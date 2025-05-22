“Mr. Mayor” passes away

L.D. Oakes, or “Mr. Mayor,” the former Martinsville mayor has passed away at the age of 83. Oakes and his wife moved to Cincinnati three years ago to be closer to family. He served on city council for 20 years from 1976 until 1996.
