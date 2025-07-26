Mustangs shut out Zookeepers 3-0

The Mustangs shut out the Zookeepers Friday night 3-0. Martinsville scored once in the third and twice in the ninth on seven hits and one error. Asheboro was scoreless on five hits and one error. The Mustangs are 18-23 on the season, nine games out of first with seven games left in the season. They play at home against the Wilson Tobs tonight at 7 p.m.