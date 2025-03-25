Multiple incendiary devices found at Tesla dealership in Texas: Police
(AUSTIN, Texas) — Multiple incendiary devices were found at a Tesla dealership in Austin, Texas, on Monday morning, according to the Austin Police Department.
Officers located the “suspicious devices” after responding to a Tesla dealership on U.S. Route 183 just after 8 a.m. local time and called the Austin Police Department Bomb Squad to investigate, police said in a statement.
The devices were determined to be incendiary and were “taken into police custody without incident,” officials said.
Police said it is an ongoing investigation, and had no further information to release at this time.
Recent attacks aimed at Tesla dealerships, vehicles and charging stations have been reported in Las Vegas; Seattle; Kansas City, Missouri; and Charleston, South Carolina, as well as other cities across the United States since Tesla CEO Elon Musk began his role with the Trump administration’s Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE.
In a public announcement Friday evening, the FBI said incidents targeting Teslas have been recorded in at least nine states since January, including arson, gunfire and graffiti.
“These criminal actions appear to have been conducted by lone offenders, and all known incidents occurred at night,” the FBI said in the public service announcement. “Individuals require little planning to use rudimentary tactics, such as improvised incendiary devices and firearms, and may perceive these attacks as victimless property crimes.”
The FBI urged the public to be vigilant and to look out for suspicious activity in areas around Tesla dealerships.
(WASHINGTON) — After two deadly plane crashes in the past week — one in Washington, D.C., killing 67, and another in Philadelphia, killing 7 and injuring 19 — it wouldn’t be unusual if travelers reported heightened apprehension toward air travel, according to experts.
“Given the fact that there were two incidents that were pretty large in the past seven days, I would say people that are on the fence about whether or not to book that vacation are probably hesitant to do that,” said psychotherapist and licensed aviator Michaela Renee Johnson.
According to the Cleveland Clinic, around 25 million adults in the U.S. have a fear of flying, also known as aerophobia. It’s not abnormal to be hesitant about airline travel after a traumatic aviation incident, especially when there are casualties involved, said aviation law expert Robert Clifford.
“People tend to immediately think, ‘Uh-oh, they all must be unsafe, and it must be a huge risk for me to fly’ — and they question whether or not they should get on the next flight they have scheduled,” Johnson told ABC News.
Media psychologist Don Grant told ABC News that the way these tragedies are portrayed in the media can trigger new cases of air travel anxiety, or even elevate existing worries.
“If you already have a fear of flying, then you see something like this, it’s like the monsters under the bed are actually real,” Grant said.
When there are life-threatening events, Johnson said the brain uses survival techniques, like the “fight or flight” response, to protect from impending danger. Even though the body might be responding correctly to the recent tragedies, Johnson said it isn’t taking into account the facts surrounding airline travel safety.
“Yes, our brain is doing what it’s supposed to be doing by assessing the risk, but it’s not really considering the fact that in perspective, it’s actually an incredibly safe way to travel,” Johnson told ABC News.
Despite the recent incidents, experts still argue that flying is the safest form of transportation.
In a 2024 study from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, researchers found that the “death risk per boarding for worldwide air travelers was 1 in 13.7 million” in the 2018-2022 period. This reflects a steep increase in safety as compared to the previous half-century, following a pattern of the risk of fatalities dropping 50% per decade, according to the study.
The Department of Transportation estimated that 86.8 million passengers were moved by aircraft in August 2024.
But will those numbers persist after the recent crashes?
Johnson told ABC News that it depends: Those who travel frequently for business will still need access to commercial airlines, whereas those who only go on vacation every few years might consider other forms of transport.
Regardless of the statistics, Johnson said many feel a lack of control when stepping into an airplane, causing anxiety to heighten.
“We’re sitting in the back, we don’t know how to fly an airplane, we don’t know what’s happening up front, we don’t know what’s happening in the air around us,” Johnson said. “That can create a lot of discomfort for people. You have to talk yourself through the idea that the pilots also want to get home that night.”
For those struggling to book their next plane ticket, Johnson suggested the following tactics for combatting anxiety: journaling, avoiding flights in the winter or during hurricane seasons, and writing preemptive letters to loved ones (just in case).
But at the same time, Johnson urges others to remember this: “How much of your life are you willing to sacrifice for the fear that you may die?”
