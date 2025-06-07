Musk appears to delete X posts claiming Trump was in Epstein files

Musk appears to delete X posts claiming Trump was in Epstein files
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — Less than two days after Elon Musk slammed President Donald Trump over the megabill moving through Congress, the billionaire appeared to remove several of his most scathing posts on X that targeted the president, including one that insinuated Trump was in the Epstein files.

Musk posted on Thursday, without providing evidence, a claim that the Department of Justice hasn’t released its files into its investigation of Jeffrey Epstein, who was accused of sex-trafficking minors in 2019, because Trump is in them.

“Time to drop the really big bomb: @realDonaldTrump is in the Epstein files,” he wrote. “That is the real reason they have not been made public. Have a nice day, DJT!”

That post was removed overnight and had disappeared Saturday morning, with the link to the post now showing a message that said, “Nothing to see here.”

Musk’s apparent move to remove the Epstein post came just hours after he made another critical post Friday night, in which he wrote he would apologize to Trump “as soon as there is a full dump of the Epstein files.” That post was also later deleted.

Trump dismissed Musk’s claims in an interview with NBC News released Saturday.

“That’s called ‘old news.’ That’s been old news. That has been talked about for years. Even Epstein’s lawyer said I had nothing to do with it — it’s old news,” he said.

“It’s old news. This has been talked about for years and years. And as you know, I was not friendly with Epstein for probably 18 years before he died. I was not at all friendly with him,” Trump added.

The president expressed disappointment in the criticism and threatened to cut federal contracts to Musk’s businesses.

On Friday, he told ABC News’ Jonathan Karl that he was “not particularly” interested in talking with Musk.

“You mean the man who has lost his mind?” he asked.

Later Friday evening, Trump told reporters, “I’m not thinking about Elon Musk. I just wish him well.”

Trump has previously posted, “I was never on Epstein’s Plane, or at his ‘stupid’ Island,” and he has not publicly objected to the release of the files now under review at the DOJ.

Trump’s previous association with Epstein and the appearance of his name in an address book and on flight logs of Epstein’s plane has been widely reported. However, that does not indicate Trump had any involvement in Epstein’s crimes.

Vice President JD Vance said in a podcast interview released Friday that Musk’s accusation is “absolutely not” true, and he added that he hopes Musk “comes back into the fold.”

Musk also deleted a repost of an X user who called for Trump’s impeachment and for him to be replaced by Vance. “Yes,” Musk wrote in response to the post, appearing to support the idea.

It was not clear when exactly the posts were removed.

However, several of Musk’s other posts critical of the president remain on his account as of Saturday morning, including one claiming Trump would have lost the election without his help.

ABC News’ Michelle Stoddart contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Arrest made in Connecticut mall shooting that injured 5: Police
Arrest made in Connecticut mall shooting that injured 5: Police

(WATERBURY, Conn.) — A 19-year-old man has been arrested and identified as the alleged gunman who shot five people at a Connecticut shopping center on Tuesday, police said.

During a news conference Wednesday morning outside the Brass Mill Center mall in Waterbury, where the shooting erupted, Waterbury Police Chief Fernando Spagnolo announced the arrest of Tajuan Washington.

Spagnolo said Washington of Waterbury was captured on security video running out of an exit at the shopping center following the shooting. He has been charged with five counts of first-degree assault and a number of weapons violations, Spagnolo said.

Washington, 19, is being held on $2 million bond and is expected to make his first court appearance sometime Wednesday, Spagnolo said.

“We’re confident that we have the person responsible for this,” Spagnolo said.

Officers responded to the Brass Mill Center around 4:40 p.m. following reports of a “disturbance” and found what Spagnolo described as “a chaotic scene.”

“First responding officers found five people that were wounded by gunfire. They weren’t quite sure if there was an active shooter still on scene,” Spagnolo said.

He said that after reviewing security video from the mall, police were able to identify the suspect fleeing out an exit of a JCPenney store.

Waterbury Mayor Paul Pernerewski said at Wednesday’s news conference that three of the five shooting victims were treated and released from hospitals. He said two victims remain hospitalized in stable condition.

“The most seriously injured was a young lady who was hit in the spine, but she does not have some feeling in her extremities and will be doing some rehab,” Pernerewski said. “Hopefully, she will not find herself paralyzed.”

Spagnolo said Washington was initially identified as a person of interest in the shooting by detectives and taken into police custody Tuesday evening.

The shooting was not a random act of violence, Spagnolo said during a press briefing Tuesday night, adding, “We believe this started as a conflict and it escalated.”

Police believe the suspect and victims knew each other. A semi-automatic pistol was used in the shooting, the chief said.

