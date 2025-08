The Mustangs wrapped up the season Saturday night with a 10-5 loss to the Chili Peppers.

They finished with a record of 21 wins and 27 losses this season, fifth in the West Division, and 10th in the league of 15 teams.

The Coastal Plain Playoffs begin today with first-round single-elimination games, with Wilmington at Wilson at 6 p.m. and Boone at Lexington County at 6:05 p.m.