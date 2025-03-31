Musk hands out $1M checks after efforts to block the giveaways in court are rejected

Scott Olson/Getty Images

(MADISON, WI) — Just hours after the state Supreme Court rejected Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul’s effort to block Elon Musk from handing out $1 million checks on Sunday night, the billionaire took the stage at a town hall in Green Bay and gave away two $1 million checks to attendees in his latest effort to support conservative candidate Brad Schimel.

Urging the crowd to back Schimel, Musk cast Tuesday as “a vote for which party controls the House of Representatives” and implied “the future of civilization” is at stake.

One of the recipients of a large, showy check, Nicholas Jacobs, is the chair of the Wisconsin College Republicans.

The Wisconsin Supreme Court’s order came just minutes before the event was set to start.

Notably, the court also rejected a bid from Musk’s lawyers to ask two justices, who had campaigned for Wisconsin Supreme Court candidate Susan Crawford, to recuse themselves.

The ruling came after an appeals court on Saturday denied Kaul’s emergency motion to stop the giveaway from taking place.

Kaul wrote in his initial filing on Friday that he was asking for emergency relief to stop Musk and America PAC “from further promoting a million-dollar giveaway to attendees of a planned event on Sunday, March 30, 2025, and prohibiting Respondents from making any payments to Wisconsin electors to vote.”

However, the judge assigned to the case, the Honorable Columbia County Circuit Court Judge W. Andrew Voigt, refused to hear the lawsuit before Sunday’s Green Bay rally with Musk — prompting Kaul’s emergency motion asking a Court of Appeals to take action.

After that emergency motion was rejected, Kaul appealed to the Wisconsin Supreme Court to step in on Sunday.

Lawyers for Elon Musk and America PAC then filed motions for the recusal of Wisconsin Supreme Court Justices Rebecca Frank Dallet and Jill J. Karofsky.

They argued that because Dallet and Karofsky campaigned for Crawford, and Crawford has been critical of Musk, “to avoid any potential perceptions of bias and manifestations of possible bias, Justices Dallet and Karofsky should decline to participate in consideration of this matter.”

The lawyers also framed the planned Sunday night giveaways as “spokesperson agreements” for spokespeople for the PAC.

In the initial lawsuit, shared by Kaul’s office, Kaul argued that “Musk’s announcement of his intention to pay $1 million to two Wisconsin electors who attend his event on Sunday night, specifically conditioned on their having voted in the upcoming April 3, 2025, Wisconsin Supreme Court election, is a blatant attempt to violate” state law, which “forbids anyone from offering or promising to give anything of value to an elector in order to induce the elector to go to the polls, vote or refrain from voting, or vote for a particular person.”

The suit asked for a restraining order “prohibiting Defendants from any further promotion of the million-dollar gifts to attendees of the planned Sunday March 30, 2025,” as well as a temporary restraining order “prohibiting Defendants from making any payments to Wisconsin electors to vote,” and injunctive relief to “restrain and prohibit all actions by Defendants taken in furtherance of a planned violation” of the state law.

In addition to presenting the checks on Sunday night, Musk said his PAC is launching a “Block Captain” program ahead of the election on Tuesday, where participants will make $20 for each picture they post of someone with a Schimel sign and a thumbs up outside of their home.

So far, two political groups aligned with Musk — America PAC and Building America’s Future — have poured nearly $20 million into supporting Schimel for the open seat.

The world’s richest man has used cash giveaways in the past, including a controversial $1 million sweepstakes offered to voters in swing states during last year’s election cycle as part of an effort to boost President Donald Trump’s chances of winning in those states.

The Wisconsin Supreme Court election, on Tuesday, has generally become the center of a political firestorm, and has become the most expensive state supreme court race in American history, according to the Brennan Center for Justice at New York University.

Stock futures even Thursday amid trade war and looming government shutdown
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City.

(NEW YORK) — Stocks futures were again showing jitters early Thursday, after a reprieve for the S&P and NASDAQ on Wednesday amid President Donald Trump’s trade war.