On Wednesday morning, Spagnolo said detectives are still searching for the weapon.

State police and federal agencies assisted in the investigation, including clearing the mall and collecting digital evidence, the chief said.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Lawyers for Columbia student detained by ICE to seek his release while his case proceeds
Lawyers for Columbia student detained by ICE to seek his release while his case proceeds
Adam Gray/Getty Images

(COLCHESTER, Vt.) — Attorneys for Columbia University student Mohsen Mahdawi, who was arrested two weeks ago by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents following his citizenship interview, are expected to argue in a hearing Wednesday that he should be released while his deportation case proceeds.

Mahdawi, who co-founded a university organization called the Palestinian Student Union with detained Columbia student Mahmoud Khalil, was born and raised in a refugee camp in the West Bank before moving in 2014 to the U.S., where he has been a legal resident for the last 10 years.

“We are going to make our best demand that he needs to walk out tomorrow and be able to continue on his path to higher education and continuing his life,” one of his lawyers said Tuesday.

Mahdawi, who is expected to graduate from Columbia next month, was arrested at a U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services office in Vermont, where he was taking his last step in the process to become a U.S. citizen.

His lawyers believe that, like Khalil, he is being targeted by the Trump administration under Immigration and Nationality Act section 237(a)(4)(C)(i), which assert that the secretary of state can deem a person deportable if they have reasonable ground to believe that the person’s presence or activities in the U.S. could have adverse foreign policy consequences.

At Columbia, Mahdawi was an “outspoken critic of Israel’s military campaign in Gaza and an activist and organizer in student protests on Columbia’s campus until March of 2024, after which he took a step back and has not been involved in organizing,” according to a habeas petition obtained by ABC News.

“He’s being detained based solely on his first amendment rights — his speech,” Luni Droubi, one of Mahdawi’s attorneys, previously told ABC News. “That’s a violation of the law, that’s a violation of the Constitution, and he should be released immediately as a result of the detention.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Embattled sheriff suspends reelection campaign in wake of New Orleans jailbreak
Embattled sheriff suspends reelection campaign in wake of New Orleans jailbreak
Douglas Sacha/Getty Images

(NEW ORLEANS) — Embattled Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson announced on Wednesday that she is suspending her reelection campaign a day after she accepted blame for the escape of 10 inmates from the New Orleans jail she oversees.

Facing mounting pressure over the mass jailbreak that allegedly involved member of her staff, Hutson said she is suspending her campaign to focus her attention on “security, accountability and public safety.”

Five of the 10 inmates who escaped the jail early Friday remained on the run on Wednesday, including one who is a convicted killer and two who have been charged with second-degree murder.

Hutson’s announcement came as she is faces growing calls from state representatives, crime victims and others to resign.

In a statement Tuesday afternoon, Hutson accepted blame for the breakout after a maintenance worker at the Orleans Justice Center, where the breakout occurred, was arrested on charges alleging he helped facilitate the escape. Hutson also announced that four other jail staff have been suspended and are under investigation for possible involvement in the jailbreak.

“I take full responsibility for what happened. This breach happened under my leadership, and it is my responsibility to ensure it is addressed with urgency and transparency,” Hutson said in her statement on Tuesday.

“To date, we have suspended staff, made an arrest, and launched comprehensive internal and external investigations,” she added. “We are also fully cooperating with the independent investigation led by the Louisiana Attorney General, and we have provided full access to all records, surveillance footage, and facility documentation.”

The 10 inmates exited the jail through a wall behind a toilet at 1:01 a.m. on Friday, Hutson said at an earlier news conference. They then made their way off the property through a loading dock door and scaled the perimeter wall using blankets to protect themselves from the barbed wire, according to the sheriff’s office. From there, officials said they had a clear path to the railroad tracks and then the interstate.

The inmates weren’t discovered missing until 8:30 a.m. Friday, when jail officials conducted a routine headcount, sheriff’s officials said.

The U.S. Marshals, Louisiana State Police and Probation and Parole were not notified of the escape until 9:30 a.m. on Friday, the sheriff’s office said. New Orleans police officials said they were notified at 10:30 a.m.

Orleans Parish District Attorney Jason Williams said he didn’t find out until a member of the news media called to ask him to confirm the breakout at about 10 a.m. on Friday. He said the Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office, which oversees the jail, failed to notify local police and the public immediately.

“The public is the sixth man on the team in a jailbreak. You want to let the public know immediately when something like this happens,” Williams said. “The public was denied the opportunity to participate in this manhunt for eight hours. Law enforcement was denied the opportunity to start looking.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.