“When we think about fear as a motivating factor for a lot of things that we do in our lives, we have to really question how much of it is rational and how much of it is irrational,” Johnson said. “None of us is getting off the planet alive.”
Grant also provided a simple solution to alleviate aviation anxieties: “Put the phone down.”
He recommends reading the news from reliable sources — but not scrolling endlessly online, looking at countless stories on the topic. He also suggested looking into how planes work, reading about the training pilots are required to have or joining am aerophobia support group.
(WASHINGTON) — Marlean Ames had earned positive performance reviews for nearly 15 years in her job at the Ohio Department of Youth Services. But in 2019 when she applied for a promotion, she got passed over for the position and was subsequently demoted.
A gay woman got the job she’d applied for, while a gay man was assigned the job she once had. Her supervisor at the time was also gay. Ames is a straight woman.
The Supreme Court on Wednesday will take up Ames’ case of alleged “reverse discrimination” and her bid to revive a lawsuit against her employer under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which prohibits discrimination on the basis of sex and sexual orientation.
Lower courts dismissed Ames’ claim, ruling that she had failed to meet the standard of proof for discriminatory intent against a “member of a majority group.”
The Sixth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals said Ames did not demonstrate “background circumstances to support the suspicion that the defendant is that unusual employer who discriminates against the majority.”
Ames argues that the “background circumstances” requirement — applied only to plaintiffs from majority groups, such as white and straight people — is an onerous burden that creates an unlevel playing field. She alleges circumstantial evidence alone in her case is enough to warrant a trial.
“If Ames were gay and the employees hired in preference of her were not, she would have established the elements necessary for her prima-facie case,” her attorneys argued in briefs before the high court. “But because Ames falls on the majority group side of the majority/minority fault line, she has no legal recourse.”
Prima facie, Latin for “on the face of it,” is a legal term to indicate that there are sufficient facts to support a claim.
Ohio argues that the “background circumstances” requirement is not an extra burden but rather a clarification of existing standards set by the US Supreme Court in 1973, equally applied to all.
“That the specific facts that give rise to a suspicion of discrimination differ from plaintiff to plaintiff does not mean that some parties carry a heavier prima facie burden than others,” the state argues in its brief. “It just reflects that the precise requirements of a prima facie case can vary depending on the context.”
In the case McDonnell Douglas Corp. v. Green, the Court established a three-part test for determining employment discrimination under Title VII. First, a plaintiff must show a “prima facie case of discrimination;” if that’s met, an employer must provide some legitimate, nondiscriminatory explanation for the dispute; and then, the burden falls back on the plaintiff to prove that the reason is a “pretext” for discrimination.
The Supreme Court will decide whether the “background circumstances” requirement for plaintiffs like Ames is unfair. A decision, which is expected by the end of June, could, if it’s in her favor, make it easier for nonminorities to bring claims of “reverse” employment discrimination.”
(PHILADELPHIA) — Dozens of people were arrested in Philadelphia after fans took to the streets to celebrate the Eagles’ Super Bowl victory, police said.
Philadelphia police reported nearly 50 arrests following the Eagles’ win against the Kansas City Chiefs in New Orleans on Sunday.
Among those, five people were arrested for assault on police, authorities said. There were also two arrests for aggravated assault, one for recklessly endangering another person and one for misdemeanor disorderly conduct in the third degree, police said.
Additionally, police said 29 people were arrested for disorderly conduct and issued code violation notices.
There were eight arrests for vandalism incidents, including against four city sanitation trucks, two banks and two retail stores, police said. The businesses were all in Center City on Walnut Street.
Amid the raucous celebrations, fans were captured passing a downed traffic light pole on a packed street, and a large fire was seen near an intersection.
The Super Bowl victory celebrations will continue on Friday, when the city hosts the parade to mark the Eagles’ commanding 40-22 win over the Chiefs.
Police similarly reported disorderly conduct and other incidents after the Eagles won the NFC championship game in Philadelphia on Jan. 26, which sent them to the Super Bowl.
Thirty-one people were issued citations for disorderly conduct or failure to disperse, police said at the time.
Two shootings, a stabbing and a car crash that injured multiple pedestrians were also among several “significant” incidents reported amid the NFC championship celebrations, police said.
Tragically, an 18-year-old Temple University student died after he fell from a light pole while celebrating the win, officials said.
ABC News’ Alexandra Faul contributed to this report.