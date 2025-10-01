Munich Oktoberfest closed after bomb threat and deadly explosion, police say
(LONDON) — Police in the southern German city of Munich said the famous Oktoberfest event would be closed until Wednesday afternoon, following a bomb threat linked to a deadly fire at a home in the north of the city.
“Due to a bomb threat in connection with the explosion in northern Munich, the Theresienwiese will remain closed until 5:00 p.m.,” Munich police said in a statement, referring to the open area west of the city center where the festival is located.
“A letter from the perpetrator has been sent to this effect,” police said. “A decision on further action will be made in the early afternoon.”
The bomb threat was linked to a fire at a residential building that killed one person in northern Munich on Wednesday morning, authorities said.
Police and fire department personnel were dispatched to the scene in the Lerchenau area. Police said there was a “burning residential building” and there they had received reports of “loud bangs.”
“According to current information, the residential building was deliberately set on fire during a family dispute,” police said. “The injured person found has since died. Another person is missing and poses no danger.”
Police later said they discovered “explosive devices” in the building. “Special forces have been called in to defuse the bombs,” the police said.
Munich police confirmed to ABC News that the person who was found dead in connection to the explosion at the residence was “probably the suspect.”
In a video statement posted to X, Munich police spokesman Thomas Schelshorn said the “major operation” in Lerchenau had been underway since 4:45 a.m.
“We’ve discovered a burning house, a single-family home, burning cars nearby and a dead man at Lerchenau Lake, which may also be related to this,” Schelshorn said.
“We also have an unspecified threat of explosives for the Theresienwiese,” he added. “That’s why cordoning off and searching measures are taking place here. And that’s also why the Oktoberfest isn’t opening on time today. And we assume it won’t open before 5 p.m.”
LONDON — Russia overnight hit Ukraine with the biggest missile and drone attack of the war, launching a record number of drones at Kyiv.
Hundreds of Russian drones swarmed the capital all night as videos show huge fires and plumes of smoke on the skyline. Residents describe it as one of the most intense nights since the start of the full-scale invasion and people in Kyiv are waking up Friday morning to the city being blanketed by smoke from the fires still burning.
Russia launched over 500 drones, a huge number and the second time in less than a week it has launched the biggest air attack of the war. The attack comes after the Trump administration froze deliveries of critical air defense missiles to Ukraine.
The mayor of Kyiv said that at least 23 people were injured as many people spent the night sheltering in Kyiv’s metro system.
“Notably, the first air raid alerts in our cities and regions yesterday began to blare almost simultaneously with media reports discussing a phone call between President Trump and Putin,” Ukrainian President Zelenskyy wrote on Friday morning. “Yet again, Russia is showing it has no intention of ending the war and terror. Only around 9 a.m. today did the air raid alert end in Kyiv. It was a brutal, sleepless night.”
(NEW YORK) — U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer said Tuesday that his nation will recognize the state of Palestine at a United Nations meeting in September if Israel does not agree to a ceasefire in Gaza.
“Today, as part of this process towards peace, I can confirm the U.K. will recognize the state of Palestine by the United Nations General Assembly in September, unless the Israeli government takes substantive steps to end the appalling situation in Gaza, agree to a ceasefire and commit to a long-term sustainable peace, reviving the prospect of a two-state solution,” Starmer said at a news conference.
“This includes allowing the U.N. to restart the supply of aid and making clear that there will be no annexations in the West Bank,” he continued.
Starmer also delivered a message to “the terrorists of Hamas,” saying that “they must immediately release all of the hostages, sign up to a ceasefire, disarm, and accept that they will play no part in the government of Gaza.”
The prime minister’s office also released a written statement echoing Starmer’s comments.
The Israeli Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday that it “rejects” Starmer’s statement.
“The shift in the British government’s position at this time, following the French move and internal political pressures, constitutes a reward for Hamas and harms efforts to achieve a ceasefire in Gaza and a framework for the release of hostages,” the ministry said.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also reacted to Starmer’s statement, saying, “Starmer rewards Hamas’s monstrous terrorism & punishes its victims. A jihadist state on Israel’s border TODAY will threaten Britain TOMORROW. Appeasement towards jihadist terrorists always fails. It will fail you too. It will not happen.”
