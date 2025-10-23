Mulberry Creek Assisted Living closing

This statement was posted on parent company Kissito Healthcare’s website and on Mulberry Creek Assisted Living’s Facebook page today:

After years of serving our residents, families, and community with compassion and dedication, Mulberry Creek Assisted Living will be closing its doors on December 31st. While this marks the end of an era, it also gives us a moment to reflect on the countless memories, friendships, and lives touched within our walls.

We are deeply grateful to every resident who called Mulberry Creek Assisted Living Center home, to the families who entrusted us with their loved ones’ care, and to the incredible team members who poured their hearts into making this a place of comfort, dignity, and joy.

We are working with each resident, and family to find housing. Our employees will have positions awaiting them at Mulberry Creek Nursing & Rehab Center, as well as paid training for certified nursing assistant licenses.

We are thankful for being a part of the Martinsville community for many years and thank you to everyone for your support.

— The Mulberry Creek Assisted Living Family