “hyperfocused” on it as a “target of opportunity.”

In addition to a previously revealed online search conducted by Crooks on July 6 that stated, “How far was [Lee Harvey] Oswald from [John F.] Kennedy,” officials said he also searched “Where will Trump speak from at Butler Farm Show?” as well as “Butler Farm Show podium” and “Butler Farm Show photos.”

In the 30 days prior to the attack, Crooks reportedly conducted “more than 60 searches related to former President Trump and President Biden,” the FBI said.

Through a review of Crooks’ online activity dating back to 2019, investigators said they’ve also found he had conducted multiple searches related to explosive devices including, “How to make a bomb from fertilizer” and “How remote detonators work.”

The FBI released a picture in tandem with its briefing Wednesday showing an improvised explosive device it has said was found inside Crooks’ vehicle. The FBI said that after an analysis of the device, it determined the components were all purchased legally and “readily available online.”

Officials also provided an update to the timeline of the actions leading up to the moments of the shooting. According to video obtained from a local business, Crooks first climbed onto the roof of the AGR complex at 6:05 p.m. and traversed a series of rooftops before allegedly firing eight rounds at 6:11 p.m., officials said, meaning he was on the rooftop for a total of six minutes before he allegedly began firing and then was killed by a Secret Service countersniper.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Yellowstone geyser explosion sends visitors running
Yellowstone geyser explosion sends visitors running
Daniel Grill/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — A geyser explosion in Yellowstone National Park sent dozens of visitors running Tuesday morning, officials said.

Videos taken of the event show the dramatic moment, with water and debris raining down over the park’s Biscuit Basin thermal area, about two miles from Old Faithful.

The geothermal explosion damaged the boardwalk, but did not cause any injuries, officials said.

The Biscuit Basin has been temporarily closed while geologists investigate the event.

Hydrothermal explosions are somewhat common in the area, occurring when underground water suddenly turns to steam.

Similar eruptions occurred at Biscuit Basin in 1959, 1991 and 2009.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Former NRA leader Wayne LaPierre gets 10-year ban from serving in NRA and affiliates
Former NRA leader Wayne LaPierre gets 10-year ban from serving in NRA and affiliates
ftwitty/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — A judge in New York on Monday banned former National Rifle Association leader Wayne LaPierre from serving in a role at the NRA or affiliate organizations for 10 years after he was held liable for financial mismanagement of the nation’s most well-known gun lobby.

The judge gave the NRA itself and the New York Attorney General’s office one week to discuss potential reforms.

“The NRA and its senior leaders broke the law, and funneled millions of dollars in cash and lavish perks to themselves, their families, and NRA insiders,” said Attorney General Letitia James. “The damages portion of the case we presented, as well as the earlier trial before the jury, demonstrated that the NRA had a stunning lack of accountability and it’s leaders engaged in illegality and self-dealing. As a result of this case, Wayne LaPierre will be banned from the NRA for 10 years for spearheading this fraud, and the court called for additional proposed reforms to the NRA. After years of corruption, the NRA and its senior leaders are finally being held accountable.”

After five days of deliberations in February, a jury in New York held the National Rifle Association liable for financial mismanagement and found that LaPierre, the group’s former CEO, corruptly ran the nation’s most prominent gun rights group.

LaPierre and a senior executive at the NRA were ordered to pay a combined $6.35 million “for abusing the system and breaking our laws,” James, whose office brought the lawsuit against the organization, said following the verdict.

The jury determined that LaPierre’s violation of his duties cost the NRA $5.4 million in damages, though he already repaid more than $1 million to the organization. He must pay $4.35 million, the New York Attorney General’s Office said at the time.

The New York Attorney General’s Office sued the NRA and its senior management in 2020, claiming they misappropriated millions of dollars to fund personal benefits — including private jets, family vacations and luxury goods. The accusations came at the end of a three-year investigation into the NRA, which is registered in New York as a nonprofit charitable corporation.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Two fugitive murder suspects who escaped Mississippi jail caught following manhunt
Two fugitive murder suspects who escaped Mississippi jail caught following manhunt
Claiborne County Sheriff Department

(HAZLEHURST, Miss.) — Police in Mississippi said Saturday they caught two murder suspects who escaped from a jail early Friday morning.

Tyrekennel Collins, 24, and Dezarrious Johnson, 18, were found in an abandoned home Saturday around noon by officers, following a 33-hour manhunt, according to police.

The suspects, who escaped from the Claiborne County Detention Center around 2:20 a.m. Friday, were considered armed and dangerous according to the authorities.

“When you have someone in jail and they are charged with murder, you get them apprehended as quick as possible because we don’t want them to go out and hurt any more individuals,” Jefferson County Sheriff James Bailey said, according to WAPT.

The sheriff’s office live streamed officers putting the suspects away in a police SUV on its Facebook page.

“Early this morning, two inmates escaped from the Claiborne County Detention Center,” said the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Department in a statement on social media on Friday. “The escape occurred at approximately 2:20 AM.”

Sheriff Edward Goods said both suspects were caught on camera escaping through the ceiling and leaving behind the outside wall, according to ABC News’ Jackson, Mississippi, affiliate station, WAPT.

Both suspects are charged with murder. Collins was being held for a crime in Copiah County while Johnson, who is from the Natchez area, was being held for Jefferson County, according to the Claiborne County Sheriff Department.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.