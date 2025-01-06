‘Mufasa: The Lion King’ beats ‘Sonic the Hedgehog 3’ for #1 at the box office
Mufasa: The Lion King has topped this weekend’s box office, bringing in $23.8 million, according to Box Office Mojo.
This is The Lion King prequel’s first weekend in the #1 spot; the past two weekends it’s been beaten by Sonic the Hedgehog 3. With the latest totals, Mufasa has now grossed $168.6 million since its Dec. 20 opening.
Sonic the Hedgehog 3 slips to second this weekend with $21.2 million, followed by Nosferatu in third with $13.2 mil, Moana 2 in fourth with $12.39 million and Wicked in fifth with $10.2 mil.
Here are the top 10 films at the box office:
1. Mufasa: The Lion King – $23.83 million 2. Sonic the Hedgehog 3 – $21.2 million 3. Nosferatu – $13.2 million 4. Moana 2 – $12.39 million 5. Wicked – $10.2 6. A Complete Unknown – $8.06 million 7. Babygirl – $4.49 million 8. Gladiator II – $2.67 million 9. Homestead – $2.1 million 10. The Fire Inside – $1.23 million
Kyra Sedgwick and Kevin Bacon just proved that you can still do things as a couple even while apart.
The duo shared a fun video on Instagram on Monday, doing a social media dance trend to the viral song “Disco” by Surf Curse.
“Being a thousand miles away doesn’t mean we can’t dance together,” Bacon said in the caption of the post.
Sedgwick and Bacon are never ones to shy away from sharing fun videos together.
In the past, the couple have taken part in many online trend challenges and have shared videos of themselves singing covers of songs, including “Flowers” by Miley Cyrus and “Texas Hold ‘Em” by Beyoncé.
Last month, the couple celebrated their 36th wedding anniversary.
Their long-distance dance got more than 170,000 likes in just a day, as well as shout outs from fans and their famous friends, including writer-director James Gunn, who directed Bacon in The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, and someone who knows a little about cutting a rug, Dancing with the Stars‘ Julianne Hough.
James Van Der Beek is opening up about his cancer diagnosis, days after revealing he was diagnosed with Stage 3 colorectal cancer.
The Dawson’s Creek star sat down for a new interview with People and discussed the journey he and his family have been on in the last year.
“What do you do when you’re staring down a Stage 3 diagnosis? This has been a crash course in [the] mastery of mind, body [and] spirit,” he said.
The 47-year-old recalled going in for a colonoscopy in August 2023 after experiencing some symptoms.
“The gastroenterologist said, in his most pleasant bedside manner, ‘It is cancer.’ And I think I went into shock,” Van Der Beek said.
Van Der Beek said he went in for additional scans, which confirmed he had Stage 3 cancer but also offered a bit of a silver lining.
“Found out it was still localized. It had not spread, but it was Stage 3, which is not what you want to hear,” he said.
Van Der Beek said his cancer diagnosis ushered in a new and unfamiliar chapter.
“And thus began, the full-time job of having cancer, signing up for all the various medical portals and getting on the phone with insurance and creating appointments … I was not prepared for just how much of a full-time job that it really is,” he continued.
Although the cancer news came as a shock, Van Der Beek said it was also a catalyst and motivating in a sense.
“I really didn’t feel like this was going to end me. I really felt like this is going to be the biggest life redirect,” he said. “I’m going to make changes that I never would have made otherwise, that I’m going to look back on in a year, five years, 30 years from now and say, ‘Thank God that happened.'”
Colorectal cancer begins in the colon or rectum, often referred to as colon or rectal cancer based on its location, according to the American Cancer Society, which added that most cases start as polyps — growths on the inner lining of these organs — that become more common with age. For that reason, regular screenings with colonoscopies can not only help detect colorectal cancer, but can help prevent it, too, since a polyp can take as many as 10 to 15 years to develop into cancer.
Paul Rudd accidentally runs over a mythical creature in the trailer for the upcoming horror comedy Death of a Unicorn.
The A24 film, which also stars Jenna Ortega, Will Poulter, Téa Leoni and Richard E. Grant, comes from writer and director Alex Scharfman in his directorial debut feature.
The movie follows the father-daughter duo of Elliot and Ridley, played by Rudd and Ortega, respectively, as they “hit a unicorn with their car and bring it to the wilderness retreat of a mega-wealthy pharmaceutical CEO,” according to the film’s longline.
“A lot of species in this area are rare,” Rudd’s Elliot says in the trailer.
“What exactly are we saying this is though?” Poulter’s character asks, while staring at the mythical creature in the trunk of a car.
Many guesses are made, including “a horse-like Mammalia” that has “some sort of protrusion or growth,” but it’s Ortega’s Ridley who says what they are all thinking.
“It’s a f****** unicorn,” she says.
The film’s poster features a unicorn underneath a white sheet, with purple text and the tagline, “They’re going to make a killing.”
Death of a Unicorn will be released in spring 2025.