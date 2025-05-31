Weather suspends game

The 1-0 Mustangs were saved by Mother Nature last night. The game was suspended due to weather when the Mustangs were down 8-2. Martinsville plays at Hooker Field tonight at 7 p.m. against the Asheboro ZooKeepers.
