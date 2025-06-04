Musk attacks Trump’s funding bill: ‘Disgusting abomination’

(NEW YORK) — Days after attacking a megabill that advances President Donald Trump’s agenda, Elon Musk slammed it again on Tuesday calling it a “disgusting abomination” in a post on X.
“I’m sorry, but I just can’t stand it anymore. This massive, outrageous, pork-filled Congressional spending bill is a disgusting abomination,” Musk wrote. “Shame on those who voted for it: you know you did wrong. You know it.”
(WASHINGTON) — Former President Barack Obama in a statement late Monday praised Harvard University for rejecting President Donald Trump’s demands as the university faces a funding freeze for alleged inaction on antisemitism.
“Harvard has set an example for other higher-ed institutions — rejecting an unlawful and ham-handed attempt to stifle academic freedom, while taking concrete steps to make sure all students at Harvard can benefit from an environment of intellectual inquiry, rigorous debate and mutual respect,” Obama posted on X. “Let’s hope other institutions follow suit.”
Obama’s remark came after Harvard University said on Monday it was refusing to comply with a series of demands from the Trump administration. On Monday evening, the administration’s Joint Task Force to Combat Anti-Semitism announced a multibillion-dollar freeze on funding to the university. (Harvard University has said it is committed to fighting antisemitism and to making changes to create a welcoming environment.)
Obama, an alumnus of Harvard Law School, did not address the funding freeze.
In recent remarks at Hamilton College in Clinton, New York, Obama had said he was concerned about the White House’s moves against universities.
“I don’t think what we just witnessed in terms of economic policy and tariffs is going to be good for America, but that’s a specific policy. I’m more deeply concerned with a federal government that threatens universities if they don’t give up students who are exercising their right to free speech,” Obama said, according to a transcript of his remarks.
He had also called on universities not to give into what he framed as intimidation.
“If you are a university, you may have to figure out, are we in fact doing things right? Have we in fact violated our own values, our own code, violated the law in some fashion? If not and you’re just being intimidated, well, you should be able to say, that’s why we got this big endowment,” Obama said, according to the transcript.
“We’ll stand up for what we believe in and we’ll pay our researchers for a while out of that endowment and we’ll give up the extra wing or the fancy gymnasium — that we can delay that for a couple of years because academic freedom might be a little more important,” he added.
Trump, on Tuesday morning, called for Harvard to lose its tax-exempt status after the university said it would not comply with the Trump administration’s series of demands.
“Perhaps Harvard should lose its Tax Exempt Status and be Taxed as a Political Entity if it keeps pushing political, ideological, and terrorist inspired/supporting ‘Sickness?’ Remember, Tax Exempt Status is totally contingent on acting in the PUBLIC INTEREST!” Trump wrote in a post on his social media platform.
Harvard University is exempt from federal income tax because it is an educational institution. It is also exempt from Massachusetts state income tax, according to the university.
(WASHINGTON) — Democratic Rep. Shri Thanedar is taking an unorthodox step in defiance of his party’s leadership, forcing an impeachment vote against President Donald Trump on Wednesday that both Republicans and his Democratic colleagues threaten to kill.
“We’re going to hear a ton of reasons why not to hold this president accountable. We’re going to hear a ton of reasons from both sides of the aisle, but we are going to press ahead because we believe this is the right thing to do,” Thanedar said at a news conference outside the Capitol early Wednesday.
“We believe this is absolutely the right time. This is absolutely the right thing to do.”
House GOP leaders will introduce a motion to table the legislation, killing Thanedar’s measure, and House Democratic Caucus Chair Pete Aguilar said Democrat leaders would join them.
“Our focus is on health care being stripped away from the American people. That is the most urgent and dire thing that we could be talking about this week. Everything else is a distraction,” Aguilar said at his weekly news conference.
Taking a jab at Thanedar, Aguilar added that while his conference has its differences, “this is one that is a pretty easy call.”
House Speaker Mike Johnson called the effort “another embarrassing political stunt.”
“While Democrats are throwing fits, impeding law enforcement, playing political games, and demonstrating how far out of touch they are — Republicans are working to deliver lower taxes for families, restore American energy dominance, strengthen border security, restore peace through strength, and make government work more efficiently and effectively. The contrast has never been more clear,” Johnson said in a statement.
At a rally last month celebrating his first 100 days, Trump, who was impeached twice during his first term, said, “Here we go again.” He said the fact that Democrats have “no control” over “a dumb guy like this” shows “they have no confidence anymore as a party.”
Thanedar introduced seven articles of impeachment against Trump last month, arguing the president is abusing the power of his office for his own self-interest and repeatedly defied the Constitution, among other broad charges.