A back-and-forth over international tariffs is hanging over the U.S. economy, along with a looming government shutdown with a deadline on Friday.

Dow futures evened out ahead of Thursday’s open, after earlier trading down about 0.3%.

Federal officials said Wednesday that consumer prices climbed 2.8% in February over the same year-earlier month, meaning inflation cooled more than economists expected.

After initially modest gains, the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed on Wednesday down about 0.2%, while the S&P 500 climbed 0.5%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq ticked increased 1.2%.

Markets may look on Thursday to a smaller inflation report called the Produce Price Index, which is expected at 8:30 a.m. ET, along with weekly jobless claims, for an indication of the health of the larger economy.

Still, its news out of Washington that is likely to have the biggest impact on the direction of stocks.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

ABC News’ Max Zahn contributed to this report.

Trump’s tariffs threaten job losses, experts say. These may be the hardest hit
Logan Cyrus/Bloomberg via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — Autoworkers, farmers and alcohol distillers are among a set of U.S. workers who risk losing their jobs as a result of potential tariffs on Canada, China and Mexico, experts told ABC News.

The U.S. president was expected to sign executive orders on Tuesday putting in place the 25% tariffs on goods from Mexico and Canada and 10% tariffs on those from China, according to the White House.

Trump announced on Monday that the proposed tariffs on most goods from Canada and all products from Mexico would be paused for one month, putting the policies on schedule to take effect in early March. The postponements came following conversations Trump had with Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Trump said Monday afternoon he plans to talk to China in the next day or two about tariffs on that country.

Some U.S. shoppers and economists have raised alarm about the potential for tariff-driven price increases, since importers typically pass along a share of the cost of the higher taxes to consumers.

A lesser-known effect of the potential tariffs, however, could arise as some retailers struggle to sell imported goods at competitive prices while manufacturers reckon with higher costs of raw materials such as car parts and lumber, experts said. Sales could wobble, they added, leading directly to job cuts.

Potential retaliatory tariffs slapped on U.S. exports could prove another cause of layoffs, the experts said, since U.S. firms dependent on selling products overseas risk weakened performance.

“It’s like Trump took a grenade and threw it into the economy, and he walked away to see what happens,” Rob Handfield, professor of operations and supply chain management at North Carolina State University, told ABC News.

The Trump administration did not immediately respond to ABC News’ request for comment.

In a series of social media posts over the weekend, Trump said the tariffs target Canada, Mexico and China for hosting the manufacture and transport of illicit drugs that end up in the United States. In a Truth Social post on Sunday, Trump urged the three countries to address his concerns, while acknowledging the tariffs may cause some financial hardship within the U.S.

“WILL THERE BE SOME PAIN? YES, MAYBE (AND MAYBE NOT!). BUT WE WILL MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN, AND IT WILL ALL BE WORTH THE PRICE THAT MUST BE PAID,” Trump wrote.

In recent days, some trade associations and labor unions voiced warnings about tariff-related job losses.

Jay Timmons, president and CEO of the National Association of Manufacturers, said small- and medium-sized firms in the sector employing millions of Americans risk “significant disruptions” as a result of potentially high energy prices and costly supply chain workarounds.

“Manufacturers will bear the brunt of these tariffs,” Timmons said, adding that the policies would put “American jobs at risk.”

Distilled Spirits Council, a trade association representing alcohol makers across North America, cautioned that tariffs would harm business in all three countries. “Maintaining fair and reciprocal duty-free access for all distilled spirits is crucial for supporting jobs and shared growth,” the group said.

The risks for U.S. workers are perhaps best demonstrated by the auto industry, which employs about 4 million people, experts said.

U.S. automakers hold deep ties to Canada and Mexico, since products often snake back and forth between the countries before a car reaches full assembly, Christopher Conlon, a professor of economics at New York University who studies trade, told ABC News.

