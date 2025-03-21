Musk PAC offers $100 to WI voters who sign petition against ‘activist judges’
(WASHINGTON) — Elon Musk’s political action committee is offering Wisconsin voters $100 who sign a petition opposing “activist judges” ahead of the April 1 Wisconsin Supreme Court election, echoing the billionaire’s controversial cash giveaways during President Donald Trump’s 2024 campaign.
The petition, promoted online and at in-person events by Musk’s America PAC, asks voters in the state to reject “activist judges who impose their own views.” Wisconsin voters who sign up are eligible to receive the $100, according to the PAC.
The petition’s language mirrors recent attacks by Musk and Trump on federal judges who have ruled against the administration. It reads: “Judges should interpret laws as written, not rewrite them to fit their personal or political agendas. By signing below, I’m rejecting the actions of activist judges who impose their own views and demanding a judiciary that respects its role — interpreting, not legislating.”
The petition also allows Musk’s team to collect voter data for get-out-the-vote efforts ahead of next month’s election.
The world’s richest man has used cash giveaways in past elections, including a controversial $1 million sweepstakes to voters in swing states who signed a second amendment petition in efforts to boost Trump’s chances.
So far, two political groups aligned with Musk — America PAC and Building America’s Future — have poured nearly $20 million into supporting Republican candidate Brad Schimel.
In a memo obtained by ABC News, Building America’s Future said that internal polling showed Schimel was “within striking distance” of Democratic candidate Susan Crawford. To pull ahead, Schimel needed to “consolidate the base and present Schimel as a pro-Trump conservative,” according to the memo.
(WASHINGTON) — As President Donald Trump was sworn in for his second term, a long list of political leaders, tech CEOs, celebrities and others were in attendance in the U.S. Capitol.
Former Vice President Mike Pence was seen in the Rotunda, as well as former President Barack Obama, former President Bill Clinton and former first lady Hillary Clinton. Former President George W. Bush and former first lady Laura Bush were also there.
Former first lady Michelle Obama — who has attended every inauguration since 2009, including Trump’s first swearing-in ceremony in 2017 — was not present.
Former President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden, as well as former Vice President Kamala Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff, were in attendance.
Several major tech CEOs were also there, including Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, Mark Zuckerberg and Tim Cook. Joe Rogan, whose podcast Trump appeared on during the campaign, was seen in the Rotunda.
Chinese Vice President Han Zheng was also attending the event.
Many GOP leaders were seen in the Capitol, including former Republican leader Sen. Mitch McConnell, former U.S. Speaker of the House John Boehner, Sen. Marco Rubio, North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum and Sen. Tom Cotton.
Numerous Democrats were also present, including New York Mayor Eric Adams, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker and Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar.
Spotted in the Emancipation Hall overflow room were YouTube celebs Jake and Logan Paul, UFC fighter Conor McGregor and podcaster Theo Von.
(WASHINGTON) — During her first full day as director of national intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard will travel to Germany for the Munich Security Conference, where she will hold 30 bilateral meetings with counterparts, including key U.S. allies Great Britain, France, Australia, and Germany, Alexa Henning, deputy DNI for strategy and communications told ABC News.
Gabbard, who was to be sworn into office Wednesday afternoon shortly after the Senate voted to confirm her, is expected to deliver remarks at a luncheon during the conference. She will be joined by Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who are also attending.
During her confirmation hearing in January, Gabbard previewed her priorities as head of the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI), stating that President Donald Trump’s reelection was aimed at breaking the cycle of failure within the intelligence community, ending “the weaponization/politicization of the IC and begin to restore trust in those who have been charged with the critical task of securing our nation.”
To assess the global threat environment, Gabbard will identify “where gaps in our intelligence exist, integrate intelligence elements, increase information-sharing, and ensure unbiased, apolitical, objective collection and analysis to support the president and policymakers’ decision-making,” according to a list of priorities obtained by ABC News.
Her priorities also emphasize the need to end polarization of the intelligence community, stating that her goal is to “ensure clear mission focus to the IC on its core mission of unbiased, apolitical collection and analysis of intelligence to secure our nation.”
The DNI also stresses that rebuilding “trust through transparency and accountability,” is a national security imperative, according to the document.
Like many government agencies in the second Trump administration, Gabbard’s focus is on reforming ODNI, which was created in response to intelligence failures leading up to 9/11. She aims to “assess and address efficiency, redundancy, and effectiveness across ODNI to ensure focus of personnel and resources is focused on our core mission of national security,” according to the document.
During the confirmation process, the former Hawaii congresswoman met with more than half of the Senate over two months. Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle expressed frustration with recent intelligence failures, according to sources with knowledge of proceedings. Gabbard continued meeting with senators on Capitol Hill up until the eve of her nomination.
Gabbard was grilled by lawmakers from both sides of the aisle about her reversal on a key surveillance tool, Section 702 of the FISA, and her refusal to label former National Security Agency leaker Edward Snowden a traitor during contentious confirmation hearings on Capitol Hill last month.