Without the backing of the top Democrats in the House nor a majority of his caucus, Thanedar’s effort went nowhere until earlier this week when he introduced his impeachment resolution as “privileged,” forcing the chamber to consider the legislation within two legislative days.
Thanedar promised to fight on.
“Will I succeed this week? Maybe not, but we’ll continue to do this until we have a victory,” he said at his news conference. “We’ll continue to fight until we have a victory, until we remove this president from office for his unconstitutional, illegal, impeachable misconduct. We are going to continue.”
“[House Democratic leaders] want to focus on other issues, which is fine. I just tell them that, hey, we can do that, and we can do this as well.”
However, his move would force Democrats to go on the record on this issue. Thanedar dismissed concerns that his efforts could hurt vulnerable Democratic colleagues, arguing that Republicans would have to vote on it as well.
“We take hard votes every day, every day there is a hard vote to take. That’s my job … They just need to look into not what plays well in politically, not what the polls are saying. We got to do the right thing,” Thanedar argued.
Thanedar, who was elected to the then-open seat in 2022, faces a tough reelection battle. His fellow Michigan Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib, a prominent progressive, endorsed Thanedar’s primary challenger, state Rep. Donavan McKinney, earlier this week.
“I’m done with absent members who don’t call their residents back,” Tlaib said in a post on X, referring to Thanedar.
(WASHINGTON) — House Speaker Mike Johnson met with President Donald Trump Monday afternoon in the Oval Office, where they huddled over the GOP’s political strategy heading into a pivotal period of legislative business — with their congressional majorities on the line.
As Congress returns to Washington following a two-week recess and the president approaches 100 days in office, Republicans hope to sharply reshape federal spending to align with the president’s domestic agenda.
After meeting with the president, Johnson returned to the Capitol to meet with top administration officials, including Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, and leading congressional Republicans grappling over budget reconciliation.
“We’re working on the big, beautiful bill, the reconciliation bill,” Johnson told reporters. “Now is game time as the big developments will be coming together. We’re excited about that. I think it’s going to be a great piece of legislation.”
Flanked by White House National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett and James Blair, assistant to the president, Bessent told reporters after the meeting on Monday that he found “great unity” among congressional Republican leaders, with the House and Senate moving quickly and “in lockstep” on a budget bill focused on Trump’s priorities.
The meeting included Senate Majority Leader John Thune, Johnson, Senate Finance Committee Chairman Mike Crapo and House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Jason Smith.
“We think that they are in a substantial agreement, and that this is going to be a win for the American people. Very-pro growth,” Bessent continued.
He said there were “three legs” to the president’s economic agenda: trade, tax and deregulation. He said they hoped to get the tax portion of the budget package done by July 4.
“Both sides have proposals in front of the President, and we think there’s a path to deliver the requisite spending reforms to get a great pro-growth tax package, along with the president’s priorities that he laid out on the campaign trail,” Bessent said.
Hassett reiterated Trump’s claim that a billionaire tax cut is off the table. Bessent said priorities for the package would be to make tax cuts and the Jobs Act permanent, no tax on tips, no tax on Social Security, no tax on overtime, and deductibility for loans for American-made cars.
Asked if Bessent’s July 4 timeline was realistic, Thune said, “I think so. You know, I mean, it’s, it all depends on how progress goes in the next few weeks.”
“I think we, everybody, feels like we’re making significant progress in trying to get the House, the Senate and the White House, kind of in the same place. But it’s going to take time. It’s complicated — a lot of moving parts,” Thune said.
Republicans have begun releasing legislative text to codify their lofty ambitions to cut at least $2 trillion from federal spending over the next decade, with six markups scheduled this week and additional hearings anticipated in the coming weeks as conservatives face the latest test of their narrow majority.
“It’s going to solve a lot of problems,” Johnson predicted. “It’s going to be a turbo-boost for the economy, and we’re looking forward to getting that done.”
But as Trump reaches his 100th day in office this week, polling shows the public souring on the president’s job performance. Nevertheless, Johnson maintains the belief that the GOP is poised to defend its narrow majority — claiming Republicans “are playing offense.”
“We talked about the upcoming races, the midterm elections and we’re very bullish on it,” Johnson proclaimed. “There’s 13 Democrats sitting in districts that President Trump won. Those are the obvious targets. We have an offensive map. There’s only three House Republicans sitting in districts that Kamala Harris won. So it’s a lopsided map, it gives us a great opportunity and we’re going to go make history.”
Still, Johnson acknowledged there have been some ups and downs in the early stages of the administration.
“These presidential terms are roller-coaster sometimes. There’s been a little tumult in the markets with the tariff policy and all of that, but I think this is settling out,” Johnson said. “People are in very good spirits. They understand that this is a long game to be played.”
