Mustangs win 7-1 over Pilots

The Mustangs beat the Pilots last night 7-1. The game was scoreless until the sixth inning when both teams scored a run. The game remained tied until Martinsville opened up in the ninth with six runs.

The Mustangs got their seven runs off of 10 hits, while the Pilots got around the bases once in five hits. Both teams committed one error. Seth Sharpe took the win for Martinsville.

The Mustangs are 17-21, in fifth place, seven games out of first, with 10 games left in the season.

They are off today and play The Zookeepers at home on Monday at 7 p.m.