The Senate confirmed her nomination, 52-48, on Wednesday. Gabbard, a former Democrat turned Republican, received no Democratic votes. The only Republican to vote against her was former Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who said, “The nation should not have to worry that the intelligence assessments the President receives are tainted by a Director of National Intelligence with a history of alarming lapses in judgment.”
Another key “no” vote came from independent Sen. Bernie Sanders, whose presidential campaign Gabbard endorsed in 2016 after stepping down as a vice chair of the Democratic National Committee.
According to the document obtained by ABC News, Gabbard plans to work with lawmakers to ensure responsiveness to their requests for intelligence. Issues of concern include the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas terrorist attack in Israel; the 2024 Syrian rebel takeover; failures to identify the source of the COVID-19 outbreak, Anomalous Health Incidents (AHIs), also known as “Havana Syndrome,” Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAP) — objects in air, sea or space that defy scientific explanation — drones and more.
Gabbard, a lieutenant colonel in the Army Reserve, has served 22 years in the Army National Guard and Reserve, including deployments to Iraq, Kuwait, and Djibouti. She is the first female DNI to have served in the military and plans to continue to serve in the Reserve, which ODNI regulations permit.
She plans to use her experience in the military and in Congress to bring “fresh eyes” as she assumes the role of America’s top intelligence official, according to the document.
(WASHINGTON) — Experts who’ve spent decades studying the assassination of President John F. Kennedy told ABC News Friday they are hopeful that President Donald Trump will see to the disclosure of government documents on the killing that have been withheld from the public.
But despite the president’s order Thursday directing a plan for “full and complete release” of the material, some prominent researchers are not holding their breath.
“This order is a good first step, but it has loopholes in it,” warns author Jefferson Morley, whose website, jfkfacts.org, says it seeks to “abolish the official secrecy” that surrounds the 1963 assassination.
Pointing to language in Trump’s order that calls for a “plan” for the release, Morley fears continued foot-dragging within the intelligence community over some 3,600 documents in the National Archives’ JFK collection that still contain redactions.
“These agencies have not been cooperative with the law, with Congress, or with anybody over the last 60 years,” Morley said. “That resistance to full disclosure is not going to stop because Trump issued an order.”
New York-based attorney Larry Schnapf, who has in the past sued the government to compel the release of JFK documents, says years of experience battling a reluctant national security apparatus inform his skepticism.
“We’re hoping this is going to be a mechanical plan,” Schnapf said. “But if they’re going to do a substantive [document-by-document] review, then it’s going to be a while before the records are released.”
Schnapf also worries that the current lack of confirmed Trump-appointees in key roles at the intelligence agencies could slow the disclosures.
“If [Trump] doesn’t get his people in within 15 days, I think we’re going to have an initial delay, anyway,” Schnapf said.
In 1992, Congress passed a law requiring full disclosure of the JFK documents by 2017. But the law also allowed for exceptions if the president certified that “identifiable harm” to national security would be done if the secrets were revealed. Even as they oversaw the release of tens of thousands of pages, both Donald Trump and Joe Biden yielded to concerns of the CIA, FBI and other agencies, that thousands more documents should remain redacted.
A December 2022 memo to the White House has the CIA’s chief data officer writing that “limited redactions” were still necessary to keep secret the names of CIA employees, intelligence assets, sources and methods still in use, as well as “still-classified covert action programs still in effect.”
Jefferson Morley calls that bunk.
“The fact that they’re using techniques today that they used in an operation involving Oswald — and therefore it should remain secret — that’s absurd,” Morley said.
Author Gerald Posner, who wrote the 1993 book, “Case Closed: Lee Harvey Oswald and the Assassination of JFK,” is less pessimistic than Morley and Schnapf about the timing of the releases.
“[Trump] doesn’t like to be humiliated or made to look as though there’s a limit on his power,” Posner said. “And if [the agencies] come back and want to hold onto stuff this time, they’re going to have a tougher road.”
Posner and the other experts agree that the CIA is likely to be embarrassed by the disclosures, since the redacted documents are expected to shine further light on the spy agency’s tracking of Lee Harvey Oswald as early as 1959 — surveillance that intensified in the months leading to Kennedy’s death as Oswald traveled to Mexico City with a plan to defect to Communist Cuba.
“In an ideal world, we would get to that bottom of that story by finding out more about the officers who had Oswald under surveillance, more about the CIA operations that enveloped Oswald as he made his way towards Dallas,” Morley said, calling the CIA’s files “key to the story.”
One key advocate for release aims to have a seat at Trump’s cabinet table, and is hoping to learn more from government records about the 1968 assassination of his father.
“The 60-year strategy of lies and secrecy, disinformation, censorship, and defamation employed by Intel officials to obscure and suppress troubling facts about JFK’s assassination has provided the playbook for a series of subsequent crises,” Robert F. Kennedy Junior said in a statement, pointing to the killings of RFK and MLK, the wars in Vietnam and Iraq, 9/11 and the government’s handling of Covid-19.
“[E]ach accelerated the subversion of our exemplary democracy by the Military/Medical Industrial Complex and pushed us further down the road toward totalitarianism,” Kennedy said.