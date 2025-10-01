Munich Oktoberfest briefly closes due to bomb threat linked to residential fire, police say



Mkanuel Schwarz/picture alliance via Getty Images

(LONDON) — Munich’s famous Oktoberfest event briefly closed on Wednesday following a bomb threat linked to a fire at a residence in the north of the city, police said.

A 57-year-old German man who police said was behind the threat was found near the residence with a backpack containing an explosive device that had to be defused. He died by suicide, according to Munich police.

Oktoberfest resumed Wednesday afternoon following a search of the grounds involving explosive detection dogs, authorities noted.

“The threat has not been confirmed,” Munich police said.

The man allegedly set fire to the residence during a family dispute in the Lerchenau district of northern Munich early Wednesday before taking his own life near a lake, police said.

Two other people — the suspect’s 81-year-old mother and 21-year-old daughter — were injured during the incident and subsequently hospitalized, according to police.

Officials said they discovered “explosive devices” in the building and that special forces were called in to defuse the bombs.

Police said they also found a letter written by the suspect containing an unspecified threat of explosives related to Oktoberfest, prompting authorities to temporarily close the fairgrounds in the vast Theresienwiese public space for several hours to conduct the searches. The grounds opened at 5:30 p.m. local time.

The investigation is ongoing, officials noted.

In a video statement posted to X, Munich police spokesman Thomas Schelshorn said the “major operation” in Lerchenau had been underway since 4:45 a.m. Wednesday.

“We’ve discovered a burning house, a single-family home, burning cars nearby and a dead man at Lerchenau Lake, which may also be related to this,” Schelshorn said.

“We also have an unspecified threat of explosives for the Theresienwiese,” he added. “That’s why cordoning off and searching measures are taking place here. And that’s also why the Oktoberfest isn’t opening on time today.”

Police said there is no indication of any threat at other Munich locations.

ABC News’ Felix Franz contributed to this report.

IDF says it will conduct aid airdrops in Gaza as hunger crisis deepens
IDF says it will conduct aid airdrops in Gaza as hunger crisis deepens
Hassan Jedi/Anadolu via Getty Images

The Israel Defense Forces announced changes Saturday in humanitarian aid procedures in Gaza amid ongoing international pressure as the malnutrition crisis worsens.

The IDF said in a statement that it was taking several actions, including dropping “seven pallets of aid containing flour, sugar, and canned food” at the behest of the Israeli government to “refute the false claim of deliberate starvation in the Gaza Strip.”

In addition to the airdrops, the IDF said it would create a “humanitarian pause in civilian centers and in humanitarian corridors” Sunday morning to allow for the passage of aid. The hours and locations of this short “pause” have not yet been announced publicly.

The Hamas-run Gaza Ministry of Health said on Saturday that 127 Palestinians have died from malnutrition since the war began on Oct. 7, 2023, 85 of whom were children. Five Palestinians died from malnutrition in the last 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health.

Several humanitarian groups have pushed for help and more assistance in the region in the last week, as they say aid workers on the ground are running out of supplies and need help. Repeated deadly shootings around aid distribution centers have killed hundreds, according to the United Nations.

A volunteer with Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF), or Doctors Without Borders, told ABC News there are only four stabilization centers for malnutrition in Gaza, and the admission capacity is severely limited due to the overcrowding of facilities.

On Thursday, MSF said 25% of children and pregnant or breastfeeding women screened at clinics in Gaza are malnourished, and cases of severe malnutrition in children under the age of 5 have tripled in just two weeks.

The Israeli government has denied that it is limiting the amount of aid entering Gaza and has claimed Hamas steals aid meant for civilians. Hamas has denied these claims.

Electricity will be provided to a desalination plant, increasing the amount of water available tenfold, according to the IDF.

“The IDF is prepared to implement humanitarian pauses in densely populated areas and will continue to operate to dismantle terrorist infrastructure and eliminate terrorists in the areas of activity,” the IDF said in a statement.

The IDF reiterated claims from the Israeli government that there is no starvation in the Gaza Strip and it is merely “a false campaign promoted by Hamas.”

“Responsibility for food distribution to the population in Gaza lies with the UN and international aid organizations,” the IDF said in a statement.

Earlier this week, 115 humanitarian groups described in a joint statement the dire food shortage in Gaza as “mass starvation,” and accused the Israeli government of implementing “restrictions, delays, and fragmentation under its total siege [that] have created chaos, starvation, and death.”

