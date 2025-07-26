Mustangs shut out Zookeepers 3-0

The Mustangs shut out the Zookeepers Friday night 3-0. Martinsville scored once in the third and twice in the ninth on seven hits and one error. Asheboro was scoreless on five hits and one error. The Mustangs are 18-23 on the season, nine games out of first with seven games left in the season. They play at home against the Wilson Tobs tonight at 7 p.m.
Related Posts
New traffic patterns come to Lovers Leap
Beginning in mid-July, drivers can expect traffic pattern changes as part of the ongoing road widening project on Route 58…
Gas prices down in local area
Average gas prices across Virginia are up six cents from last week to $3.02 a gallon. The prices went up…
Martinsville Bulletin owner recovers from cyberattack
Lee Enterprises, owner of the Martinsville Bulletin and newspapers in Danville, Roanoke, Winston-Salem and Greensboro, along with other papers across…