French President Emmanuel Macron announced last week that France would officially recognize Palestine as a state when the U.N. meets in September, and also called for “an immediate ceasefire, the release of all hostages, and massive humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza.”
French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Noël Barrot on Tuesday applauded Starmer’s announcement.
“The United Kingdom joins today in the momentum created by France for the recognition of the State of Palestine. Together, through this pivotal decision and our combined efforts, we break the endless cycle of violence and reopen the prospect of peace in the region,” Barrot said.
At the time, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the U.S. “rejected” France’s plan to recognize a Palestinian state.
“This reckless decision only serves Hamas propaganda and sets back peace. It is a slap in the face to the victims of October 7th,” Rubio wrote in a statement on X.
Starmer’s statement comes on the same day that two sources familiar with the matter told ABC News that Netanyahu is considering a plan to annex territories in Gaza.
“Prime Minister Netanyahu is considering a plan to annex territories in Gaza if Hamas doesn’t agree to a ceasefire plan. This is one of several options,” a source said.
The news comes less than a week after Steve Witkoff, President Donald Trump’s special envoy to the Middle East, said the U.S. was cutting ceasefire talks short and bringing its negotiation team home from Doha, Qatar.
In a post on X on July 24, Witkoff said Hamas “does not appear to be coordinated or acting in good faith.”
“While the mediators have made a great effort, Hamas does not appear to be coordinated or acting in good faith,” Witkoff wrote, in part. “We will now consider alternative options to bring the hostages home and try to create a more stable environment for the people of Gaza.”
Netanyahu echoed Witkoff’s statement, saying Israel was now “considering alternative options to bring our hostages home,” and blamed Hamas for the breakdown in negotiations.
“Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff got it right. Hamas is the obstacle to a hostage release deal,” Netanyahu said in a statement the day after Witkoff’s comments. “Together with our U.S. allies, we are now considering alternative options to bring our hostages home, end Hamas’s terror rule, and secure lasting peace for Israel and our region.
Officials have not yet elaborated on what are the “alternative options” to return the remaining hostages and end the war in Gaza.
In its own statement on Sunday, Hamas accused Witkoff and the Israelis of negotiating in bad faith and claimed there is no point in continuing negotiations in the current format.
“In the last round of negotiations, we achieved clear progress and largely agreed with what the mediators presented to us, especially regarding the issue of withdrawal, prisoners, and the entry of aid,” Hamas said, in part. ‘They conveyed to us positive responses from the Zionist occupation, but we were surprised to find that the occupation was withdrawing from the negotiations, and that the US President’s envoy to the Middle East, Witkoff, was in cahoots with it.”
“We clearly state: There is no point in continuing negotiations under the siege, extermination, and starvation of our children, women, and people in the Gaza Strip,” the statement continued.
The news also comes as the Israel-Hamas war reached a a grim milestone, with more than 60,000 Palestinians killed since Oct. 7, 2023, according to the Hamas-run Gaza Ministry of Health.
As of Tuesday, 60,034 people in Gaza have been killed and 145,870 people have been injured, the ministry said.
With an estimated population of 2.3 million people in Gaza at the beginning of the war, the figure, if accurate, means that about 9% of Palestinians in Gaza have been killed or injured since then, according to an ABC News tally.
The ministry clarified that the Palestinians whom they say have died due to hunger have not been classified as “killed” in the war, but “died” due to malnourishment.
At least 147 Palestinians, including 88 children, have died due to malnutrition as of Monday, according to the ministry.
Netanyahu has repeatedly denied that there is starvation occurring in Gaza and has denied that there is an official Israeli policy of starvation.
“There is no policy of starvation in Gaza, and there is no starvation in Gaza,” Netanyahu said in comments in Jerusalem Sunday, in part.
“We enabled humanitarian aid throughout the duration of the war to enter Gaza. Otherwise, there would be no Gazans,” Netanyahu further said. “And what is interdicting the supply of humanitarian aid is one force – Hamas. Again, the reverse of the truth. Hamas robs, steals this humanitarian aid and then accuses Israel of not supplying it.”
