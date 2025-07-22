Mustangs fall to Zookeepers 5-3

The Zookeepers beat the Mustangs last night 5-3. Both teams scored one in the third, the Zookeepers added two unanswered runs in the fifth, and a single run in the sixth, while Martinsville came back with two runs in the bottom in the sixth. Asheboro got a final insurance run in the eighth, piling on 14 hits with no errors. The Mustangs had 10 hits and two errors.

Billy Rosakis went seven innings on the mound for Asheboro and took the win, while Aidan Kelly earned the loss.

The Mustangs are off today and tomorrow and play at home on Thursday against the HiToms. They are 17-22 on the season, seven games out of first with nine games left in the season.