The HiToms outlasted the Mustangs last night 8-7. Martinsville was off to a 4-1 lead after five innings, but the HiToms scored five runs in the sixth and the seventh to gain the lead.

In the eighth, the Mustangs gained a run by scoring three while the HiToms added two, but still came up short on an eight-hit game with one error. The HiToms had 12 hits and one error.

Martinsville is 17-23, nine games out of first with eight games left in the season. They play the Zookeepers away tonight.