Mexico and Canada make up the top two U.S. trading partners for both finished motor vehicles and car parts, according to a Cato Institute analysis of data from the U.S. International Trade Commission.

“The supply chains involve shipping parts back and forth over the border five times, six times, seven times. If every time a part crosses the Canadian border it gets taxed at 25%, that will add up really quickly,” Conlon said, noting the added costs could hike car prices by as much as $10,000 and, in turn, weaken sales.

“The companies will have to scale back production, and that will mean fewer shifts,” Conlon added.

The production slowdown may lead to job cuts at companies indirectly impacted by the tariffs, such as car dealerships and auto-part sellers, experts said. More than 550,000 workers at car dealerships representing international brands risk losing their jobs if the industry falters due to the tariffs, the American International Automobile Dealers Association told ABC News in a statement.

To be sure, employment may grow in some domestic industries protected by the tariffs, such as the steel and energy sectors, some experts said. Even those businesses, however, may contend with challenges if the tariffs limit consumer demand, they added.

Potential job gains in some sectors would not outweigh the losses in others, Jason Miller, a professor of supply chain management at Michigan State University, told ABC News.

“It’s very difficult to see a net positive of this in terms of employment for the U.S.,” Miller said.

ABC News’ Ben Siegel contributed to this report.
 

Trump criticizes Federal Reserve, calls for lower interest rates
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell/Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump late Wednesday criticized the Federal Reserve, urging the central bank to reduce interest rates, hours after it chose to leave borrowing rates unchanged.

The move marked the latest example of Trump exerting pressure on the Federal Reserve, despite a longstanding norm of political independence at the central bank.

Trump said lower rates would best prepare the economy for tariffs that are set to escalate over the coming weeks.

“The Fed would be MUCH better off CUTTING RATES as U.S. Tariffs start to transition (ease!) their way into the economy,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social on Wednesday, adding “Do the right thing.”

The president did not provide further explanation but as recently as January, Trump advocated for interest-rate cuts in response to what he described as the prospect of lower oil prices.

Speaking in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday afternoon, Fed Chair Jerome Powell faulted Trump’s tariffs for a “good part” of recent inflation, advocating for a wait-and-see approach as the new administration’s policy changes take hold.

Even as the Fed left its main policy lever unchanged, the central bank predicted weaker year-end economic growth and higher inflation than it had in a December forecast.

Uncertainty clouds the economic outlook, Powell said, pointing to the Trump administration’s potentially “significant policy changes” in areas like trade, immigration and regulation.

“Uncertainty around the changes and their effects on the economic outlook is high,” Powell said. “We are focused on parsing the signal from the noise.”

If the central bank raises rates as a means of protecting against tariff-induced inflation, the Fed risks stifling borrowing and slowing the economy, experts previously told ABC News.

On the other hand, experts said, if the Fed lowers rates to stimulate the economy in the face of a potential slowdown, it threatens to boost spending and drive up inflation.

The rare rebuke of the central bank by Trump came weeks after his tariffs touched off a global trade war that sent stocks reeling and triggered concern about a possible recession.

By some key measures, however, the economy remains in solid shape. A recent jobs report showed steady hiring last month and a historically low unemployment rate. Inflation stands well below a peak attained in 2022, though price increases register nearly a percentage point higher than the Fed’s goal of 2%.

In January, Trump also made a call for lower rates, days before the Fed opted to hold interest rates steady.

Speaking at a press conference in Washington, D.C. after that rate announcement, Powell declined to comment about Trump’s call for lower interest rates, saying it would be “inappropriate” to respond.

“The public should be confident that we’ll continue to do our work as we always have,” Powell said, adding that the Fed would continue to “use our tools to achieve our goals.”

After the rate decision on Wednesday, a reporter again asked Powell whether Trump may interfere with the Fed. In a brief response, Powell affirmed his previous comments.

“I think I did answer that question in this very room some time ago,” Powell said. “And I have no desire to change that answer, and have nothing new for you on that today.”
 

