Mount Kilauea’s latest eruption on Hawaii’s Big Island seen in new images

(LITTLE ROCK, Ark.) — A suspect has been arrested in connection with a double homicide at an Arkansas park, after a married couple was found dead on a walking trail over the weekend, authorities said.
James Andrew McGann, 28, of Springdale, Arkansas, was arrested Wednesday and charged with two counts of capital murder in the killings of 43-year-old Clinton David Brink and his wife, 41-year-old Cristen Amanda Brink, Arkansas State Police announced Wednesday evening.
The Brinks were “fatally attacked” while out hiking with their two daughters at Devil’s Den State Park on July 26, police said. The children, ages 7 and 9, were not harmed in the incident.
McGann was arrested shortly before 5 p.m. local time at a business in Springdale, about 30 miles north of the park, state police said. At a news conference Wednesday night, an official said the business McGann was arrested at was a hair salon.
The official said McGann had recently moved to the area from Oklahoma and had been hired to work at a local school.
Asked about a motive, investigators declined to comment, saying the case is still active and that it would be premature to do so.
“Our entire state is grieving for the tragic loss and senseless and horrific crime that’s taken place,” Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders said, adding, “One of the worst experiences that certainly I’ve ever had was making a phone call to the Brink family earlier this week. Nothing like that should ever have taken place.”
Police previously said the suspect was seen leaving the area of the park in a black, four-door sedan, possibly a Mazda, with a license plate covered by tape, police said.
Arkansas State Police had released a composite sketch and photo from behind of a man who was seen in Devil’s Den State Park on Saturday, the day of the killings. Police asked for the public’s help in identifying the man, who they said was wanted for questioning in connection with the double homicide.
The FBI assisted Arkansas State Police with its investigation “by providing additional manpower and specialized resources.”
Police have not yet revealed how the Brinks were killed.
The Brinks had recently moved to Prairie Grove from another state, police said.
The children are safe and in the custody of relatives, according to police.
All trails at Devil’s Den State Park, which were closed following the killings, will remain closed for now, Arkansas Secretary of Parks Shay Lewis said.
(GRAND BLANC, Mich.) — The man suspected of opening fire on a Michigan LDS church on Sunday was a 40-year-old veteran of the Iraq War, according to officials.
Police said the suspect, Thomas Jacob Sanford, drove his truck into The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Grand Blanc, Michigan, before firing shots and setting the building on fire.
Sanford was killed in a shootout with police, officials said. At least four churchgoers were killed, and eight others were injured in the attack.
In the wake of the deadly rampage, Sanford’s military record has come into focus. The truck that he drove into the church bears an Iraq War veteran license plate, according to officials.
A photo posted to Sanford’s mother’s Facebook account appears to show him standing in front of the truck allegedly used in Sunday’s attack
ABC News has confirmed with the United States Marine Corps that Sanford served four years in the Marines from June 2004 to June 2008. He ultimately rose to the rank of sergeant, officials said.
He had one combat tour to Iraq that ended three months before he left the Marines, being deployed in Operation Iraqi Freedom in August 2007.
While serving, Sanford specialized in handling military vehicle equipment. Both as a technician responsible for inspecting, servicing and repairing motor transport equipment like tactical vehicles and as a vehicle recovery operator, responsible for bringing back armored vehicles in support of troop missions.
He left the military in March of 2008, after working in combat logistics at Camp Lejeune in North Carolina.
Sanford’s record provided by the Marine Corps indicates that he was given typical recognition at the time of his service for those of his rank.
Sanford was also a father of a son who grappled with serious health obstacles after he was born, according to posts online from the family and the hospital.
No motive has yet been identified in the deadly shooting and fire on Sunday.
(CHICAGO) — Federal charges have been filed against four individuals involved in the anti-ICE protests in Chicago over the weekend, according to court documents obtained by ABC News.
The four defendants are being charged with assaulting and resisting officers outside the Broadview ICE facility during the multi-day protest on Saturday.
Paul Ivery, one of the individuals charged, allegedly showed his middle finger to federal agents at the protest before saying, “I’ll f—— kill you right now” and jumping on a car, causing damage to the vehicle, and fighting with a Homeland Security agent, according to the court filings.
Hubert Mazur, Ray Collins and Jocelyne Robledo were also detained at the protests after engaging in physical altercations with federal officers, according to the court documents. Collins and Robledo were in possession of semiautomatic pistols at the protest but had lawful permits to carry the firearms, according to court documents.
ICE posted on X about Collins and Robledo’s arrests Monday afternoon, sharing photos of the couple and their firearms, writing “they will be prosecuted and held accountable.”
At a news conference Monday afternoon, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker said federal officers used tear gas, pepper spray, rubber bullets and flash-bang devices on protesters, journalists and bystanders in Broadview. The Trump administration is attempting to destabilize Chicago, he said.
“This is not about fighting crime or about public safety. This is about sowing fear and intimidation and division among Americans. It was about creating a pretext to send armed military troops into our communities. This is about consolidating power in Donald Trump’s hands,” Pritzker said.
ABC News has reached out to the Trump administration for a comment.
A group of Chicago community groups held another news conference Sunday, lambasting ICE’s activities and increased presence in the city.
Rep. Jesus “Chuy” Garcia, who represents part of Chicago in Congress, criticized ICE’s efforts to detain immigrants in the city.
“Today we witness the further militarization of ICE tactics in Chicago as they showed up downtown to indiscriminately continue to profile against people just because of what they look like,” Garcia said.
Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson posted on X Sunday afternoon, saying, “This is another brazen provocation from the Trump administration that does nothing to make our city safer.”