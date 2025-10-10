Multiple people dead, 19 unaccounted for in ‘devastating blast’ at explosives manufacturer in Tennessee: Sheriff

Kypros/Getty Images

(PALM BEACH, FL) — Brad Edwards knows that what you are about to read may be difficult for some to accept.

A victims’ rights lawyer from Florida, Edwards has been in pursuit of the truth about financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein’s life and crimes for nearly two decades. He would be the first to say that Epstein caused incalculable damage and trauma to hundreds of women and girls.

In fact, long before Epstein became known worldwide for his crimes, Edwards presciently told a federal judge, “Because of [Epstein’s] deviant appetite for young girls, combined with his extraordinary wealth and power, he may just be the most dangerous sexual predator in U.S. history.”

That was 17 years ago.

Back then, hardly anyone listened.

In the years since, Edwards and his co-counsel — on behalf of Epstein’s victims — have sued Epstein, his estate, the federal government and several financial institutions, recovering hundreds of millions of dollars for more than 200 survivors of Epstein’s sex abuse and trafficking. He knows the victims’ stories as well as anyone and, in the course of all the litigation, he has reviewed an expansive amount of non-public documents and evidence related to the late Epstein, who died by suicide in prison in 2019 while awaiting trial for sex trafficking of minors.

Now, as the Trump administration finds itself in the midst of a firestorm over its decision not to release any additional investigative files on Epstein — after promising to produce a so-called “client list” of people connected to Epstein who may have participated in illegal acts — Edwards has decided it’s important to share what he’s learned about Epstein, much of which contradicts what many have come to believe about the case.

“Jeffrey Epstein was the pimp and the john. He was his own No. 1 client,” Edwards told ABC News. “Nearly all of the exploitation and abuse of all of the women was intended to benefit only Jeffrey Epstein and Jeffrey Epstein’s sexual desires.”

Edwards describes the enigmatic Epstein as living, essentially, two separate lives: one in which he was sexually abusing women and girls “on a daily basis,” and another in which he associated with politicians, royalty, and titans of business, academia, and science.

“For the most part, those two worlds did not overlap. And where they overlapped, in the instances they overlapped, it seems to be a very small percentage,” Edwards said. “There were occasions where a select few of these men engaged in sexual acts with a select few of the girls that Jeffrey Epstein was exploiting or abusing — primarily girls who were over the age of 18.”

“That conduct was coercive, it was exploitative, and it was bad. But it’s a small fraction of the men he was associated with,” Edwards said. “And he was abusing hundreds of women, if not a thousand. And it’s a very small fraction of those women that he was sending to men. That conduct was secondary to his abusive conduct. [Epstein] abused all of these women.”

Edwards said he is bound by attorney-client privilege and cannot ethically reveal the names of any of Epstein’s alleged associates without permission from his clients. But he said he has seen no indication that Epstein kept a list of those men, or that he made it a practice to use those instances to blackmail or extort the men, even though those men may have been legitimately concerned that Epstein had compromising information that he could use against them.

“It’s difficult to even discern, when he would send a woman to one of his friends, whether that was even a motivation. What he was not is a person on the top of a sex trafficking operation that was sending women to powerful people around the world so that he could make money. It was not a business,” Edwards said. “And I think the few examples that we have, the known examples, have led to this belief that he must have been doing that with all of the women that he was abusing. That must have just been his gig. But that wasn’t what he was doing on a daily basis. He’s a sexual abuser and predator himself.”

If Epstein kept a list of those men, Edwards said he’s not seen it.

“Did Jeffrey write the names of these people down? I’ve never seen that. I only know of certain of these individuals because of representing clients,” Edwards said. “I’ve never seen a list of people that Jeffrey Epstein kept that would say, ‘Here’s a list of men that I’ve sent women to,’ or a mix-and-match where it’s like, ‘I sent this woman to this man.'”

“That’s just not something that he was keeping,” Edwards said. “And it would be highly, highly unlikely that Jeffrey Epstein would keep a list of the people that he sent these women to. I’d imagine he would just remember it. It isn’t that many women, and it isn’t that many men.”

Over the last few months, as the controversy surrounding the on-again, off-again plan to disclose Epstein-related documents has dominated the news cycle, Edwards said he has heard from dozens of survivors concerned about the circus-like atmosphere that is forcing them to relive traumatic experiences and threatens to expose their identities, even if inadvertently. Any public release of information, Edwards said, should redact identifying information about Epstein’s victims.

“They would benefit from the story eventually dying off. But the story is not going to die off as long as there’s this lack of transparency that is allowing for conspiracy theories to continue to fester and get out of hand,” Edwards said. “So the best thing would be: Protect the victims’ names, release everything else, so that the world can see what is real, versus what is total fiction, and then everybody can move on.”

But the recent decision by the Trump administration to rule out further disclosures would seem to impact categories of material known to be in the possession of federal authorities, including Epstein’s financial records, details of his international travel, logs of boat trips to his U.S. Virgin Islands estate, and inventories of what was found in searches of his mansions in New York and elsewhere. And it raises questions whether those records, if made public, could finally lead to a better understanding of how a college dropout from Coney Island managed to accumulate astounding wealth and proximity to power — a transformation that has long defied ready explanation.

“It’s very strange to me that somebody who rarely leaves his house is somehow able to get meetings with people. And they will travel from literally all over the world to meet with him on his time, at his place, under his circumstances. Which only just leaves more questions than answers,” Edwards said. “And the fact that they’re not releasing anything is, I think, just kind of fanning the flames of the conspiracy theory that everybody that he was meeting with had something to do with illegal sex. And I know that’s not true.”

“We are all for transparency,” said Edwards. “I think the world needs to know who Epstein was, what he was doing, how he made his money, who he was meeting with, and how he might have operated in other areas of business and politics. And all of that could be done through the release of documents and knowledge that is currently within the Justice Department, with what they have. But now there’s this about-face where they were going to release everything and now all of a sudden they’re releasing nothing. I think there is a middle ground there that the public deserves.”

Edwards notes that the government’s files could also shed light on those who assisted or enabled Epstein to abuse so many women, and could finally answer speculation that Epstein was an intelligence asset of the U.S. or a foreign nation.

“[The government] should know whether or not he was an intelligence asset, whether he’s ever done work with the government, whether he’s ever had a deal with the government before,” Edwards said. “I would assume that that is also within the Epstein files. I don’t know that information. I would like to know.”

But for Edwards, the primary concern should be for the survivors of Epstein’s abuse — and he worries that the victims are an afterthought in the ongoing Washington power struggle.

“I think some [victims] believe that the government protected him, and there’s this outrage because they believe that [Epstein] was always more important than they were, and that’s why this was allowed to go on for so long. So if there was evidence that his political or other connections assisted, I think that they would want to know it,” Edwards said. “But more so, they just want this to die off. And they see it’s not dying off because of the way that it’s being handled right now. In fact, somehow there’s more attention to it today than there was when he was abusing them.”

For the well-being of the survivors, Edwards is hopeful there will soon be a resolution that will allow the victims to move on.

“I just wish everybody would step back and remember real people were hurt here, and let’s try to do what’s in their best interest, as opposed to politicizing this whole thing and making it the right versus the left,” he said. “All of that is hurting the people who are already hurt.”