Israeli officials have long accused Hamas of stealing aid, which Hamas denies.
A USAID analysis appeared to undercut some of the assertions about the extent to which Hamas had allegedly stolen humanitarian aid. A presentation reviewed by ABC News, examining more than 150 reported incidents involving the theft or loss of U.S.-funded humanitarian aid in Gaza, showed that he group failed to find any evidence that Hamas engaged in widespread diversion of aid to cause this amount of hunger being seen in the strip.
Additionally, a new report on Tuesday from the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification, a global initiative monitoring hunger, said that “the worst-case scenario of famine is playing out in the Gaza Strip,” and that “access to food and other essential items and services has plummeted to unprecedented levels.”
ABC News’ Will Gretsky contributed to this report.
(LONDON) — Israel has begun the “first stages of the attack on Gaza City” on Wednesday as it plans to call up to 50,000 to 60,000 reservists in order to occupy the city, according to Israel Defense Forces spokesman Eddie Defrin and an Israeli military official.
“We have begun the preliminary operations and the first stages of the attack on Gaza City. IDF forces are already holding the outskirts of Gaza City,” Defrin said Wednesday.
Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz approved on Wednesday the Israel Defense Forces’ military plan, codenamed “Gideon’s Chariots II,” to invade and occupy the city, according to the official.
The call-ups will begin immediately, the official said.
Meanwhile, at least 58 Palestinians were killed in the past 24 hours in Israeli strikes on Gaza, according to the Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry.
This comes after Hamas said it agreed to a ceasefire proposal from Qatar and Egypt on Monday. The proposal is said to be based on the framework put forward by the U.S. in June.
Israel has not commented on Hamas’ decision to accept the proposal.
White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt attributed, at least in part, Hamas’ decision to accept the proposed ceasefire to President Donald Trump’s social media post saying that the remaining hostages will only be returned “when Hamas is confronted and destroyed!!!”
“I don’t think it’s a coincidence that Hamas accepted this proposal after the president of the United States posted a very strong statement about this conflict on Truth Social yesterday,” Leavitt said Tuesday, referring reporters back to Trump’s post.
ABC News has not confirmed the exact details of the proposal or what Hamas agreed to.
Earlier this month, Israel’s security cabinet approved plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for the Israeli military to occupy Gaza City, in an expansion of military operations that comes amid international condemnation of the deteriorating humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip.
Israel’s planned Gaza City military offensive “must be immediately halted,” United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk said on Aug. 8, warning of “more massive forced displacement.”
“This further escalation will result in more killing, more unbearable suffering, senseless destruction,” Turk said.
Last month, 115 organizations described the dire food shortage in Gaza as “mass starvation,” as the “Israeli government’s siege starves the people of Gaza.”
Israel has blamed shortages on Hamas with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu saying on Aug. 20, “If we had a starvation policy, no one in Gaza would have survived after two years of war. … In the last few months, Hamas has violently looted the aid trucks meant to get to Palestinian civilians. They deliberately created a shortage of supply.” Hamas, however, has denied those claims.
Earlier this week, the IDF said it is appealing to “Jewish communities abroad” to deal with a severe shortage of soldiers, according to a senior IDF official.
The shortage of soldiers — estimated at 10,000 to 12,000 soldiers — and the lack of Haredi recruitment from the ultra-orthodox community are pushing the IDF to exhaust every other possibility to replenish its ranks, the senior IDF official said.
The IDF intends to turn to the largest Jewish communities in the Diaspora, with the aim of encouraging the recruitment of young Jews of military age to come to Israel for several years to serve in the army, the official added. The main communities where efforts will be focused are the United States and France.
The recruitment potential among those aged 18 to 25, of draft age, in the largest Jewish communities exceeds 10,000 in each annual cohort, according to studies conducted by the IDF’s Manpower Division on this subject, the senior official said.
“The goal we intend to set is to increase the recruitment of approximately 600 to 700 additional soldiers each year from Jewish communities abroad,” a senior IDF official told ABC News.