The ongoing Gaza war erupted after Hamas led a surprise terror attack on southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, killing 1,200 people there and taking 251 others hostage, according to figures from the Israeli government. Since then, Israeli forces have killed more than 59,000 people in Gaza, according to data released by the Hamas-run Gaza Ministry of Health.

Russia hits Kyiv with massive air attack, biggest of war so far
Russia hits Kyiv with massive air attack, biggest of war so far
peng song/Getty Images

LONDON — Russia overnight hit Ukraine with the biggest missile and drone attack of the war, launching a record number of drones at Kyiv.

Hundreds of Russian drones swarmed the capital all night as videos show huge fires and plumes of smoke on the skyline. Residents describe it as one of the most intense nights since the start of the full-scale invasion and people in Kyiv are waking up Friday morning to the city being blanketed by smoke from the fires still burning.

Russia launched over 500 drones, a huge number and the second time in less than a week it has launched the biggest air attack of the war. The attack comes after the Trump administration froze deliveries of critical air defense missiles to Ukraine.

The mayor of Kyiv said that at least 23 people were injured as many people spent the night sheltering in Kyiv’s metro system.

The aerial assault began shortly after President Trump spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin by phone which, in Ukraine, is being widely taken as a clear message to Ukrainians.

“Notably, the first air raid alerts in our cities and regions yesterday began to blare almost simultaneously with media reports discussing a phone call between President Trump and Putin,” Ukrainian President Zelenskyy wrote on Friday morning. “Yet again, Russia is showing it has no intention of ending the war and terror. Only around 9 a.m. today did the air raid alert end in Kyiv. It was a brutal, sleepless night.”

Russia carries out ‘massive’ attack across Ukraine
Russia carries out ‘massive’ attack across Ukraine
Scott Peterson/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Russia carried out a “massive” attack across Ukraine Friday night into Saturday morning, using more than 600 drones and missiles, according to the Ukrainian Air Force.

Russia confirmed Saturday that it had “launched a massive strike using long-range air- and ground-based precision weapons and attack drones against Ukrainian military-industrial complex enterprises developing the Sapsan tactical missile system, producing multipurpose strike and reconnaissance drones, robotic combat vehicles, interceptor UAVs, and loitering munitions.”

The Russian Ministry of Defense claimed that “the strike’s objectives were achieved” and “all designated targets were hit.”

However, Ukraine said their air defense systems repelled most of the projectiles, even though they confirmed at least three people were killed and dozens of others were injured, according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The Russian strikes targeted Ukraine’s central city of Dnipro and the wider Dnipropetrovsk region, as well as the Mykolaiv, Chernihiv and Zaporizhzhia regions, and also communities in the Poltava, Kyiv, Odesa, Sumy, and Kharkiv regions, according to Zelenskyy.

“The enemy aimed at our infrastructure, residential areas, and civilian enterprises,” the Ukrainian president said in a post on X. “In Dnipro, a missile with cluster munitions directly struck an apartment building.”

“Every such strike is not a military necessity but a deliberate strategy by Russia to terrorize civilians and destroy our infrastructure,” he added. “That is why a strong international response is needed.”

Meanwhile, one month after his summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska, U.S. President Donald Trump’s proposed in-person meeting between Putin and Zelenskyy has yet to come to fruition.

Russia has steadily intensified its long-range strikes on Ukraine. During one such strike last week, around two dozen Russian drones entered Poland — by far the largest-ever of Russian drones into NATO airspace. At least three of the drones were shot down by responding Polish and Dutch fighters.

NATO has responded by launching Operation Eastern Sentry, which it says will enhance its air defense posture all along the bloc’s eastern edge. Some allies are pushing for more action. Polish Foreign Minister Radoslav Sikorski, for example, has suggested that NATO should shoot down Russian drones operating over western Ukraine.

Ukrainian officials, meanwhile, are still pushing for the expanded sanctions and tariffs that Trump has repeatedly threatened to impose on Russia in response to Moscow’s refusal to accept a ceasefire or peace deal.

“And if the world does not deliver a truly tangible response to Russia’s prolonging of the war, if sanctions and tariffs are postponed, if the Russian army can already launch drones with impunity even against Poland — Putin will continue to see it as permission to wage war,” Zelenskyy said.

