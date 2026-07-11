Mustangs fall to HiToms 14-3, play Wilmington at home tonight

The Mustangs returned to action at Hooker on Thursday, where they lost to the HiToms 14-3. Martinsville was off Friday night and will play Wilmington at home tonight. The Mustangs are 8-23 on the season, in last place in the CPL West, and 12 games out of first with 17 games left.
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Scoreboard roundup — 5/26/26
(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Tuesday’s sports events:
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Spurs 114, Thunder 127
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
Avalanche 1, Golden Knights 2 (West Final – Game 4, VGK wins series 4-0)
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
Nationals 6, Guardians 3
Rays 1, Orioles 6
Angels 10, Tigers 6
Cubs 1, Pirates 12
Braves 7, Red Sox 6
Marlins 1, Blue Jays 8
Reds 7, Mets 2
Twins 5, White Sox 3
Yankees 15, Royals 1
Cardinals 0, Brewers 6
Astros 7, Rangers 10
Phillies 4, Padres 3
Mariners 4, Athletics 1
Diamondbacks 7, Giants 5
Rockies 6, Dodgers 15
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